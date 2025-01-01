Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Fraud detection software, also known as online fraud detection software, is designed to identify and prevent illegitimate and high-risk online activities. These tools work by continuously monitoring user behavior and calculating risk levels to detect potentially fraudulent purchases, transactions, or access attempts. IT and compliance departments, particularly in businesses and digital banking companies, rely on these tools to monitor and mitigate the risk of fraud among their users. By adopting fraud detection software, companies aim to safeguard sensitive information, prevent cyberattacks, and protect against fraudulent transactions and identity theft. Leveraging machine learning and real-time behavior analytics, these tools can classify risks in real-time, considering factors such as device and IP reputation. Although there is some overlap with e-commerce fraud protection software, fraud detection solutions are primarily focused on real-time monitoring, detection, and alerting of fraudulent activities, whereas e-commerce tools are more concerned with regulatory enforcement and analyzing purchasing behaviors.
Submit New App
GeoComply
geocomply.com
GeoComply is a geolocation compliance and fraud prevention app that verifies user locations and identities, primarily for gaming, finance, and media industries.
Castle
castle.io
Castle is a platform for identity and fraud risk management, helping teams prevent fraud during signup, login, and transactions through an integrated SDK.
LexisNexis
lexisnexis.com
The LexisNexis app is a legal research platform that provides tools for legal professionals to efficiently conduct research, draft documents, and analyze legal information.
Onfido
onfido.com
Onfido is an identity verification app that uses AI to automate user onboarding and compliance, providing secure document verification and biometric checks globally.
Fingerprint
fingerprint.com
Fingerprint is a device intelligence platform for web and mobile apps, providing accurate visitor IDs and insights for fraud detection solutions.
Authorize.net
authorize.net
Authorize.net enables small businesses to process credit card and eCheck payments online, in-person, and via mobile, while ensuring secure transactions and customer data protection.
Pipl
pipl.com
Pipl is an app for conducting detailed searches across various data sources to gather and manage information efficiently while ensuring data privacy.
Sumsub
sumsub.com
Sumsub is a verification platform that offers KYC, AML, and fraud prevention solutions to streamline identity verification and compliance for businesses.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.
hCaptcha
hcaptcha.com
hCaptcha is a security tool that protects websites from bots by verifying users through challenges, ensuring privacy and data protection.
iDenfy
idenfy.com
iDenfy is an identity verification platform that uses AI and biometric tech to ensure secure user verification and compliance for businesses.
IPQS
ipqualityscore.com
IPQS provides an API suite for detecting and preventing fraud, including bots and fake data, by validating digital identities in real-time.
CHEQ
cheq.ai
CHEQ app provides Go-to-Market Security by detecting and blocking invalid internet traffic, ensuring clean data and preventing fraud in marketing efforts.
Authsignal
authsignal.com
Authsignal is an authentication platform offering passkeys and passwordless solutions for secure customer identity verification and fraud mitigation.
Stytch
stytch.com
Stytch is an identity platform providing secure, passwordless authentication solutions for developers, including SDKs for easy integration in web and mobile apps.
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva offers security solutions including a Web Application Firewall, DDoS protection, API security, and data monitoring to safeguard digital assets from cyber threats.
Bolt Merchant
bolt.com
The Bolt Merchant app streamlines payment processing and order management, offering secure and easy checkout solutions for both online and in-store transactions.
Ocrolus
ocrolus.com
Ocrolus is a document AI platform that automates document analysis for financial decision-making, focusing on accuracy and efficiency in processes like mortgage origination.
Recorded Future
recordedfuture.com
Recorded Future provides threat intelligence, analyzing data from multiple sources to enhance security and prioritize risk management for organizations.
Socure
socure.com
Socure provides digital identity verification and fraud prevention through machine learning, ensuring compliance and trust throughout the customer lifecycle.
Forter
forter.com
Forter is a fraud prevention platform that analyzes transactions in real-time to detect and prevent fraudulent activities, enhancing security in digital commerce.
Prove
prove.com
Prove is an app that helps businesses verify customer identities via phone, facilitating onboarding, servicing, and secure transactions with multi-factor authentication.
SEON
seon.io
SEON is a fraud prevention platform that helps businesses detect and prevent fraud using real-time data analysis, digital profiling, and customizable AI-driven rules.
Trustpair
trustpair.com
Trustpair is a payment fraud prevention platform that secures P2P processes for companies through automated account verification and risk management.
Sift
sift.com
Sift is an AI-based platform that helps businesses prevent fraud and secure user identities, serving over 700 clients like DoorDash and Yelp.
DataDome
datadome.co
DataDome protects websites and apps from online fraud and bot attacks using machine learning, offering real-time threat detection and continuous traffic analysis.
Inscribe
inscribe.ai
Inscribe AI automates onboarding and underwriting tasks for risk teams, helping reduce manual effort and fraud losses without increasing personnel or costs.
Chargebacks911
chargebacks911.com
Chargebacks911 helps businesses manage and reduce chargebacks, utilizing advanced technology for fraud detection and offering customizable, integrated solutions.
Fraud.net
fraud.net
Fraud.net is a fraud prevention platform that helps businesses detect and manage fraudulent activities using AI and data analytics.
NoFraud
nofraud.com
NoFraud is an app that provides real-time fraud detection for eCommerce, protecting businesses from fraudulent transactions and enhancing the checkout experience for customers.
Verosint
verosint.com
Verosint is an app that provides account fraud detection and identity assurance for online businesses using signal-based methods.
Eftsure
eftsure.com
Eftsure is a payment verification platform that prevents fraud by verifying supplier payment details, ensuring secure financial transactions for businesses.
CertifID
certifid.com
CertifID is an app for verifying identities and securing financial transactions, specifically to prevent wire fraud in real estate and related industries.
Netacea
netacea.com
Netacea provides bot protection for online brands by detecting and mitigating sophisticated automated threats across websites, APIs, and apps without needing agents.
Oscilar
oscilar.com
Oscilar is an AI-driven platform that detects and prevents online transaction fraud in real-time, enhancing financial security for users and businesses.
Trustfull
trustfull.com
Trustfull is a real-time risk assessment platform that analyzes digital footprints to help companies detect fraud and assess risks for various use cases.
FraudLabs Pro
fraudlabspro.com
FraudLabs Pro is an app that helps e-commerce merchants detect and prevent online fraud, reducing chargebacks and improving order management efficiency.
Riskified
riskified.com
Riskified is an eCommerce fraud prevention platform that uses machine learning to detect fraudulent transactions and protect online merchants with a chargeback guarantee.
Eye4Fraud
eye4fraud.com
Eye4Fraud screens and verifies online orders for sellers, ensuring transaction legitimacy and reducing fraud risks.
Kount
kount.com
Kount is fraud detection software that helps businesses prevent fraud and chargebacks through customizable rules and data analysis to protect their financial interests.
Signifyd
signifyd.com
Signifyd provides eCommerce fraud protection, helping merchants secure transactions, prevent abuse, and enhance customer trust throughout the online shopping journey.
ClearSale
br.clear.sale
ClearSale offers comprehensive e-commerce fraud protection, using machine learning and expert analysts to prevent fraud and reduce false declines, ensuring secure transactions.
Ravelin
ravelin.com
Ravelin is a fraud prevention platform that uses machine learning to enhance payment security and minimize online transaction fraud for businesses.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.