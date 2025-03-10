Find the right software and services.
Freelance platforms connect companies with independent professionals for temporary roles or special projects. These platforms provide a marketplace where businesses can browse freelancer profiles based on skills, experience, location, and other criteria. Companies can also post project descriptions to receive proposals from freelancers. This allows companies of all sizes to outsource tasks requiring specialized skills or extra manpower, enabling full-time employees to focus on other business activities. Some platforms specialize in freelancers with specific skills like writing, design, or programming, while others offer a wide range of professional skills.
Salesfolks
salesfolks.com
Salesfolks is the leading destination for finding and hiring sales professionals. Grow your sales team today by tapping into our data on more than 5 million sales professionals. Fill your sales hiring pipeline, invite sales candidates, and market your open sales positions using state-of-the-art digital syndication technology. Simply put, Salesfolks is the best way to scale your sales team.
Anytask
anytask.com
Anytask is a freelance marketplace that allows freelancers to work without a bank account and offers zero seller fees, connecting buyers with various service providers.
Ithire
ithire.com
Ithire is a hiring platform connecting clients and developers in tech, offering tools for communication, work tracking, project management, and secure payments.
Cad Crowd
cadcrowd.com
Cad Crowd connects users with CAD designers for 3D modeling and industrial design services, allowing project posting and collaboration with professionals.
Gun.io
gun.io
Gun.io is a global software talent agency that gives great companies access to exclusive, vetted talent that they wouldn't find in a stack of resumes from a job board. For hiring companies, Gun.io's team of senior developers identifies ideal candidates within their network of vetted talent, organizes interviews, and kicks off each engagement. Companies can work with developers on freelance or salaried engagements, and Gun.io handles all billing, payments, and contracts, so work can start seamlessly. Plus, post-hire support means that both companies and developers have an assist when they need it.
Truelancer
truelancer.com
Truelancer is a freelance platform where employers can hire professionals and freelancers can find jobs across various categories, ensuring secure payments.
nDash
ndash.com
nDash provides content creation software & services to the world’s leading brands and agencies. Visit nDash.com today to sign up for free and start building your content community.
FreeeUp
freeup.net
FreeeUp is a rapidly growing freelance marketplace connecting business owners with pre-vetted freelancers from around the world. FreeeUp is different from other freelance marketplaces in that it interviews and vets all freelancers that want to join the marketplace then only allows the top 1% of applicants into the marketplace. Freelancers set their own hourly or fixed rates through the platform and currently offer over 85 different skill sets ranging from eCommerce to digital marketing to web development. Freelancers are primarily located within the US and Philippines with 20% of all freelancers scattered across 25+ countries. Businesses can create an account for free and there are no monthly fees or minimums. Businesses gain fast access to the pre-vetted network of freelancers. Businesses can submit requests for the freelancers they are needing and meet a pre-vetted match within 1 business day. The FreeeUp software makes it simple for business owners to hire and manage hours tracking and billing for freelancers. In the rare case that a freelancer ever quits, FreeeUp replaces them immediately and covers any replacement costs. In addition, FreeeUp has an outstanding customer service team that is available around the clock to help with using the platform and addressing any issues that clients run into.
Notchup
notchup.com
Notchup (Formerly CodeMonk.ai) goes beyond just connecting you with top talent. Our focus on team analytics, accurate timesheet management, and AI-driven skills gap identification ensures that you not only build but also maintain high-performing and collaborative teams. We provide a seamless experience from team assembly to project completion, making us the ideal choice for companies looking to optimize their tech teams efficiently. Features unique to Notchup: Identify Skills Gaps with AI: Our AI-driven tools help you identify skills gaps in your projects, enabling you to build teams that perfectly match your project's needs. Time Sheets Feature: Ensure accurate and timely payments with our comprehensive timesheets feature. By thoroughly reviewing talent timesheets, we prevent discrepancies and apply necessary corrections. Unique Team Analytics Feature: Our advanced team analytics feature, powered by the DiSC Assessment, enables you to analyze team communication styles and personalities. Optimize your team's synergy and productivity with our data-driven approach. Build, onboard, and optimize custom agile tech teams all in one place.
