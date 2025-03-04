Top Freelance Platforms - Tanzania

Find the right software and services.
Freelance platforms connect companies with independent professionals for temporary roles or special projects. These platforms provide a marketplace where businesses can browse freelancer profiles based on skills, experience, location, and other criteria. Companies can also post project descriptions to receive proposals from freelancers. This allows companies of all sizes to outsource tasks requiring specialized skills or extra manpower, enabling full-time employees to focus on other business activities. Some platforms specialize in freelancers with specific skills like writing, design, or programming, while others offer a wide range of professional skills. Businesses often use freelance platforms alongside freelancer management systems, which help manage payments, availability, and project completion for all freelancers they work with. Companies that need more help finding freelancers may opt for recruitment or staffing agencies instead of interacting directly with candidates on freelance platforms.
Upwork
upwork.com
Upwork, formerly Elance-oDesk, is a US-American freelancing platform where enterprises and individuals connect in order to conduct business. In 2015, the Elance-oDesk merger was rebranded as Upwork and the company's full name is now Upwork Global Inc. Upwork is currently based in Santa Clara and San Francisco, California, though it serves clients around the world. Upwork has over twelve million registered freelancers and five million registered clients. Three million jobs worth over $1Bn USD are posted annually, making Upwork the largest freelancer marketplace in the world.
Fiverr
fiverr.com
Fiverr is an online marketplace for freelance services. The company provides a platform for freelancers to offer services to customers worldwide. Fiverr is here to help. With the leading online marketplace for digital freelance services, Fiverr provides instant access to a global network of remote freelancers. Fiverr connects entrepreneurs to experts to help them get every great idea done. Whether you need a variety of services to build your business from the ground up or one expert to complete one perfect job, Fiverr offers a world of creative freelancers. It's on-demand quality work, right at your fingertips. Welcome to the world’s most affordable and efficient digital freelancer community. Search, filter, and choose from thousands of freelancers across 400+ different service categories: * Programming & Tech: programming services, website creator, mobile app developers * Graphics & Design: app designer, graphic designer, logo creator, illustrator, flyers & banners design * Digital Marketing: social media marketing, SEO, virtual assistants that speed up your business * Writing & Translation: translations, blog and article writing, proofreading & editing * Video & Animation: animation design videos, 3D animation, video editor, voice over * Music & Audio songwriting, music videos, production * Business Operations: business promotion & planning, financial strategies, user data, branding Whatever you need – find the right freelance service on Fiverr! For entrepreneurs and businesses: * Get your projects delivered on your time & within your budget * Find a freelancer instantly, and hire when ready * Read Fiverr seller ratings and customer reviews to pick the perfect match for your project * Enjoy open communication on all fronts, at all times For freelancers: * Get access to an ever-growing pool of entrepreneurs and global businesses hungry for fresh talent * Get noticed by increasing your exposure in the digital marketplace * Get more orders with mobile availability while improving your quality of service, ratings & response rate Features: Finding a freelancer has never been more simple. * Choose from 400+ service categories * Find thousands of forward-thinking freelancers worldwide * Get push and inbox notifications to stay on the ball while you're on-the-go * Tap into communication between buyers & sellers 24/7/365 * Make easy payments through our safe, efficient system * Available in multiple languages: Italian, Dutch, French, German, Spanish
Dribbble
dribbble.com
Dribbble is where designers gain inspiration, feedback, community, and jobs and is your best resource to discover and connect with designers worldwide.
Freelancer
freelancer.com
Find & hire top freelancers, web developers & designers inexpensively. World's largest marketplace of 50m. Receive quotes in seconds. Post your job online now.
Gigged AI
gigged.ai
The skills-based Talent Marketplace solving the tech skills shortage through internal mobility and open talent. Our Open Talent Marketplace (OTM) uses AI to create an outcome-based or time and material Statement of Work (SOW) for your digital project and instantly matches you with verified freelancers from our global talent pool. Our Internal Talent Marketplace (ITM) provides skills analytics within a workforce and matches them to the right projects, reducing the need for expensive external hires and improving employee retention. Our products are designed to help keep costs and headcount low, while driving project work forward. Given the ongoing market turbulence and increasingly elastic approach, our tools enable clients to drive efficiencies with a more flexible, agile approach to resourcing.
