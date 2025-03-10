Signifyd

signifyd.com

Signifyd is a commerce protection provider that addresses fraud and abuse challenges at key conversion points across the ecommerce shopper journey from account creation to checkout to return request. We help merchants decide when it is appropriate for a shopper to take a certain action – like creating an account, completing a transaction, or requesting a refund. We can do so accurately because we have seen 98% of shoppers previously across the thousands of ecommerce storefronts we protect. Signifyd customers typically see a lift of 5 - 9% in revenue by letting more good shoppers through. We are so confident in our decisions that we back order approvals with a guarantee, which gives our merchants the confidence to automate fulfillment knowing that if a chargeback does occur, we will reimburse them 100%.