Gigged AI
gigged.ai
The skills-based Talent Marketplace solving the tech skills shortage through internal mobility and open talent. Our Open Talent Marketplace (OTM) uses AI to create an outcome-based or time and material Statement of Work (SOW) for your digital project and instantly matches you with verified freelancers from our global talent pool. Our Internal Talent Marketplace (ITM) provides skills analytics within a workforce and matches them to the right projects, reducing the need for expensive external hires and improving employee retention. Our products are designed to help keep costs and headcount low, while driving project work forward. Given the ongoing market turbulence and increasingly elastic approach, our tools enable clients to drive efficiencies with a more flexible, agile approach to resourcing.
Rozgaar India
rozgaarindia.com
Rozgaar India connects freelancers with clients for remote job opportunities, allowing users to manage projects and work flexibly from anywhere.
hackajob
hackajob.com
hackajob is a tech talent marketplace that empowers enterprise organizations in the US, UK, and India to hire quality talent more effectively. Companies match with high-intent job seekers based on skills and preferences, while candidates privately explore job offers by accepting or declining their interview requests - 85% responding within 48 hours. With hackajob, leading tech employers reinvest time saved sourcing, into driving their tech hiring strategy with tailored employer branding and powerful diversity and market insights. hackajob is made up of five core modules: Source: Source high-quality tech talent fast and at scale, in our private talent marketplace. On-demand: Fast, flexible, and compliant contract hiring. Brand: Tactical employer brand content to improve your attractiveness to a wider tech audience. DE&I: A comprehensive built-in solution to help you achieve your DE&I goals. Insights: Unique marketplace data and insights to shape your tech recruitment strategy.
Twine
twine.net
Twine connects companies to over 500,000 freelance experts across 190+ countries. We enable flexible work opportunities for so many talented people. Twine covers digital, creative and AI – Software development, graphic design, animation, marketing, video products and everything in between.
YouTeam
youteam.io
Respond to Market Waves: Plug In & Out Engineers Seamlessly. Two weeks to recalibrate your team: with YouTeam, effortlessly ramp up or streamline, accessing the unique network of 50,000+ top talents from Europe and Latin America.
Contra
contra.com
Contra is a networking platform for freelancers to showcase portfolios, find flexible work opportunities, manage projects, and connect with clients.
Designhill
designhill.com
Designhill is an online design marketplace where users can create, customize, and source high-quality designs, from logos to various print materials, through contests and collaboration.
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without juggling multiple platforms or creator touchpoints. Our creator marketplace allows you to easily source and find the influencers and creators who align with your brand values and audience. Popular Pays is an official partner of Meta, TikTok, Amazon, and Pinterest, and works with brands such as Kelloggs, Kraft, Delta, and Lyft.
Contentoo
contentoo.com
Contentoo is a platform that connects businesses with top freelance content creators, utilizing AI for high-quality, personalized content production.
ClearVoice
clearvoice.com
ClearVoice takes the hassle out of content production by combining our network of thousands of vetted freelance talent, our end-to-end production capabilities, and our powerful content platform. Over the past decade, we’ve produced hundreds of thousands of pieces of content for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to SMBs, so we know great content and have built the platform and workflow to prove it. Creating content that drives results takes time and focus, and our team is here to help your brand create great content faster, consistently, and at scale while delivering the right pieces produced by the right writers, allowing you to focus on other marketing needs. Ready to drive results with better content? Brands that trust ClearVoice include: CARFAX Esurance McKesson Cox Intuit Cisco Intel Cabela’s
LaborX
laborx.com
LaborX is a global recruitment platform that connects individuals with work opportunities and enables them to get paid in cryptocurrency. Smart contracts underpin Reputation and Dispute resolution systems, ensuring both parties’ obligations are enforced.
Wripple
wripple.com
Wripple is an on-demand talent platform for the modern marketing workforce, offering a private marketplace of vetted talent and software to manage freelancer relationships all in one place. The platform's marketplace connects brands and ad agencies with highly skilled, on-demand talent for greater speed, efficiency, and flexibility. Clients can find and hire individual freelancers across 45+ roles and ready-made teams across 25+ project types from strategy to design to media and technology. Wripple was founded in 2018 by executives from the digital powerhouse Razorfish. As veterans of traditional agencies and digital firms, the co-founders realized that a technology disruption could change digital services forever, and for the better. Through Wripple, clients get elite agency talent quickly and cost-effectively. Talent gets to do better work in an open and flexible environment.