Rozgaar India
rozgaarindia.com
Rozgaarindia.com is revolutionizing the way people work. We connect the world with talented verified freelancers faster than ever before to collaborate, and get work done in a safe and secure online environment. Our mission is to simplify freelancers and remote hiring providing most aligned freelancers for a day, month or a year fulfilling your professional needs. Our easy-to-use platform enables you to manage off-balance sheet talented workers in a single click with confidence and trust so you can save time and focus on your success. We match professional freelancers with the top freelancing requirements, making freelance remote work more efficient than ever before. Our goal is to make the process of hiring remote workers easier by connecting employers with the best freelancers who can work with them for as little as a day, a month, or a year. Our user-friendly platform enables customers to manage off-balance-sheet talented individuals with confidence and trust with a single click, saving them time and allowing them to concentrate on their success. Further, entrepreneurship is a way of life; you must work without regard for the time. It is the ability and willingness to take risks, and because it is not a natural attribute for anyone, I needed to learn to trust myself and simply go for it.
Anytask
anytask.com
AnyTask.com is a global freelance marketplace that utilises blockchain-based payment technology from Electroneum Ltd. to eliminate the need for freelancers to have a bank account, whilst also promising zero Seller fees - saving them up to 20% in fees compared to other freelance marketplaces. And from a Buyer's perspective, it's business as usual. Freelancers from around the world are offering to help you and your business save time and money by outsourcing your work. Anything from design and marketing services, to writing and personal assistance, you can find everything you need at AnyTask.com.
Ithire
ithire.com
Who we are? ITHIRE is a marketplace and hiring platform connecting clients and developers in technology sector. Our in-app messaging and video communication, work tracking and monitoring system provide a seamless workflow with high-quality results. Our key services include: All-in one platform for both clients and freelancers; Working process control via IThire smart timetracker; Project Manager opportunity certified and controlled by Ithire; Safe Payments; Hourly Protection Policy/Escrow; User-friendly interface for effective collaboration. Learn more at ithire.com
Cad Crowd
cadcrowd.com
Cad Crowd | hire a designer for 3D modeling, CAD design & industrial design on demand. Services: product design, prototypes & 3D animation.
Gun.io
gun.io
Gun.io is a global software talent agency that gives great companies access to exclusive, vetted talent that they wouldn't find in a stack of resumes from a job board. For hiring companies, Gun.io's team of senior developers identifies ideal candidates within their network of vetted talent, organizes interviews, and kicks off each engagement. Companies can work with developers on freelance or salaried engagements, and Gun.io handles all billing, payments, and contracts, so work can start seamlessly. Plus, post-hire support means that both companies and developers have an assist when they need it.
Truelancer
truelancer.com
At Truelancer.com, we are on a mission to build a global community of Trusted Freelancers. Truelancer.com is an Online Platform for Employers to Hire Professionals to get their work done and Freelancers and Professionals can Search Jobs and Earn money by working with real clients across the world. Customers can find Developers, Designers, Content Writers, Virtual Assistants, Mobile App Developer and many other professionals. Projects in various categories like IT & Programming, Graphic Design, Content Writing, Data Entry, Finance, Sales, Marketing and many more can be posted and found on Truelancer.com. Creating an account, finding work or posting a project is free of cost on Truelancer.com.
nDash
ndash.com
nDash provides content creation software & services to the world’s leading brands and agencies. Visit nDash.com today to sign up for free and start building your content community.
FreeeUp
freeup.net
FreeeUp is a rapidly growing freelance marketplace connecting business owners with pre-vetted freelancers from around the world. FreeeUp is different from other freelance marketplaces in that it interviews and vets all freelancers that want to join the marketplace then only allows the top 1% of applicants into the marketplace. Freelancers set their own hourly or fixed rates through the platform and currently offer over 85 different skill sets ranging from eCommerce to digital marketing to web development. Freelancers are primarily located within the US and Philippines with 20% of all freelancers scattered across 25+ countries. Businesses can create an account for free and there are no monthly fees or minimums. Businesses gain fast access to the pre-vetted network of freelancers. Businesses can submit requests for the freelancers they are needing and meet a pre-vetted match within 1 business day. The FreeeUp software makes it simple for business owners to hire and manage hours tracking and billing for freelancers. In the rare case that a freelancer ever quits, FreeeUp replaces them immediately and covers any replacement costs. In addition, FreeeUp has an outstanding customer service team that is available around the clock to help with using the platform and addressing any issues that clients run into.
