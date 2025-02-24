Top Freelancer Management Systems - Tokelau

Field Nation

fieldnation.com

Field Nation is the labor marketplace for IT field service, connecting companies and skilled technicians to do great work across the nation. Our platform enables service delivery teams to identify and work with independent professionals who care about the outcome as much as they do. With Field Nation, companies can build and deploy their trusted on-demand workforce, and technicians can choose work that aligns with their interests, skill set, and schedule. Build a better way to work. Build it with Field Nation. THE CHALLENGE: Demand for skilled technicians is at an all-time high. There’s work to be done, but not enough workers. Companies are increasingly tired of sacrificing control and putting their customer relationships at risk because of outdated talent strategies. Yet, people with the skills and passion for IT field service are available, still committed to their profession, but not where you’d expect to find them. They want a new way of working— flexibility, autonomy, and freedom. Field Nation helps field service leaders: IMPROVE OUTCOMES >> Connect directly with the technicians representing your brand, and make sure their work is completed to your specifications before you click ‘Approve’. + 40% reduction in site revisits vs. third parties + 98% success rate on work completed via Field Nation RESPOND QUICKLY >> The breadth and depth of skilled technicians on the Field Nation marketplace enable you to say “yes” to your customers, knowing you can quickly scale up to meet demand. + Source techs and dispatch work up to 80% faster than third parties + 12-minute average time to first request in major cities + WOs completed in 29K+ zip codes across the U.S. + 1M WOs completed annually at 425K sites + Skilled techs with experience across 20+ service types REDUCE COSTS >> Eliminate the third-party margin stack and additional fees while maintaining control over your pay rates. + Visibility into current market rates by type of work and geography + Realize up to 20% labor cost savings vs third parties and up to 30% labor cost savings vs W2s