Vicoland
vicoland.com
Vicoland enables SAP Fieldglass clients to improve cost, quality and speed of professional services SOW projects via a new type of supplier: Virtual Companies – aka “Vicos”. Vicos are freelance teams acting like real companies but with 0 overhead and 100% flexibility to staff best experts. This solution was incubated and/or funded by SAP.iO, SAP’s strategic business unit that invests in and accelerates startup innovation.
QwidPro
qwidpro.com
Access Flexible Talent and Build Remote Teams QwidPro is a flexible talent marketplace that allows your business to instantly hire talent and build remote teams for your short-term or critical projects so you can you scale your workforce up or down as needed. 24/7 Talent Access: Access 3000+ skilled professionals anytime. Diverse Talent: web developers, creatives, marketers, or financial experts Quick & Cost-Efficient Talent: Find talent swiftly and affordably. Secure Payments: Protect your financial transactions. Instant Expert Matches: Find experts in minutes. Unbeatable Talent Value: Access top-tier, cost-effective talent. Lower Overheads: Reduce operational costs. Effortless Job Posting: Easily post jobs. Customization: Build teams tailored to your specific project requirements. Get the talent you need, when you need it!
OpenTrain
opentrain.ai
The AI Data Labeling Marketplace: Find, hire, and securely pay vetted AI Trainers/data labelers across 110+ countries & any domain expertise. Key Features of OpenTrain AI -Global Network: Access the #1 open network of AI Trainers & data labelers from over 110 countries, with varied expertise in numerous domains, language, and data annotation disciplines. -Comprehensive Talent Solutions: Source both Freelance AI Trainers and Outsourced Data Labeling Providers to find the right fit for any project scale or complexity. -Secure Global Payments: Utilize our escrow milestone payment system for paying your AI Trainers globally. Clients can make payments via all major credit cards, with funds held securely in escrow until project milestones are successfully completed and approved. -Efficient Payment System: Our system supports automated payouts across 110+ countries, making it easy to hire diverse & global talent from a single platform for any AI training requirement. OpenTrain AI: Where AI Builders and AI Trainers Connect to Build the Future
OpenTalent
opentalent.co
OpenTalent is a recruitment platform that streamlines hiring by managing applications, automating tasks, and enhancing employer branding.
Flexiple
flexiple.com
Flexiple is a network of top 1% freelance developers and designers with hourly rates ranging from $30 to $100
Zoopup
zoopup.com
Zoopup connects businesses with freelancers for project bidding and service sales, offering a platform for skill training and efficient collaboration.
Worksible
worksible.com
A startup that wants to change the traditional way of working and training. Access to all the necessary tools to grow both personally and professionally. Register with Worksible and upload your services as a freelancer so that clients or companies can find you and hire you. You can also network and connect with other users to learn from them, carry out projects together, and so on. Companies will be able to publish their projects to which freelancers must apply and send an offer.
SolveCube
solvecube.com
Cutting-edge AI talent marketplace designed to find companies’ domain experts for part time, short-term, or permanent roles across 14+ domains globally.
Cinode
cinode.com
Cinode is a platform for managing skills, certifications, and project collaboration, helping consultancies optimize talent management and networking.
Feedcoyote
feedcoyote.com
Feedcoyote is an AI-driven platform for freelancers to connect, collaborate on projects, and manage tasks with integrated tools for networking, project management, and finances.
Fastwork
fastwork.id
Fastwork connects users with professional freelancers for business tasks or allows individuals to find online freelance work in Indonesia.
Cavalry
cavalryfreelancing.com
Cavalry combines a Marketplace and Freelance Management System (FMS) to streamline the way companies and freelancers find each other and work together.
Alura Market
alura.io
Alura Market connects Etsy sellers with freelancers, offering tools for listing optimization, keyword research, and market analysis to improve shop performance.
Toogit
toogit.com
Toogit connects freelancers with employers using AI to match candidates based on skills, simplifying the hiring process for various project needs.
Simbiosis
simbiosis.team
Simbiosis is a tech recruitment solution to hire, compensate and manage nearshore developers from Latin America. Companies can source specialized talent from our network of 5000+ English-fluent remote developers, who work under a full-time model. Our customers typically reduce their recruitment time and expenses by more than 60%, while expanding their teams with talent of great cultural fit, aligned US time zone, and expertise in specialized technologies.