Notchup
notchup.com
Notchup (Formerly CodeMonk.ai) goes beyond just connecting you with top talent. Our focus on team analytics, accurate timesheet management, and AI-driven skills gap identification ensures that you not only build but also maintain high-performing and collaborative teams. We provide a seamless experience from team assembly to project completion, making us the ideal choice for companies looking to optimize their tech teams efficiently. Features unique to Notchup: Identify Skills Gaps with AI: Our AI-driven tools help you identify skills gaps in your projects, enabling you to build teams that perfectly match your project's needs. Time Sheets Feature: Ensure accurate and timely payments with our comprehensive timesheets feature. By thoroughly reviewing talent timesheets, we prevent discrepancies and apply necessary corrections. Unique Team Analytics Feature: Our advanced team analytics feature, powered by the DiSC Assessment, enables you to analyze team communication styles and personalities. Optimize your team's synergy and productivity with our data-driven approach. Build, onboard, and optimize custom agile tech teams all in one place.
Simbiosis
simbiosis.team
Simbiosis is a tech recruitment solution to hire, compensate and manage nearshore developers from Latin America. Companies can source specialized talent from our network of 5000+ English-fluent remote developers, who work under a full-time model. Our customers typically reduce their recruitment time and expenses by more than 60%, while expanding their teams with talent of great cultural fit, aligned US time zone, and expertise in specialized technologies.
Salesfolks
salesfolks.com
Salesfolks is the leading destination for finding and hiring sales professionals. Grow your sales team today by tapping into our data on more than 5 million sales professionals. Fill your sales hiring pipeline, invite sales candidates, and market your open sales positions using state-of-the-art digital syndication technology. Simply put, Salesfolks is the best way to scale your sales team.
hackajob
hackajob.com
hackajob is a tech talent marketplace that empowers enterprise organizations in the US, UK, and India to hire quality talent more effectively. Companies match with high-intent job seekers based on skills and preferences, while candidates privately explore job offers by accepting or declining their interview requests - 85% responding within 48 hours. With hackajob, leading tech employers reinvest time saved sourcing, into driving their tech hiring strategy with tailored employer branding and powerful diversity and market insights. hackajob is made up of five core modules: Source: Source high-quality tech talent fast and at scale, in our private talent marketplace. On-demand: Fast, flexible, and compliant contract hiring. Brand: Tactical employer brand content to improve your attractiveness to a wider tech audience. DE&I: A comprehensive built-in solution to help you achieve your DE&I goals. Insights: Unique marketplace data and insights to shape your tech recruitment strategy.
Twine
twine.net
Twine connects companies to over 500,000 freelance experts across 190+ countries. We enable flexible work opportunities for so many talented people. Twine covers digital, creative and AI – Software development, graphic design, animation, marketing, video products and everything in between.
YouTeam
youteam.io
Respond to Market Waves: Plug In & Out Engineers Seamlessly. Two weeks to recalibrate your team: with YouTeam, effortlessly ramp up or streamline, accessing the unique network of 50,000+ top talents from Europe and Latin America.
Contra
contra.com
Contra is a networking platform that gives users the freedom and opportunity to work independently. It provides flexible work opportunities from people through an exclusive community and referral network by showcasing work portfolios that enable freelancers and other independent professionals to earn a living on their own terms.
Designhill
designhill.com
Designhill.com is an online design marketplace that helps business owner’s source high quality custom designs at affordable prices. Businesses that have specific design needs such as logo design,web design, stationary designs, packaging designs (more than 35+ design categories) etc. can run design contests and choose from dozens of designs submitted by designers from all over the world.The website is a combination of a crowdsourcing custom design marketplace and a creative platform for designers to learn and showcase their creative work.
