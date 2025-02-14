Top Freelancer Management Systems - São Tomé & Príncipe

Find the right software and services.
Freelancer management systems assist businesses in organizing their freelance and contract workforces. These systems handle all aspects of the relationship between freelancers and the companies that hire them, including onboarding, contracts, project management, and payments. By using these systems, businesses can keep track of data on their temporary workers and the tasks assigned to them, allowing for efficient monitoring of outsourced projects. Additionally, freelancer management systems simplify the process of paying freelancers for their completed work. Companies frequently use freelancer management systems in conjunction with freelance platforms, which are talent marketplaces that allow employers to find available freelancers. Any business employing multiple freelancers can benefit from these systems, as they replace manual methods of managing contingent workers. These solutions often integrate with CRM and accounting software.
Field Nation
fieldnation.com
Field Nation is the labor marketplace for IT field service, connecting companies and skilled technicians to do great work across the nation. Our platform enables service delivery teams to identify and work with independent professionals who care about the outcome as much as they do. With Field Nation, companies can build and deploy their trusted on-demand workforce, and technicians can choose work that aligns with their interests, skill set, and schedule. Build a better way to work. Build it with Field Nation. THE CHALLENGE: Demand for skilled technicians is at an all-time high. There’s work to be done, but not enough workers. Companies are increasingly tired of sacrificing control and putting their customer relationships at risk because of outdated talent strategies. Yet, people with the skills and passion for IT field service are available, still committed to their profession, but not where you’d expect to find them. They want a new way of working— flexibility, autonomy, and freedom. Field Nation helps field service leaders: IMPROVE OUTCOMES >> Connect directly with the technicians representing your brand, and make sure their work is completed to your specifications before you click ‘Approve’. + 40% reduction in site revisits vs. third parties + 98% success rate on work completed via Field Nation RESPOND QUICKLY >> The breadth and depth of skilled technicians on the Field Nation marketplace enable you to say “yes” to your customers, knowing you can quickly scale up to meet demand. + Source techs and dispatch work up to 80% faster than third parties + 12-minute average time to first request in major cities + WOs completed in 29K+ zip codes across the U.S. + 1M WOs completed annually at 425K sites + Skilled techs with experience across 20+ service types REDUCE COSTS >> Eliminate the third-party margin stack and additional fees while maintaining control over your pay rates. + Visibility into current market rates by type of work and geography + Realize up to 20% labor cost savings vs third parties and up to 30% labor cost savings vs W2s
Flextribe
flextribe.io
Our software is a cloud-based freelance management system that enables businesses to manage end-to-end their flexible workforce via a single platform. Using the system to its fullest enables businesses to identify, onboard, analyse, manage, pay, rate and offboard their external workforce.
JobBliss
jobbliss.com
JobBliss is a Freelancer and Contractor Management Platform that allows companies to build, manage and collaborate with their contingent workforce. Easier than a VMS, more collaborative than a task management tool. JobBliss lets your company ‘team up’ with contractors and freelancers.
Cavalry
cavalryfreelancing.com
Cavalry combines a Marketplace and Freelance Management System (FMS) to streamline the way companies and freelancers find each other and work together.
TalentDesk
talentdesk.io
Software to manage and pay your contractors and freelancers. Wherever they are. TalentDesk.io is an end-to-end Freelancer Management System (FMS) built by the team behind leading marketplace PeopleHour.com. Leveraging 15+ years of experience within the freelance economy, we're the only platform purpose built for companies who heavily rely on external resources. Onboard the best freelance talent compliantly, instantly allocate work with a custom-built directory, and automate multi-currency payments to contractors anywhere. Trusted by global E-learning, Production / Media, Consulting, and high-growth Tech companies worldwide.
Native Teams
nativeteams.com
With the Native Teams platform, you can easily hire anyone, anywhere as an employer or get an employed status if you're working as a freelancer. Explore our international EOR and PEO services and start working remotely with full compliance.
Contra
contra.com
Contra is a networking platform that gives users the freedom and opportunity to work independently. It provides flexible work opportunities from people through an exclusive community and referral network by showcasing work portfolios that enable freelancers and other independent professionals to earn a living on their own terms.
YunoJuno
yunojuno.com
YunoJuno is the only platform a business needs to find, hire, manage and pay contractors. Combining a Freelancer Management System with an elite marketplace of 100,000+ industry vetted contractors, YunoJuno brings HR, Hiring Managers, Finance and Legal teams all in one place. From talent sourcing to compliance checks, documents, payments and insights, our platform helps the world's leading companies in reducing costs, accelerate hiring times and protect against misclassification in 150+ countries. Explore the platform for free or book a demo today - see how PepsiCo, Depop and 12,000+ world’s leading companies use YunoJuno to work with contractors effortlessly.
Worksome
worksome.com
Powerful external workforce management: Redefining the contractor experience. Build, manage and retain your external workforce with the only tool built to manage independent contractors with robust compliance and fast payments.
Xolo
xolo.io
Xolo is an all-for-solos business engine that provides local and global solutions for business formation, VAT-compliant invoicing, accounting, tax reporting, business expenses and more.
