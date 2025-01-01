App store for web apps

Top Freelance Platforms

Freelance platforms connect companies with independent professionals for temporary roles or special projects. These platforms provide a marketplace where businesses can browse freelancer profiles based on skills, experience, location, and other criteria. Companies can also post project descriptions to receive proposals from freelancers. This allows companies of all sizes to outsource tasks requiring specialized skills or extra manpower, enabling full-time employees to focus on other business activities. Some platforms specialize in freelancers with specific skills like writing, design, or programming, while others offer a wide range of professional skills. Businesses often use freelance platforms alongside freelancer management systems, which help manage payments, availability, and project completion for all freelancers they work with. Companies that need more help finding freelancers may opt for recruitment or staffing agencies instead of interacting directly with candidates on freelance platforms.

Submit New App


Fiverr

Fiverr

fiverr.com

Fiverr is a marketplace for freelance services, connecting businesses and freelancers across various categories for project completion.

Upwork

Upwork

upwork.com

Upwork is a freelancing platform connecting businesses and individuals globally, allowing them to find and hire freelancers for various projects.

Dribbble

Dribbble

dribbble.com

Dribbble is a platform for designers to showcase work, connect with peers, find jobs, and gain inspiration within a community-focused environment.

Freelancer

Freelancer

freelancer.com

Freelancer connects employers with freelancers for various projects, allowing users to post jobs, bid on work, and manage projects effectively.

PeoplePerHour

PeoplePerHour

peopleperhour.com

PeoplePerHour connects businesses with freelancers for project-based work, allowing job postings and proposals in various fields.

Airtasker

Airtasker

airtasker.com

Airtasker is an online platform that connects users needing tasks done with local professionals offering services across various categories.

Malt

Malt

malt.com

Malt is a marketplace connecting freelancers with businesses across Europe, facilitating project management, communication, and secure payments.

Bark.com

Bark.com

bark.com

Bark.com helps users find and review local professionals for various services quickly and efficiently.

Toptal

Toptal

toptal.com

Toptal connects businesses with vetted no-code and low-code developers for custom application development within 48 hours, offering trial engagements.

Braintrust

Braintrust

usebraintrust.com

Braintrust is an AI recruiting platform that streamlines hiring by matching companies with pre-vetted candidates and conducting initial phone screenings.

Contra

Contra

contra.com

Contra is a networking platform for freelancers to showcase portfolios, find flexible work opportunities, manage projects, and connect with clients.

notch

notch

notch.financial

Notch is accounts receivable automation software that streamlines invoicing, payments, and reconciliation to improve cash flow and operational efficiency.

Alura Market

Alura Market

alura.io

Alura Market connects Etsy sellers with freelancers, offering tools for listing optimization, keyword research, and market analysis to improve shop performance.

Arc

Arc

arc.dev

Arc is a platform for developers to find and apply for remote job opportunities from various companies in one centralized location.

Comeup

Comeup

comeup.com

Comeup is an online service platform where users can browse and order various services in just a few clicks, established in 2013.

Andela

Andela

andela.com

Andela connects businesses with a global network of skilled engineers, enabling quick hiring and management of technical talent for various projects.

Anytask

Anytask

anytask.com

Anytask is a freelance marketplace that allows freelancers to work without a bank account and offers zero seller fees, connecting buyers with various service providers.

talent.io

talent.io

talent.io

Talent.io connects tech professionals with job opportunities in Europe, facilitating recruitment for employers and offering tools for job seekers to apply.

WorkGenius

WorkGenius

workgenius.com

WorkGenius helps businesses quickly hire and manage freelance talent through automated screening, project management, and payment processes.

Fastwork

Fastwork

fastwork.id

Fastwork connects users with professional freelancers for business tasks or allows individuals to find online freelance work in Indonesia.

Turing

Turing

turing.com

Turing creates generative AI tools for organizations to manage complex data and improve productivity in solving business challenges.

WriterAccess

WriterAccess

writeraccess.com

WriterAccess connects businesses with freelance writers and content creators, providing tools for managing and streamlining content creation projects.

Proxify

Proxify

proxify.io

Proxify connects skilled developers with remote job opportunities, facilitating successful collaborations with clients globally.

Truelancer

Truelancer

truelancer.com

Truelancer is a freelance platform where employers can hire professionals and freelancers can find jobs across various categories, ensuring secure payments.

Codementor

Codementor

codementor.io

Codementor connects developers with mentors for coding guidance, project feedback, and peer discussions, enhancing programming skills across various languages.

Feedcoyote

Feedcoyote

feedcoyote.com

Feedcoyote is an AI-driven platform for freelancers to connect, collaborate on projects, and manage tasks with integrated tools for networking, project management, and finances.

Worksome

Worksome

worksome.com

Worksome is a freelance management tool for sourcing, contracting, paying, and managing independent contractors while ensuring compliance with labor laws.

Cad Crowd

Cad Crowd

cadcrowd.com

Cad Crowd connects users with CAD designers for 3D modeling and industrial design services, allowing project posting and collaboration with professionals.