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without juggling multiple platforms or creator touchpoints. Our creator marketplace allows you to easily source and find the influencers and creators who align with your brand values and audience. Popular Pays is an official partner of Meta, TikTok, Amazon, and Pinterest, and works with brands such as Kelloggs, Kraft, Delta, and Lyft.
SolveCube
solvecube.com
Cutting-edge AI talent marketplace designed to find companies’ domain experts for part time, short-term, or permanent roles across 14+ domains globally.
Wripple
wripple.com
Wripple is an on-demand talent platform for the modern marketing workforce, offering a private marketplace of vetted talent and software to manage freelancer relationships all in one place. The platform's marketplace connects brands and ad agencies with highly skilled, on-demand talent for greater speed, efficiency, and flexibility. Clients can find and hire individual freelancers across 45+ roles and ready-made teams across 25+ project types from strategy to design to media and technology. Wripple was founded in 2018 by executives from the digital powerhouse Razorfish. As veterans of traditional agencies and digital firms, the co-founders realized that a technology disruption could change digital services forever, and for the better. Through Wripple, clients get elite agency talent quickly and cost-effectively. Talent gets to do better work in an open and flexible environment.
Vicoland
vicoland.com
Vicoland enables SAP Fieldglass clients to improve cost, quality and speed of professional services SOW projects via a new type of supplier: Virtual Companies – aka “Vicos”. Vicos are freelance teams acting like real companies but with 0 overhead and 100% flexibility to staff best experts. This solution was incubated and/or funded by SAP.iO, SAP’s strategic business unit that invests in and accelerates startup innovation.
QwidPro
qwidpro.com
Access Flexible Talent and Build Remote Teams QwidPro is a flexible talent marketplace that allows your business to instantly hire talent and build remote teams for your short-term or critical projects so you can you scale your workforce up or down as needed. 24/7 Talent Access: Access 3000+ skilled professionals anytime. Diverse Talent: web developers, creatives, marketers, or financial experts Quick & Cost-Efficient Talent: Find talent swiftly and affordably. Secure Payments: Protect your financial transactions. Instant Expert Matches: Find experts in minutes. Unbeatable Talent Value: Access top-tier, cost-effective talent. Lower Overheads: Reduce operational costs. Effortless Job Posting: Easily post jobs. Customization: Build teams tailored to your specific project requirements. Get the talent you need, when you need it!
OpenTrain
opentrain.ai
The AI Data Labeling Marketplace: Find, hire, and securely pay vetted AI Trainers/data labelers across 110+ countries & any domain expertise. Key Features of OpenTrain AI -Global Network: Access the #1 open network of AI Trainers & data labelers from over 110 countries, with varied expertise in numerous domains, language, and data annotation disciplines. -Comprehensive Talent Solutions: Source both Freelance AI Trainers and Outsourced Data Labeling Providers to find the right fit for any project scale or complexity. -Secure Global Payments: Utilize our escrow milestone payment system for paying your AI Trainers globally. Clients can make payments via all major credit cards, with funds held securely in escrow until project milestones are successfully completed and approved. -Efficient Payment System: Our system supports automated payouts across 110+ countries, making it easy to hire diverse & global talent from a single platform for any AI training requirement. OpenTrain AI: Where AI Builders and AI Trainers Connect to Build the Future
OpenTalent
opentalent.co
Are you tired of the limitations of traditional talent pooling solutions? OpenTalent offers an innovative, easy-to-use way to capture and maintain a pool of potential candidates for upcoming roles.
