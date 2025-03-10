Top Fraud Detection Software - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Fraud detection software, also known as online fraud detection software, is designed to identify and prevent illegitimate and high-risk online activities. These tools work by continuously monitoring user behavior and calculating risk levels to detect potentially fraudulent purchases, transactions, or access attempts. IT and compliance departments, particularly in businesses and digital banking companies, rely on these tools to monitor and mitigate the risk of fraud among their users. By adopting fraud detection software, companies aim to safeguard sensitive information, prevent cyberattacks, and protect against fraudulent transactions and identity theft. Leveraging machine learning and real-time behavior analytics, these tools can classify risks in real-time, considering factors such as device and IP reputation. Although there is some overlap with e-commerce fraud protection software, fraud detection solutions are primarily focused on real-time monitoring, detection, and alerting of fraudulent activities, whereas e-commerce tools are more concerned with regulatory enforcement and analyzing purchasing behaviors.
Submit New App
Ocrolus
ocrolus.com
Ocrolus is a document AI platform that automates document analysis for financial decision-making, focusing on accuracy and efficiency in processes like mortgage origination.
Chargebacks911
chargebacks911.com
The beginnings of Chargebacks911 were not rooted in banking or payments. In fact, they weren’t in the financial sector at all. The company was founded by merchants who had poured years into building up an online business, only to see their success be eaten away by customer disputes. This experience inspired the launch of Chargebacks911 as the industry’s first — and only — end-to-end dispute management service. Today, they provide scalable enterprise solutions for decreasing payment disputes and recovering revenue lost to chargeback fraud. Offering the industry’s only performance-based ROI guarantee, the company uses a proprietary suite of software and service products to provide cost-effective, end-to-end chargeback management solutions. It’s no wonder why Chargebacks911 is trusted by more than 45,000 merchants to manage and protect over 2 billion transactions annually. The company is headquartered in the Tampa Bay area, with additional offices in Rayleigh, Essex. Recognized as a leading global service provider, Chargebacks911 has been honored with numerous accolades, including Best Chargeback Management Program, Best B2B Software, Best Industry Solution, and more.
FraudLabs Pro
fraudlabspro.com
FraudLabs Pro helps merchants to protect their online stores from malicious fraudsters. It screens all orders transacted using credit cards, PayPal, and so on for online frauds. As a result, it increases e-commerce merchant profits by reducing chargeback, improving operation efficiency and increasing revenue.
Trustfull
trustfull.com
Trustfull is a real-time risk decisioning platform that gathers data based on digital footprints. Utilizing silent checks on multiple signals including phone number, email, IP, device, and browser, Trustfull helps companies across different industries to assess risks and provide a safer online experience. Main use cases include: KYC, AML, Account Takeover, Promo Abuse and Synthetic Identity Fraud Detection.
Sumsub
sumsub.com
Sumsub is a verification platform that offers KYC, AML, and fraud prevention solutions to streamline identity verification and compliance for businesses.
Bolt Merchant
bolt.com
The Bolt Merchant app streamlines payment processing and order management, offering secure and easy checkout solutions for both online and in-store transactions.
Trustpair
trustpair.com
Trustpair is the leading payment fraud prevention platform for large companies worldwide. Since 2017, Trustpair helps finance teams secure their entire P2P process, thanks to automation. The solution offers intuitive risk management and integrates directly with existing tools for more efficiency. Trustpair raised 20 million euros in October 2022 to focus on their US expansion and R&D, staying at the cutting edge of fraud prevention technology. With Trustpair, more than 200 companies worldwide have avoided fraud, thanks to: - The most reliable account ownership verification worldwide, leveraging unrivaled validation technology and millions of data points from internal and external data sources. - Intuitive dashboards, secure workflows, and real-time warnings streamline risk identification and management. - Native integrations with existing software (Procurement, ERP, TMS). Account ownership verifications are systematically done directly within this ecosystem.
Inscribe
inscribe.ai
Inscribe AI provides state-of-the-art AI solutions that help risk teams automate manual onboarding and underwriting tasks — without increasing headcount or budget. Using Inscribe’s pre-trained AI Risk Agents or proprietary Risk Models, Inscribe customers can do more with less headcount, eliminate tedious review tasks, and reduce avoidable fraud losses.
Castle
castle.io
Castle is a platform for identity and fraud risk management, helping teams prevent fraud during signup, login, and transactions through an integrated SDK.
iDenfy
idenfy.com
iDenfy is an identity verification platform that uses AI and biometric tech to ensure secure user verification and compliance for businesses.
Pipl
pipl.com
Pipl is an app for conducting detailed searches across various data sources to gather and manage information efficiently while ensuring data privacy.