OpenTalent

OpenTalent

opentalent.co

OpenTalent is a recruitment platform that streamlines hiring by managing applications, automating tasks, and enhancing employer branding.

Flexiple

Flexiple

flexiple.com

Flexiple connects clients with top 1% freelance developers and designers, offering hourly rates between $30 and $100.

Worksible

Worksible

worksible.com

Worksible connects freelancers with clients and companies. Users can showcase services, apply for projects, and network for professional growth.

Codeable

Codeable

codeable.io

Codeable connects businesses with skilled WordPress experts for web development, customization, and problem-solving on WordPress sites.

Cavalry

Cavalry

cavalryfreelancing.com

Cavalry is an app that connects companies with freelancers through a marketplace and manages their collaborative work efficiently.

Crowdspring

Crowdspring

crowdspring.com

Crowdspring is a marketplace for graphic design services, helping users collaborate with designers on projects like logos, websites, and branding with a money-back guarantee.

Designhill

Designhill

designhill.com

Designhill is an online design marketplace where users can create, customize, and source high-quality designs, from logos to various print materials, through contests and collaboration.

Revelo

Revelo

revelo.com

Revelo is a platform for US companies to hire pre-vetted remote software developers from Latin America, providing payroll and compliance management.

Contently

Contently

contently.com

Contently is a content marketing platform that helps businesses create, manage, and analyze digital content effectively while connecting them with creatives.

Contentoo

Contentoo

contentoo.com

Contentoo is a platform that connects businesses with top freelance content creators, utilizing AI for high-quality, personalized content production.

Toogit

Toogit

toogit.com

Toogit connects freelancers with employers using AI to match candidates based on skills, simplifying the hiring process for various project needs.

YunoJuno

YunoJuno

yunojuno.com

YunoJuno simplifies finding, hiring, managing, and paying contractors through a central platform for businesses and freelancers.

Useme

Useme

useme.com

Useme connects businesses with freelancers for easy hiring and invoicing, facilitating international collaborations and managing payments without needing a registered business.

OpenTrain

OpenTrain

opentrain.ai

OpenTrain is a marketplace for hiring vetted AI trainers and data labelers globally, offering secure payment and project management solutions.

Zoopup

Zoopup

zoopup.com

Zoopup connects businesses with freelancers for project bidding and service sales, offering a platform for skill training and efficient collaboration.

LaborX

LaborX

laborx.com

LaborX is a recruitment platform linking individuals to work opportunities, allowing payments in cryptocurrency, with smart contracts for reputation and dispute resolution.

Perfectlancer

Perfectlancer

perfectlancer.com

Perfectlancer is a freelancing platform for businesses to hire freelancers across various fields, featuring no transaction fees and cashback rewards.

FreeeUp

FreeeUp

freeup.net

FreeeUp connects businesses with pre-vetted freelancers across various skills, offering easy hiring, management, and support without monthly fees.

Rozgaar India

Rozgaar India

rozgaarindia.com

Rozgaar India connects freelancers with clients for remote job opportunities, allowing users to manage projects and work flexibly from anywhere.

Pangea.app

Pangea.app

about.pangea.app

Pangea.app connects employers with curated freelance talent for project-based work, allowing easy contract-to-hire without fees if hiring full-time.

Zerys

Zerys

zerys.com

Zerys is a content planning and production platform that connects businesses with writers to create optimized content like blogs and ebooks.

Cinode

Cinode

cinode.com

Cinode is a platform for managing skills, certifications, and project collaboration, helping consultancies optimize talent management and networking.

Skyword360

Skyword360

skyword.com

Skyword360 is a content marketing platform that helps brands create, manage, and distribute content aligned with their marketing strategies across multiple channels.

Wripple

Wripple

wripple.com

Wripple is a platform connecting brands and agencies with vetted freelance talent across various roles and projects, streamlining management of freelancer relationships.

Vicoland

Vicoland

vicoland.com

Vicoland helps SAP Fieldglass clients manage professional services SOW projects by connecting them with flexible freelance teams, called Vicos, to improve cost and efficiency.

WittyPen

WittyPen

wittypen.com

WittyPen is a content creation platform connecting businesses with vetted writers for high-quality content across various marketing channels.

Ithire

Ithire

ithire.com

Ithire is a hiring platform connecting clients and developers in tech, offering tools for communication, work tracking, project management, and secure payments.

Notchup

Notchup

notchup.com

Notchup is an app for building and managing tech teams, using AI for skills gap analysis, accurate timesheet management, and team analytics for improved collaboration.

Pepper Content

Pepper Content

peppercontent.io

Pepper Content is an AI-powered platform for creating, managing, and distributing various types of content efficiently.

Twine

Twine

twine.net

Twine links businesses with over 500,000 freelancers globally, providing services in software development, graphic design, animation, and marketing.

YouTeam

YouTeam

youteam.io

YouTeam connects businesses to over 50,000 engineers in Europe and Latin America, enabling quick team adjustments to meet project needs.