Flexiple
flexiple.com
Flexiple is a network of top 1% freelance developers and designers with hourly rates ranging from $30 to $100
Zoopup
zoopup.com
bout Us Advent into the Zoop Plaza – where skills matter ZoopUp is a virtual plaza where one walks into one store to bid for projects by naming the price for their service. Freelancers open their own store to sell their products or services for a price quoted by them which clients can visit, browse, and purchase from. Then there is an arcade where contests are held where everyone is free to participate, and the client chooses the best project and awards them the prize. Like any thriving market that respects free market and trade, the ZoopUp plaza welcomes traders from all professions who have skills to trade and clients who are in search of special wares (that is, skills) that the trader has to offer. ZoopUp was established in response for a growing need in the market to create a market structure built on transparency and stability for freelance employment. The aim of the platform is to create opportunities for connecting talent with meaningful and lucrative opportunities. We bring stability, variety and opportunities for clients and freelancers to help them navigate the independent engagement model of gig economy. There are avenues within the ZoopUp plaza where freelancers can offer skill courses to those seeking formal guidance. The entire system is held by the infinite thread of relationships and engagements that will augment viable prospects for everyone. You grow and we grow with you The freelance market has created an abundance of opportunities for large MNCs, Start-ups and SMBs to work with the best talent in the market and create premium product and service experience. Whether it is long term development project, short-term assignment, or a quick one-time design requirement, we bring together talent and clients to collaborate over a union of their vision. The ZoopUp platform has been designed to promote collaboration – whether it is through participating in contests, creating your own team by browsing through portfolios and finding the right mix of people for the project, through posting training programmes and subscribing to them or by simply selling and buying work. we transcend over boundaries created by geographies, industries, expertise, and experience to rewrite rules of engagement that is entirely government by talent and need. ZoopUp a robust engagement platform that can be continuously explored to find new business opportunities and avenues for skill development. ZoopUp your workforce Whether you have a single project, limited time engagement, you need expert consultation before venturing into new markets or you need temporary staffing solutions, you can explore the ZoopUp reservoir for independent talent and fulfil your requirements quickly and smoothly. Our predesigned engagement models facilitate faster recruitment process to ensure you pass the administrative hurdle and get down to business presto. Towards dynamic engagements What fosters dynamic engagements? Dynamic application of skill sets across industries and ventures Employing every skill one possesses, no matter how varied they may be Exploring new skill building opportunities Skill sharing Building alliances for mutual benefit Staying abreast with latest developments ZoopUp is the platform where one can experience the dynamic engagements and benefit from the unbounded opportunities for excellence.
Worksible
worksible.com
A startup that wants to change the traditional way of working and training. Access to all the necessary tools to grow both personally and professionally. Register with Worksible and upload your services as a freelancer so that clients or companies can find you and hire you. You can also network and connect with other users to learn from them, carry out projects together, and so on. Companies will be able to publish their projects to which freelancers must apply and send an offer.
WittyPen
wittypen.com
WittyPen is a platform that helps individuals, start-ups and enterprises to get content from credible writers in their industry.
LaborX
laborx.com
LaborX is a global recruitment platform that connects individuals with work opportunities and enables them to get paid in cryptocurrency. Smart contracts underpin Reputation and Dispute resolution systems, ensuring both parties’ obligations are enforced.
Feedcoyote
feedcoyote.com
Feedcoyote is an AI-powered Professional Collaboration Network that connects freelancers to build teams, collaborate on complex projects, sub-contract, share resources, and make more money together while managing everything in one place with built-in project management tools. Our curated freelance network combined with built-in project management tools fights economic isolation and boosts productivity & earnings potential for our users. We're on a mission to empower the 1.5 billion freelancers worldwide to thrive and grow their business, together. We're reshaping freelance work by centralizing productivity tools and enabling seamless collaboration with the power of community.
Fastwork
fastwork.id
Get professional freelancers to help with your work or business or look for online work on the side on Indonesian freelance sites!
Cavalry
cavalryfreelancing.com
Cavalry combines a Marketplace and Freelance Management System (FMS) to streamline the way companies and freelancers find each other and work together.
Alura Market
alura.io
The #1 freelance services marketplace for Etsy Sellers. We connect Etsy businesses to vetted freelancers offering services that help Etsy sellers become successful.
Toogit
toogit.com
Toogit.com is an online platform for freelancers and employers to collaborate and work smart.
Cinode
cinode.com
Who knows what, who’s available, what can I sell? We provide the crucial insights into sales, delivery, and skills you're currently missing. Cinode is the all-in-one platform to boost your consultancy's growth. We're the top choice in the Nordics for a reason.