Perfectlancer
perfectlancer.com
Perfectlancer is a freelancing platform where businesses can hire professional freelancers like Writers, Designers, Developers, Marketers and much more and Get Miles Ahead. This is a new freelancing website with 0% transaction fee neither any service fee or other hidden fees. Also they have an attractive cash back system. Clients will earn 2% credit back on any amount that they spend on the platform. There are many benefits for freelancers comparing to other competing platforms as well. Perfectlancer offers 20 free bids per month to its freelancers. This is in addition to 50 welcome bids for new freelancers. Also commission is just 14% which is significantly lower than major competing platforms.
WittyPen
wittypen.com
WittyPen is a content creation platform connecting businesses with vetted writers for high-quality content across various marketing channels.
Laksie
laskie.com
Join thousands of companies and job seekers getting high-quality matches faster and more efficiently. For talent: Have great companies apply to you. Laskie's free tools are designed to make your job search faster, more efficient, and less stressful. For companies: Find high-quality candidates faster. Get immediate access to thousands of candidates with more data than just a resume. It takes a few minutes to get started. Sign up today at laskie.com!
Upwork
upwork.com
Upwork is a freelancing platform connecting businesses and individuals globally, allowing them to find and hire freelancers for various projects.
Turing
turing.com
Turing creates generative AI tools for organizations to manage complex data and improve productivity in solving business challenges.
Toptal
toptal.com
Toptal connects businesses with vetted no-code and low-code developers for custom application development within 48 hours, offering trial engagements.
talent.io
talent.io
Talent.io connects tech professionals with job opportunities in Europe, facilitating recruitment for employers and offering tools for job seekers to apply.
Skyword360
skyword.com
Skyword360 is a content marketing platform that helps brands create, manage, and distribute content aligned with their marketing strategies across multiple channels.
PeoplePerHour
peopleperhour.com
PeoplePerHour connects businesses with freelancers for project-based work, allowing job postings and proposals in various fields.
Pangea.app
about.pangea.app
The best way to know if someone is a good fit is to work with them on a project before you hire them full-time. At Pangea, we make contract-to-hire easy and painless - with no markup or conversion fees if you hire someone full-time. Browse our curated talent by role, industry experience, and past projects. Our talent have an average of 2-5+ years of experience in design, growth, ops, product, and engineering, and are primarily based in the USA.
notch
notch.financial
Notch is accounts receivable automation software that streamlines invoicing, payments, and reconciliation to improve cash flow and operational efficiency.
Malt
malt.com
Malt is a marketplace connecting freelancers with businesses across Europe, facilitating project management, communication, and secure payments.
WorkGenius
workgenius.com
WorkGenius helps businesses quickly hire and manage freelance talent through automated screening, project management, and payment processes.
Freelancer
freelancer.com
Freelancer connects employers with freelancers for various projects, allowing users to post jobs, bid on work, and manage projects effectively.
Fiverr
fiverr.com
Fiverr is a marketplace for freelance services, connecting businesses and freelancers across various categories for project completion.
Dribbble
dribbble.com
Dribbble is a platform for designers to showcase work, connect with peers, find jobs, and gain inspiration within a community-focused environment.
Crowdspring
crowdspring.com
Crowdspring is a marketplace for graphic design services, helping users collaborate with designers on projects like logos, websites, and branding with a money-back guarantee.
Contently
contently.com
Contently is a content marketing platform that helps businesses create, manage, and analyze digital content effectively while connecting them with creatives.
Braintrust
usebraintrust.com
Braintrust is an AI recruiting platform that streamlines hiring by matching companies with pre-vetted candidates and conducting initial phone screenings.
Bark.com
bark.com
Bark.com helps users find and review local professionals for various services quickly and efficiently.
Arc
arc.dev
Arc is a platform for developers to find and apply for remote job opportunities from various companies in one centralized location.
YunoJuno
yunojuno.com
YunoJuno simplifies finding, hiring, managing, and paying contractors through a central platform for businesses and freelancers.
Quickly Hire
quicklyhire.com
Get matched with vetted freelancers for ongoing work. Quickly Hire makes it easy to build a global team of vetted freelancers without the financial, legal, and administrative headaches.
