Top Freelancer Management Systems

Freelancer management systems assist businesses in organizing their freelance and contract workforces. These systems handle all aspects of the relationship between freelancers and the companies that hire them, including onboarding, contracts, project management, and payments. By using these systems, businesses can keep track of data on their temporary workers and the tasks assigned to them, allowing for efficient monitoring of outsourced projects. Additionally, freelancer management systems simplify the process of paying freelancers for their completed work. Companies frequently use freelancer management systems in conjunction with freelance platforms, which are talent marketplaces that allow employers to find available freelancers. Any business employing multiple freelancers can benefit from these systems, as they replace manual methods of managing contingent workers. These solutions often integrate with CRM and accounting software.
Upwork
upwork.com
Upwork is a freelancing platform connecting businesses and individuals globally, allowing them to find and hire freelancers for various projects.
Deel
deel.com
Deel is an HR platform for managing global teams, enabling compliant hiring, onboarding, and payroll for employees and contractors in over 150 countries.
Remote
remote.com
Remote is a platform for managing payroll, benefits, taxes, and compliance for employees and contractors worldwide with a flat-rate pricing model.
Field Nation
fieldnation.com
Field Nation connects companies with skilled IT technicians for field service tasks, enabling efficient job management, communication, and cost control.
Contra
contra.com
Contra is a networking platform for freelancers to showcase portfolios, find flexible work opportunities, manage projects, and connect with clients.
Braintrust
usebraintrust.com
Braintrust is an AI recruiting platform that streamlines hiring by matching companies with pre-vetted candidates and conducting initial phone screenings.
WorkMarket
workmarket.com
WorkMarket is a platform for managing independent contractors, enabling businesses to onboard, pay, and track freelancers while ensuring compliance.
Worksome
worksome.com
Worksome is a freelance management tool for sourcing, contracting, paying, and managing independent contractors while ensuring compliance with labor laws.
TalentDesk
talentdesk.io
TalentDesk is a software platform for managing and paying contractors and freelancers worldwide, facilitating onboarding, work management, and payments in multiple currencies.
Maestro
maestrocr.com
MaestroCR is a project management tool that facilitates collaboration among project owners and providers, allowing for tracking of progress through various project stages.
Cavalry
cavalryfreelancing.com
Cavalry is an app that connects companies with freelancers through a marketplace and manages their collaborative work efficiently.
Rymotely
rymotely.co
Rymotely is business management software for freelancers and small businesses, allowing users to manage projects, proposals, contracts, invoices, income, and expenses in one place.
Oyster
oysterhr.com
Oyster is a global employment platform that helps businesses hire, manage, and pay employees internationally without needing a local business entity.
Optymize
optymize.io
Optymize simplifies remote hiring by connecting you with tech developers, offering a two-week risk-free trial period for new hires.
Flextribe
flextribe.io
Flextribe is a cloud-based freelance management system that helps businesses manage their flexible workforce, including onboarding, analysis, payment, and offboarding.
YunoJuno
yunojuno.com
YunoJuno simplifies finding, hiring, managing, and paying contractors through a central platform for businesses and freelancers.
Xolo
xolo.io
Xolo is an app that helps freelancers and small businesses manage finances, invoicing, accounting, and project tracking in one platform.
Ruul
ruul.io
Ruul helps businesses manage freelancers and contractors by handling invoicing and payments, allowing them to focus on core operations.
Native Teams
nativeteams.com
Native Teams is a platform for employers to hire globally and for freelancers to gain employment status, offering EOR and PEO services for compliant remote work.
JobBliss
jobbliss.com
JobBliss is a platform for managing and collaborating with freelancers and contractors, streamlining workforce management for companies.