Perfectlancer
perfectlancer.com
Perfectlancer is a freelancing platform where businesses can hire professional freelancers like Writers, Designers, Developers, Marketers and much more and Get Miles Ahead. This is a new freelancing website with 0% transaction fee neither any service fee or other hidden fees. Also they have an attractive cash back system. Clients will earn 2% credit back on any amount that they spend on the platform. There are many benefits for freelancers comparing to other competing platforms as well. Perfectlancer offers 20 free bids per month to its freelancers. This is in addition to 50 welcome bids for new freelancers. Also commission is just 14% which is significantly lower than major competing platforms.
Pangea.app
about.pangea.app
The best way to know if someone is a good fit is to work with them on a project before you hire them full-time. At Pangea, we make contract-to-hire easy and painless - with no markup or conversion fees if you hire someone full-time. Browse our curated talent by role, industry experience, and past projects. Our talent have an average of 2-5+ years of experience in design, growth, ops, product, and engineering, and are primarily based in the USA.
Airtasker
airtasker.com
Airtasker (ASX: ART) is Australia’s leading online marketplace for local services, connecting people and businesses who need work done with people who want to work. With its mission to empower people to realise the full value of their skills, Airtasker aims to have a positive impact on the future of work by creating truly flexible opportunities to work and earn income. Since launching in 2012, Airtasker has enabled more than $2 billion in working opportunities and served more than 1.3 million unique paying customers across the world.
Zerys
zerys.com
Zerys is a simple, powerful, award-winning content planning and production platform. It allows you to plan your content, find top writing talent, and create custom, optimized blogs, white papers, and ebooks your readers will want to click, read, and share!
WorkGenius
workgenius.com
Find and hire exceptional talent quickly and efficiently. WorkGenius offers a pioneering end-to-end freelance hiring and management solution on the market. We deliver an innovative technology-based approach to staffing for faster access to vetted talent, at industry-leading rates, with fewer payment and compliance headaches.
Turing
turing.com
Turing builds and deploys generative AI products and solutions for organizations managing complex data. Trusted by global commercial enterprises, we solve their human intelligence business challenges and amplify productivity.
Toptal
toptal.com
Toptal is a platform designed to connect businesses with top tier no-code and low-code developers within their professional network. Conneciton can be made in just 48 hours, making it possible to validate and release a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) within weeks. The developers are expertly vetted, making them a reliable choice for mission-critical projects. Prior to engagement, businesses can run a no-risk trial and pay only upon satisfaction. Toptal houses professionals across a wide range of roles capable of developing tailor-made applications, creating automation workflows, integrating third-party APIs, and optimizing database performance. They also offer expertise across numerous platforms including Adalo, AirDev Canvas, Airtable, Appgyver, Appian, AppSheet, Backendless, Bubble, FlutterFlow, Glide, and more. The platform offers an option to customize your team to fit specific project needs.
talent.io
talent.io
talent.io is the simplest way for tech talent to find a job they love, and for companies to build great tech teams. Our selective platform hosts a community of 100,000 qualified tech professionals and 7,000 companies in Europe. We support both permanent and freelance jobs, on-site and remote, and already helped more than 6,000 candidates find the job they deserve.
Skyword360
skyword.com
The Skyword360 platform puts content at the core of all marketing activities. Skyword360 is designed to ensure all cross-channel planning, content creation, and activation aligns with an enterprise's overall content strategy and marketing goals. With this content-centric approach, marketing leaders are empowered to create unique and aligned customer experiences that differentiate their brands and drive measurable results. Skyword360 provides tools for all of the essential elements of content operations: strategy, planning, creation, collection, activation, personalization, and optimization. With an international freelance community from over 46 countries and the ability to translate the platform into 14 languages, content operations can be seamlessly executed at scale.
PeoplePerHour
peopleperhour.com
Get any job done on PeoplePerHour. Post a job for free to find professional freelancers and find freelance jobs in minutes! PeoplePerHour is a marketplace connecting small businesses, startups, entrepreneurs, corporations, enterprises, SMEs and freelancers all over the world in a trusted environment where they buy and sell services.
