Top Freelance Platforms

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Freelance platforms connect companies with independent professionals for temporary roles or special projects. These platforms provide a marketplace where businesses can browse freelancer profiles based on skills, experience, location, and other criteria. Companies can also post project descriptions to receive proposals from freelancers. This allows companies of all sizes to outsource tasks requiring specialized skills or extra manpower, enabling full-time employees to focus on other business activities. Some platforms specialize in freelancers with specific skills like writing, design, or programming, while others offer a wide range of professional skills. Businesses often use freelance platforms alongside freelancer management systems, which help manage payments, availability, and project completion for all freelancers they work with. Companies that need more help finding freelancers may opt for recruitment or staffing agencies instead of interacting directly with candidates on freelance platforms.
Submit New App
Fiverr
fiverr.com
Fiverr is a marketplace for freelance services, connecting businesses and freelancers across various categories for project completion.
Upwork
upwork.com
Upwork is a freelancing platform connecting businesses and individuals globally, allowing them to find and hire freelancers for various projects.
Dribbble
dribbble.com
Dribbble is a platform for designers to showcase work, connect with peers, find jobs, and gain inspiration within a community-focused environment.
Freelancer
freelancer.com
Freelancer connects employers with freelancers for various projects, allowing users to post jobs, bid on work, and manage projects effectively.
PeoplePerHour
peopleperhour.com
PeoplePerHour connects businesses with freelancers for project-based work, allowing job postings and proposals in various fields.
Airtasker
airtasker.com
Airtasker is an online platform that connects users needing tasks done with local professionals offering services across various categories.
Malt
malt.com
Malt is a marketplace connecting freelancers with businesses across Europe, facilitating project management, communication, and secure payments.
Bark.com
bark.com
Bark.com helps users find and review local professionals for various services quickly and efficiently.
Toptal
toptal.com
Toptal connects businesses with vetted no-code and low-code developers for custom application development within 48 hours, offering trial engagements.
Contra
contra.com
Contra is a networking platform for freelancers to showcase portfolios, find flexible work opportunities, manage projects, and connect with clients.
Braintrust
usebraintrust.com
Braintrust is an AI recruiting platform that streamlines hiring by matching companies with pre-vetted candidates and conducting initial phone screenings.
notch
notch.financial
Notch is accounts receivable automation software that streamlines invoicing, payments, and reconciliation to improve cash flow and operational efficiency.
Alura Market
alura.io
Alura Market connects Etsy sellers with freelancers, offering tools for listing optimization, keyword research, and market analysis to improve shop performance.
Comeup
comeup.com
Comeup is an online service platform where users can browse and order various services in just a few clicks, established in 2013.
Anytask
anytask.com
Anytask is a freelance marketplace that allows freelancers to work without a bank account and offers zero seller fees, connecting buyers with various service providers.
Arc
arc.dev
Arc is a platform for developers to find and apply for remote job opportunities from various companies in one centralized location.
Andela
andela.com
Andela connects businesses with a global network of skilled engineers, enabling quick hiring and management of technical talent for various projects.
WorkGenius
workgenius.com
WorkGenius helps businesses quickly hire and manage freelance talent through automated screening, project management, and payment processes.
talent.io
talent.io
Talent.io connects tech professionals with job opportunities in Europe, facilitating recruitment for employers and offering tools for job seekers to apply.
Fastwork
fastwork.id
Fastwork connects users with professional freelancers for business tasks or allows individuals to find online freelance work in Indonesia.
Turing
turing.com
Turing creates generative AI tools for organizations to manage complex data and improve productivity in solving business challenges.
WriterAccess
writeraccess.com
WriterAccess connects businesses with freelance writers and content creators, providing tools for managing and streamlining content creation projects.
Proxify
proxify.io
Proxify connects skilled developers with remote job opportunities, facilitating successful collaborations with clients globally.
Truelancer
truelancer.com
Truelancer is a freelance platform where employers can hire professionals and freelancers can find jobs across various categories, ensuring secure payments.
Codementor
codementor.io
Codementor connects developers with mentors for coding guidance, project feedback, and peer discussions, enhancing programming skills across various languages.
Feedcoyote
feedcoyote.com
Feedcoyote is an AI-driven platform for freelancers to connect, collaborate on projects, and manage tasks with integrated tools for networking, project management, and finances.
Worksome
worksome.com
Worksome is a freelance management tool for sourcing, contracting, paying, and managing independent contractors while ensuring compliance with labor laws.
Cad Crowd
cadcrowd.com
Cad Crowd connects users with CAD designers for 3D modeling and industrial design services, allowing project posting and collaboration with professionals.
