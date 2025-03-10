Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Fraud detection software, also known as online fraud detection software, is designed to identify and prevent illegitimate and high-risk online activities. These tools work by continuously monitoring user behavior and calculating risk levels to detect potentially fraudulent purchases, transactions, or access attempts. IT and compliance departments, particularly in businesses and digital banking companies, rely on these tools to monitor and mitigate the risk of fraud among their users. By adopting fraud detection software, companies aim to safeguard sensitive information, prevent cyberattacks, and protect against fraudulent transactions and identity theft. Leveraging machine learning and real-time behavior analytics, these tools can classify risks in real-time, considering factors such as device and IP reputation. Although there is some overlap with e-commerce fraud protection software, fraud detection solutions are primarily focused on real-time monitoring, detection, and alerting of fraudulent activities, whereas e-commerce tools are more concerned with regulatory enforcement and analyzing purchasing behaviors.
Submit New App
GeoComply
geocomply.com
GeoComply is a geolocation compliance and fraud prevention app that verifies user locations and identities, primarily for gaming, finance, and media industries.
Castle
castle.io
Castle is a platform for identity and fraud risk management, helping teams prevent fraud during signup, login, and transactions through an integrated SDK.
LexisNexis
lexisnexis.com
The LexisNexis app is a legal research platform that provides tools for legal professionals to efficiently conduct research, draft documents, and analyze legal information.
Onfido
onfido.com
Onfido is an identity verification app that uses AI to automate user onboarding and compliance, providing secure document verification and biometric checks globally.
Fingerprint
fingerprint.com
Fingerprint is a device intelligence platform for web and mobile apps, providing accurate visitor IDs and insights for fraud detection solutions.
Authorize.net
authorize.net
Authorize.net enables small businesses to process credit card and eCheck payments online, in-person, and via mobile, while ensuring secure transactions and customer data protection.
Pipl
pipl.com
Pipl is an app for conducting detailed searches across various data sources to gather and manage information efficiently while ensuring data privacy.
Sumsub
sumsub.com
Sumsub is a verification platform that offers KYC, AML, and fraud prevention solutions to streamline identity verification and compliance for businesses.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.
hCaptcha
hcaptcha.com
hCaptcha is a security tool that protects websites from bots by verifying users through challenges, ensuring privacy and data protection.
iDenfy
idenfy.com
iDenfy is an identity verification platform that uses AI and biometric tech to ensure secure user verification and compliance for businesses.
IPQS
ipqualityscore.com
IPQS provides an API suite for detecting and preventing fraud, including bots and fake data, by validating digital identities in real-time.
CHEQ
cheq.ai
CHEQ app provides Go-to-Market Security by detecting and blocking invalid internet traffic, ensuring clean data and preventing fraud in marketing efforts.
Authsignal
authsignal.com
Authsignal is an authentication platform offering passkeys and passwordless solutions for secure customer identity verification and fraud mitigation.
Stytch
stytch.com
Stytch is an identity platform providing secure, passwordless authentication solutions for developers, including SDKs for easy integration in web and mobile apps.
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva offers security solutions including a Web Application Firewall, DDoS protection, API security, and data monitoring to safeguard digital assets from cyber threats.
Bolt Merchant
bolt.com
The Bolt Merchant app streamlines payment processing and order management, offering secure and easy checkout solutions for both online and in-store transactions.
Ocrolus
ocrolus.com
Ocrolus is a document AI platform that automates document analysis for financial decision-making, focusing on accuracy and efficiency in processes like mortgage origination.
Recorded Future
recordedfuture.com
Recorded Future provides threat intelligence, analyzing data from multiple sources to enhance security and prioritize risk management for organizations.
Socure
socure.com
Socure provides digital identity verification and fraud prevention through machine learning, ensuring compliance and trust throughout the customer lifecycle.
Forter
forter.com
Forter is a fraud prevention platform that analyzes transactions in real-time to detect and prevent fraudulent activities, enhancing security in digital commerce.
Prove
prove.com
Prove is an app that helps businesses verify customer identities via phone, facilitating onboarding, servicing, and secure transactions with multi-factor authentication.
SEON
seon.io
SEON is a fraud prevention platform that helps businesses detect and prevent fraud using real-time data analysis, digital profiling, and customizable AI-driven rules.
Trustpair
trustpair.com
Trustpair is a payment fraud prevention platform that secures P2P processes for companies through automated account verification and risk management.
Sift
sift.com
Sift is an AI-based platform that helps businesses prevent fraud and secure user identities, serving over 700 clients like DoorDash and Yelp.
DataDome
datadome.co
DataDome protects websites and apps from online fraud and bot attacks using machine learning, offering real-time threat detection and continuous traffic analysis.
Inscribe
inscribe.ai
Inscribe AI automates onboarding and underwriting tasks for risk teams, helping reduce manual effort and fraud losses without increasing personnel or costs.
Chargebacks911
chargebacks911.com
Chargebacks911 helps businesses manage and reduce chargebacks, utilizing advanced technology for fraud detection and offering customizable, integrated solutions.
Fraud.net
fraud.net
Fraud.net is a fraud prevention platform that helps businesses detect and manage fraudulent activities using AI and data analytics.
NoFraud
nofraud.com
NoFraud is an app that provides real-time fraud detection for eCommerce, protecting businesses from fraudulent transactions and enhancing the checkout experience for customers.
Verosint
verosint.com
Verosint is a leading account fraud detection and prevention solution offering signal-based identity assurance for online businesses.