Lemon.io
lemon.io
Lemon.io is the go-to freelance platform for hiring trusted developers on-demand. We test every developer who applies to join our network. That means instead of going through dozens of CVs and GitHub accounts trying to figure if they’d fit your team, you’ll focus on what’s really important — your business. Each of our candidates has to pass 5 stages of our vetting process: 1. Background check 2. English proficiency test 3. Coding skills assessment 4. Real-life test task 5. Live interview You’ll get to work with someone we’ve gotten to know personally. And that’s how we’re able to offer the right candidates faster than anyone else on the market. We’ve helped 500+ startups and digital agencies develop their innovative products, scale, and keep up with the growing workloads. Need a quick fix, looking to fill a full-time position or need a QA engineer? We’ve got you covered! Request your free quote and get a developer working on your project today.
notch
notch.financial
Notch is an accounts receivable automation software designed to help you get paid faster, improve cash flow, and boost operational efficiency. With Notch you can: 1) Manage all your AR tasks — invoices, payments, and reconciliation — on one platform. 2) Eliminate manual work by automating repetitive AR tasks, saving time and reducing errors. 3) Keep operations smooth with minimal intervention, so your team can focus on high-value tasks. 4) Reduce costs with flexible, seasonal pricing, eliminating the need for additional headcount. 5) Gain real-time visibility into payment statuses and outstanding accounts. The Notch platform offers a suite of products tailored to streamline the entire AR process, including, payment collection, processing, and reconciliation, invoice management, customer payment portal, and OCR invoice scanning—simplifying the way businesses handle accounts receivable, so they can focus on growth and efficiency. Learn more about how Notch can help you get paid up to 3x faster.
Malt
malt.com
Malt is the innovative marketplace for freelancers in Europe. Malt is country-based. We are fully available in: - BE: www.malt.be België (Nederlands) - BE: fr.malt.be Belgique (français) - DE: www.malt.de Deutschland (Deutsch) - DE: en.malt.de Germany (English) - ES: www.malt.es España (español) - FR: www.malt.fr France (français) - FR: en.malt.fr France (English) - NL: www.malt.nl Nederland (Nederlands)
Laksie
laskie.com
Join thousands of companies and job seekers getting high-quality matches faster and more efficiently. For talent: Have great companies apply to you. Laskie's free tools are designed to make your job search faster, more efficient, and less stressful. For companies: Find high-quality candidates faster. Get immediate access to thousands of candidates with more data than just a resume. It takes a few minutes to get started. Sign up today at laskie.com!
Crowdspring
crowdspring.com
World's most trusted marketplace for graphic design, including logo design, website design, product design and naming your business. 100% money-back guarantee!
Contently
contently.com
Contently helps brands tell great stories. Our powerful enterprise content marketing platform, data-driven strategy services, and world-class freelance network give the world’s top brands everything they need to create content that delights their audience and drives results. On average, the content our customers create with Contently is worth over $13 million to their business each year—a 6x+ return on their investment. Creating great content is hard, but Contently makes it much easier. Our powerful technology tells you what stories to create and connects you with a team of award-winning creatives to bring those stories to life. Smart workflows and AI-powered recommendations saves your team time and effort, and our world-class analytics suite reveals what content is performing best and guides you on what to do next. We even tell you how much your content is worth to your brand.
Braintrust
usebraintrust.com
Braintrust is revolutionizing hiring with Braintrust AIR, the world's first and only end-to-end AI recruiting platform. Trained with human insights and proprietary data, Braintrust AIR reduces time to hire from months to days, instantly matching you with pre-vetted qualified candidates, and conducting the first round phone screen for you. Trusted by hundreds of Fortune 1000 enterprises including Nestlé, Porsche, Atlassian, Goldman Sachs, and Nike, Braintrust AIR is making talent acquisition professionals 100x more effective and saving companies hundreds of thousands of dollars in recruiting costs.
Bark.com
bark.com
Bark.com reviews local businesses and helps your find the best professionals to get your job done, fast.
Arc
arc.dev
Arc is the remote career platform helping developers build amazing careers from anywhere. Find thousands of top remote developer jobs online all in one place!
Codementor
codementor.io
Improve your programming skills by working on real-world projects. Join our free community to discuss projects, review code, and learn from peers and mentors.