OpenTalent
opentalent.co
OpenTalent is a recruitment platform that streamlines hiring by managing applications, automating tasks, and enhancing employer branding.
Flexiple
flexiple.com
Flexiple connects clients with top 1% freelance developers and designers, offering hourly rates between $30 and $100.
Worksible
worksible.com
Worksible connects freelancers with clients and companies. Users can showcase services, apply for projects, and network for professional growth.
Codeable
codeable.io
Codeable connects businesses with skilled WordPress experts for web development, customization, and problem-solving on WordPress sites.
Cavalry
cavalryfreelancing.com
Cavalry is an app that connects companies with freelancers through a marketplace and manages their collaborative work efficiently.
Designhill
designhill.com
Designhill is an online design marketplace where users can create, customize, and source high-quality designs, from logos to various print materials, through contests and collaboration.
Revelo
revelo.com
Revelo is a platform for US companies to hire pre-vetted remote software developers from Latin America, providing payroll and compliance management.
Crowdspring
crowdspring.com
Crowdspring is a marketplace for graphic design services, helping users collaborate with designers on projects like logos, websites, and branding with a money-back guarantee.
Contently
contently.com
Contently is a content marketing platform that helps businesses create, manage, and analyze digital content effectively while connecting them with creatives.
Contentoo
contentoo.com
Contentoo is a platform that connects businesses with top freelance content creators, utilizing AI for high-quality, personalized content production.
Toogit
toogit.com
Toogit connects freelancers with employers using AI to match candidates based on skills, simplifying the hiring process for various project needs.
YunoJuno
yunojuno.com
YunoJuno simplifies finding, hiring, managing, and paying contractors through a central platform for businesses and freelancers.
Useme
useme.com
Useme connects businesses with freelancers for easy hiring and invoicing, facilitating international collaborations and managing payments without needing a registered business.
OpenTrain
opentrain.ai
OpenTrain is a marketplace for hiring vetted AI trainers and data labelers globally, offering secure payment and project management solutions.
Zoopup
zoopup.com
Zoopup connects businesses with freelancers for project bidding and service sales, offering a platform for skill training and efficient collaboration.
LaborX
laborx.com
LaborX is a recruitment platform linking individuals to work opportunities, allowing payments in cryptocurrency, with smart contracts for reputation and dispute resolution.
Perfectlancer
perfectlancer.com
Perfectlancer is a freelancing platform for businesses to hire freelancers across various fields, featuring no transaction fees and cashback rewards.
FreeeUp
freeup.net
FreeeUp connects businesses with pre-vetted freelancers across various skills, offering easy hiring, management, and support without monthly fees.
Skyword360
skyword.com
Skyword360 is a content marketing platform that helps brands create, manage, and distribute content aligned with their marketing strategies across multiple channels.
Rozgaar India
rozgaarindia.com
Rozgaar India connects freelancers with clients for remote job opportunities, allowing users to manage projects and work flexibly from anywhere.
Pangea.app
about.pangea.app
Pangea.app connects employers with curated freelance talent for project-based work, allowing easy contract-to-hire without fees if hiring full-time.
Zerys
zerys.com
Zerys is a content planning and production platform that connects businesses with writers to create optimized content like blogs and ebooks.
Cinode
cinode.com
Cinode is a platform for managing skills, certifications, and project collaboration, helping consultancies optimize talent management and networking.
Pepper Content
peppercontent.io
Pepper Content is an AI-powered platform for creating, managing, and distributing various types of content efficiently.
Wripple
wripple.com
Wripple is a platform connecting brands and agencies with vetted freelance talent across various roles and projects, streamlining management of freelancer relationships.
Vicoland
vicoland.com
Vicoland helps SAP Fieldglass clients manage professional services SOW projects by connecting them with flexible freelance teams, called Vicos, to improve cost and efficiency.
WittyPen
wittypen.com
WittyPen is a content creation platform connecting businesses with vetted writers for high-quality content across various marketing channels.
Ithire
ithire.com
Ithire is a hiring platform connecting clients and developers in tech, offering tools for communication, work tracking, project management, and secure payments.
Notchup
notchup.com
Notchup is an app for building and managing tech teams, using AI for skills gap analysis, accurate timesheet management, and team analytics for improved collaboration.
Twine
twine.net
Twine links businesses with over 500,000 freelancers globally, providing services in software development, graphic design, animation, and marketing.
YouTeam
youteam.io
YouTeam connects businesses to over 50,000 engineers in Europe and Latin America, enabling quick team adjustments to meet project needs.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.