Braintrust
usebraintrust.com
Braintrust is revolutionizing hiring with Braintrust AIR, the world's first and only end-to-end AI recruiting platform. Trained with human insights and proprietary data, Braintrust AIR reduces time to hire from months to days, instantly matching you with pre-vetted qualified candidates, and conducting the first round phone screen for you. Trusted by hundreds of Fortune 1000 enterprises including Nestlé, Porsche, Atlassian, Goldman Sachs, and Nike, Braintrust AIR is making talent acquisition professionals 100x more effective and saving companies hundreds of thousands of dollars in recruiting costs.
Oyster
oysterhr.com
With Oyster's EOR, hire compliantly without setting up a business entity and handle all employment functions from a single automated platform. Better than a traditional employer of record, Oyster deploys deep employment insights and a team of legal and HR experts to ensure compliance in 180+ countries.
Ruul
ruul.io
Ruul offers a comprehensive solution for businesses to streamline their operations when working with freelancers and independent contractors. By handling various administrative tasks like invoicing and managing subcontractor payments, Ruul allows businesses to focus on their core activities. Ruul is well-suited for a range of businesses, particularly those in the digital economy. It's ideal for: - Startups and small to medium enterprises (SMEs) looking for efficient subcontracting and financial management solutions. - Digital agencies and media companies requiring flexible talent management and payment solutions. - Platforms and communities that engage with freelancers and independent contractors on a regular basis. More than 10.000 businesses and 70.000 freelancers worldwide rely on Ruul to manage their work and financial relationships in a seamless and compliant way.
WorkMarket
workmarket.com
WorkMarket by ADP, offers a state-of-the-art technology platform that provides your business the ability to scale in today’s competitive landscape. Our platform enables companies to efficiently and compliantly organize, manage and pay their extended workforce. Located in New York, New York, WorkMarket was founded in 2010 and acquired by ADP in 2018.
Upwork
upwork.com
Upwork, formerly Elance-oDesk, is a US-American freelancing platform where enterprises and individuals connect in order to conduct business. In 2015, the Elance-oDesk merger was rebranded as Upwork and the company's full name is now Upwork Global Inc. Upwork is currently based in Santa Clara and San Francisco, California, though it serves clients around the world. Upwork has over twelve million registered freelancers and five million registered clients. Three million jobs worth over $1Bn USD are posted annually, making Upwork the largest freelancer marketplace in the world.
Rymotely
rymotely.co
Rymotely is a business management software designed to help freelancers, self-employed, and small businesses run their businesses. It is a one-stop to manage projects, proposals, contracts, invoices, income, and expenses all in one place.
Remote
remote.com
Remote is your all-in-one solution for managing and paying full-time employees and contract workers worldwide. Our platform handles international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance across numerous countries. No matter where your team is located, Remote ensures the best experience with robust global employment solutions. Our unmatched intellectual property protections and top-tier security measures give you peace of mind on a global scale. Plus, Remote offers a flat-rate pricing model with no hidden fees, helping you manage your budget effectively while focusing on driving business growth.
Optymize
optymize.io
Hire Emerging Tech Developers and scale your team overnight. Optymize handles the heavy lifting of remote hiring for you. Hire remote developers with guaranteed risk free two-week trial period with no questions asked.
Maestro
maestrocr.com
MaestroCR is a project management tool that simplifies the process for all parties involved. It enables project owners, solution providers (software developers, copywriters, designers etc.), stakeholders and contributors to track the project's progress on a common platform. What distinguishes MaestroCR from other project management tools is that it enables you to control every stage of the project from estimation to delivery. MaestroCR cascades the project into proposal, estimate, effort, delivery, approval and invoice. At each of these stages, the project owner and the solution provider must agree on expectations. Thus, communication breakdowns due to missed emails, calls or messages are prevented and transparent communication is assured. Running multiple projects can lead to unnoticed deadlines, missed messages or overlooked requests. MaestroCR is created to help you to overcome these challenges. From your dashboard you can view each project's tasks and their status. While the project's milestones are celebrated, discussions and agreements of possible change requests and revisions are managed with MaestroCR to ensure the project runs smoothly. MaestroCR's integrations with Jira, Trello, Basecamp, Microsoft Azure DevOps, Asana, Wrike, GitHub, GitLab Slack, Webhooks.io, Google Drive, Zeplin, Inc., draw.io allows you to share your work with your in-house team and outsourcing partners without interruption. Thus, communication breakdowns between emails, calls and different applications are prevented and transparent communication is ensured. https://www.itechpost.com/articles/108459/20211227/best-project-management-tools-for-startups-and-businesses.htm
Deel
letsdeel.com
Deel is the all-in-one HR platform for global teams. That means end-to-end HR management for any team, anywhere. Compliantly hire, onboard, and pay full-time employees or independent contractors in minutes. For the first time, you’ll have a central view of your entire workforce in one single place. With Deel, companies make global payroll possible by leveraging Deel's in-house back office and locally-owned entities. Workers, managers, and leaders can update withdrawal details, visualize team structure, oversee total payroll spending, and complete dozens of other tasks through Deel’s modern self-serve interface. Today, Deel serves more than 20,000 customers from SMBs to publicly traded companies, helping over 120,000 workers get paid from anywhere. Create localized legal contracts, track time off, grant bonuses, manage equity, and more. Book a demo for a personal guide to Deel's platform and unlock your global workforce today.