Eftsure
eftsure.com
Eftsure is Australia's market leader in payment fraud prevention. Specifically designed for businesses, our end-to-end solution safeguards more than $120b in B2B payments per year. Our mission is to build a safer business community. With a large and continuously growing database of verified supplier details (the only one of its kind), we use multi-factor verification to give businesses greater knowledge and control over onboarding suppliers, receiving invoices and making payments. In short, we ensure our customers never pay the wrong people.
CertifID
certifid.com
CertifID is a digital identity and device verification solution used by title companies, law firms, lenders, realtors, and home buyers and sellers to prevent wire fraud. In the United States, wire fraud is the most significant risk impacting the real estate industry. By validating the credentials of parties in a transaction and securely sharing bank details, CertifID provides peace of mind and up to $1 million in direct insurance coverage on every wire it protects. CertifID is integrated with the leading title production software systems and allows busy title and escrow operators to eliminate time-consuming, manual processes from their workflow. With tens of thousands of transfers and zero insurance claims, CertifID helps safeguard billions of dollars every month from fraud. Built by title company owners and wire fraud victims, CertifID is a purpose-built solution ready to take on the industry's biggest risk.
Netacea
netacea.com
Netacea bot protection detects and prevents sophisticated bot attacks for online brands. Situated on the far edge of technical infrastructure without the use of agents, the Netacea bot management combines unrivalled visibility of all traffic across APIs, applications and websites with evolved detection, response and threat intelligence capabilities. The result is more effective automated bot protection for highly trafficked businesses. Netacea bot protection detects, mitigates and prevents sophisticated bot attacks for the worlds largest online brands. Preventing brute force attacks such as account takeover, credential stuffing, payment abuse, API attacks and online fraud. With a single low code agentless deployment, Netacea allows brands to analyze all traffic sources across web, app and API to detect and stop automated threats before they can cause harm to your business or customers.
Oscilar
oscilar.com
Oscilar solves one of the biggest challenges facing businesses and consumers today: how to protect online transactions from fraud, theft and risk. Our mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting online transactions of all manner. Oscilar is a first-of-its-kind real-time, AI-powered risk decisioning platform that brings real-time data, AI and decisioning together in a way that's never been done before to create the most advanced credit and fraud detection platform. Our AI Risk Decisioning technology enables companies to expediently and accurately assess the risk of every online transaction in a few milliseconds.
Trustfull
trustfull.com
Trustfull is a real-time risk decisioning platform that gathers data based on digital footprints. Utilizing silent checks on multiple signals including phone number, email, IP, device, and browser, Trustfull helps companies across different industries to assess risks and provide a safer online experience. Main use cases include: KYC, AML, Account Takeover, Promo Abuse and Synthetic Identity Fraud Detection.
FraudLabs Pro
fraudlabspro.com
FraudLabs Pro helps merchants to protect their online stores from malicious fraudsters. It screens all orders transacted using credit cards, PayPal, and so on for online frauds. As a result, it increases e-commerce merchant profits by reducing chargeback, improving operation efficiency and increasing revenue.
Riskified
riskified.com
Riskified is the market's smartest and most accurate eCommerce fraud management partner, with a machine learning platform powered by a global merchant network to minimize fraud and maximize net revenue, supported by true chargeback guarantee and premium partnership models. With more than 400 million shoppers in 180+ countries on our platform, we evaluate millions of transactions every day. Because this data is fed back into our system, our platform gets smarter with each transaction. Our merchants benefit from all of this data, not just those within their own database. Beyond our robust Chargeback Guarantee product, Riskified has built a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to protect and support merchants across the entire customer lifecycle. With our Account Secure, Policy Protect, and Payment Optimization solutions, we're here to help merchants navigate and stay ahead in the constantly evolving world of eCommerce fraud.
Eye4Fraud
eye4fraud.com
Eye4Fraud screens, verifies and guarantees your online orders so you can sell and ship with confidence. By offloading your orders to Eye4Fraud, you are tapping into the most complete consumer shopping data pool in the world.
Kount
kount.com
Kount is trust and safety technology. Businesses pick the solutions that are relevant to their unique challenges, and we help them grow with confidence — no matter the industry. We use data-driven decisions, advanced machine learning, and decades of experience to overcome the challenges that commonly plague today’s growing businesses. The result is greater confidence in every interaction.
Signifyd
signifyd.com
Signifyd is a commerce protection provider that addresses fraud and abuse challenges at key conversion points across the ecommerce shopper journey from account creation to checkout to return request. We help merchants decide when it is appropriate for a shopper to take a certain action – like creating an account, completing a transaction, or requesting a refund. We can do so accurately because we have seen 98% of shoppers previously across the thousands of ecommerce storefronts we protect. Signifyd customers typically see a lift of 5 - 9% in revenue by letting more good shoppers through. We are so confident in our decisions that we back order approvals with a guarantee, which gives our merchants the confidence to automate fulfillment knowing that if a chargeback does occur, we will reimburse them 100%.
ClearSale
br.clear.sale
ClearSale is the most complete ecommerce fraud protection solution. We combine advanced statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts, for a balanced, real-world approach unlike anything else in the market. We deliver the highest order approval rates and the lowest false decline rates in the industry.
Ravelin
ravelin.com
Ravelin provides sophisticated technology and dedicated support to help you prevent evolving fraud threats and accept payments with confidence.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.