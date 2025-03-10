FreeeUp

freeup.net

FreeeUp is a rapidly growing freelance marketplace connecting business owners with pre-vetted freelancers from around the world. FreeeUp is different from other freelance marketplaces in that it interviews and vets all freelancers that want to join the marketplace then only allows the top 1% of applicants into the marketplace. Freelancers set their own hourly or fixed rates through the platform and currently offer over 85 different skill sets ranging from eCommerce to digital marketing to web development. Freelancers are primarily located within the US and Philippines with 20% of all freelancers scattered across 25+ countries. Businesses can create an account for free and there are no monthly fees or minimums. Businesses gain fast access to the pre-vetted network of freelancers. Businesses can submit requests for the freelancers they are needing and meet a pre-vetted match within 1 business day. The FreeeUp software makes it simple for business owners to hire and manage hours tracking and billing for freelancers. In the rare case that a freelancer ever quits, FreeeUp replaces them immediately and covers any replacement costs. In addition, FreeeUp has an outstanding customer service team that is available around the clock to help with using the platform and addressing any issues that clients run into.