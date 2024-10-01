App store for web apps
Top Freelancer Management Systems - Micronesia
Freelancer management systems assist businesses in organizing their freelance and contract workforces. These systems handle all aspects of the relationship between freelancers and the companies that hire them, including onboarding, contracts, project management, and payments. By using these systems, businesses can keep track of data on their temporary workers and the tasks assigned to them, allowing for efficient monitoring of outsourced projects. Additionally, freelancer management systems simplify the process of paying freelancers for their completed work. Companies frequently use freelancer management systems in conjunction with freelance platforms, which are talent marketplaces that allow employers to find available freelancers. Any business employing multiple freelancers can benefit from these systems, as they replace manual methods of managing contingent workers. These solutions often integrate with CRM and accounting software.
Upwork
upwork.com
Upwork, formerly Elance-oDesk, is a US-American freelancing platform where enterprises and individuals connect in order to conduct business. In 2015, the Elance-oDesk merger was rebranded as Upwork and the company's full name is now Upwork Global Inc. Upwork is currently based in Santa Clara and San...
Deel
letsdeel.com
Deel is the all-in-one HR platform for global teams. That means end-to-end HR management for any team, anywhere. Compliantly hire, onboard, and pay full-time employees or independent contractors in minutes. For the first time, you’ll have a central view of your entire workforce in one single place. ...
Field Nation
fieldnation.com
Field Nation is the labor marketplace for IT field service, connecting companies and skilled technicians to do great work across the nation. Our platform enables service delivery teams to identify and work with independent professionals who care about the outcome as much as they do. With Field Nati...
Remote
remote.com
Remote is your all-in-one solution for managing and paying full-time employees and contract workers worldwide. Our platform handles international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance across numerous countries. No matter where your team is located, Remote ensures the best experienc...
WorkMarket
workmarket.com
WorkMarket by ADP, offers a state-of-the-art technology platform that provides your business the ability to scale in today’s competitive landscape. Our platform enables companies to efficiently and compliantly organize, manage and pay their extended workforce. Located in New York, New York, WorkMark...
Braintrust
usebraintrust.com
Braintrust is revolutionizing hiring with Braintrust AIR, the world's first and only end-to-end AI recruiting platform. Trained with human insights and proprietary data, Braintrust AIR reduces time to hire from months to days, instantly matching you with pre-vetted qualified candidates, and conducti...
Maestro
maestrocr.com
MaestroCR is a project management tool that simplifies the process for all parties involved. It enables project owners, solution providers (software developers, copywriters, designers etc.), stakeholders and contributors to track the project's progress on a common platform. What distinguishes Maestr...
Contra
contra.com
Contra is a networking platform that gives users the freedom and opportunity to work independently. It provides flexible work opportunities from people through an exclusive community and referral network by showcasing work portfolios that enable freelancers and other independent professionals to ear...
Worksome
worksome.com
Powerful external workforce management: Redefining the contractor experience. Build, manage and retain your external workforce with the only tool built to manage independent contractors with robust compliance and fast payments.
Rymotely
rymotely.co
Rymotely is a business management software designed to help freelancers, self-employed, and small businesses run their businesses. It is a one-stop to manage projects, proposals, contracts, invoices, income, and expenses all in one place.
YunoJuno
yunojuno.com
YunoJuno is the only platform a business needs to find, hire, manage and pay contractors. Combining a Freelancer Management System with an elite marketplace of 100,000+ industry vetted contractors, YunoJuno brings HR, Hiring Managers, Finance and Legal teams all in one place. From talent sourcing to...
Cavalry
cavalryfreelancing.com
Cavalry combines a Marketplace and Freelance Management System (FMS) to streamline the way companies and freelancers find each other and work together.
Xolo
xolo.io
Xolo is an all-for-solos business engine that provides local and global solutions for business formation, VAT-compliant invoicing, accounting, tax reporting, business expenses and more.
Oyster
oysterhr.com
With Oyster's EOR, hire compliantly without setting up a business entity and handle all employment functions from a single automated platform. Better than a traditional employer of record, Oyster deploys deep employment insights and a team of legal and HR experts to ensure compliance in 180+ countri...
Ruul
ruul.io
Ruul offers a comprehensive solution for businesses to streamline their operations when working with freelancers and independent contractors. By handling various administrative tasks like invoicing and managing subcontractor payments, Ruul allows businesses to focus on their core activities. Ruul is...
Optymize
optymize.io
Hire Emerging Tech Developers and scale your team overnight. Optymize handles the heavy lifting of remote hiring for you. Hire remote developers with guaranteed risk free two-week trial period with no questions asked.
Native Teams
nativeteams.com
With the Native Teams platform, you can easily hire anyone, anywhere as an employer or get an employed status if you're working as a freelancer. Explore our international EOR and PEO services and start working remotely with full compliance.
Flextribe
flextribe.io
Our software is a cloud-based freelance management system that enables businesses to manage end-to-end their flexible workforce via a single platform. Using the system to its fullest enables businesses to identify, onboard, analyse, manage, pay, rate and offboard their external workforce.
JobBliss
jobbliss.com
JobBliss is a Freelancer and Contractor Management Platform that allows companies to build, manage and collaborate with their contingent workforce. Easier than a VMS, more collaborative than a task management tool. JobBliss lets your company ‘team up’ with contractors and freelancers.
TalentDesk
talentdesk.io
Software to manage and pay your contractors and freelancers. Wherever they are. TalentDesk.io is an end-to-end Freelancer Management System (FMS) built by the team behind leading marketplace PeopleHour.com. Leveraging 15+ years of experience within the freelance economy, we're the only platform purp...