Fraud.net
fraud.net
Fraud.net operates the first full-stack Fraud, AML and KYC platform built for digital enterprises and fintechs globally. The award-winning, cloud-born platform helps organizations of all sizes harness AI-driven risk intelligence to detect fraud, streamline their customer onboarding and transaction monitoring workflows, and leverage real-time, actionable insights to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions. Fraud.net is a proud member of the AWS Partner Network. AWS Infrastructure + Fraud.net’s Intelligence Layer = A Complete, Cloud-born Fraud Management Platform. Fraud.net leverages over 20 AWS services to deliver its enterprise-grade risk management and revenue enhancement platform. Fraud.net processes and analyzes billions of transactions, applications, and events monthly on behalf of financial services and digital commerce companies worldwide. Fraud.net's award-winning TransactionAI solution is available in AWS Marketplace: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-ojxruzi5mf7yi Headquartered in New York, Fraud.net employs dedicated professionals with deep experience in e-commerce, financial services, data science, and advanced technology. It was founded in 2016 by Whitney Anderson and Cathy Ross. They recognized the need to empower business leaders like themselves with cutting-edge fraud prevention tools after spending more than two decades working with financial institutions and online retailers. Fraud.net is frequently listed as a fast-growing and innovative company, earning recognition from Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Gartner, Red Herring, and several other organizations. Contact us today to arrange a free consultation.
Oscilar
oscilar.com
Oscilar solves one of the biggest challenges facing businesses and consumers today: how to protect online transactions from fraud, theft and risk. Our mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting online transactions of all manner. Oscilar is a first-of-its-kind real-time, AI-powered risk decisioning platform that brings real-time data, AI and decisioning together in a way that's never been done before to create the most advanced credit and fraud detection platform. Our AI Risk Decisioning technology enables companies to expediently and accurately assess the risk of every online transaction in a few milliseconds.
Recorded Future
recordedfuture.com
Recorded Future provides threat intelligence, analyzing data from multiple sources to enhance security and prioritize risk management for organizations.
DataDome
datadome.co
DataDome’s bot & online fraud protection stops attacks with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Our platform, powered by multi-layered machine learning, analyzes 5 trillion signals daily and adapts to and scans every request in real-time. In 2023, DataDome blocked over 316 billion fraud attacks. Leading global enterprises—including Tripadvisor and Foot Locker—trust DataDome to protect their websites, mobile apps, and APIs against account fraud, payment fraud, credential stuffing, DDoS, ad fraud, and more. With record time to value, DataDome offers transparent insights, 24/7 SOC expertise, easy deployment, and 50+ integrations. The solution adds no latency to protected end-points, responding to each request in under 2 milliseconds thanks to 26+ regional PoPs and autoscaling technology. DataDome is frictionless for consumers while providing optimal protection and offers the only secure, user-friendly, and privacy-compliant CAPTCHA and Device Check, the first invisible alternative. DataDome offers additional solutions, specialized to combat account and ad fraud. DataDome Ad Protect detects ad fraud, allowing marketers to optimize their campaigns. DataDome’s Account Protect solution offers comprehensive protection against human-driven and bot-driven account fraud by analyzing user intent.
Netacea
netacea.com
Netacea bot protection detects and prevents sophisticated bot attacks for online brands. Situated on the far edge of technical infrastructure without the use of agents, the Netacea bot management combines unrivalled visibility of all traffic across APIs, applications and websites with evolved detection, response and threat intelligence capabilities. The result is more effective automated bot protection for highly trafficked businesses. Netacea bot protection detects, mitigates and prevents sophisticated bot attacks for the worlds largest online brands. Preventing brute force attacks such as account takeover, credential stuffing, payment abuse, API attacks and online fraud. With a single low code agentless deployment, Netacea allows brands to analyze all traffic sources across web, app and API to detect and stop automated threats before they can cause harm to your business or customers.
SEON
seon.io
SEON is transforming how top-tier fraud and risk teams combat fraud. Our fraud and AML platform empowers businesses to detect and prevent potential threats before they happen. An API-first approach lets you seamlessly onboard customers while proactively monitoring activities and journeys. Our digital profiling uses unique digital and social footprints within a transparent machine-learning model. With lightning-fast real-time analysis and a comprehensive decision-making engine, your fraud teams can efficiently scale operations without relying on blackbox machine-learning models known for producing false positives and contextless correlations. The result is precise pre-fraud prevention and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions that give your business the edge on a global scale.
CertifID
certifid.com
CertifID is a digital identity and device verification solution used by title companies, law firms, lenders, realtors, and home buyers and sellers to prevent wire fraud. In the United States, wire fraud is the most significant risk impacting the real estate industry. By validating the credentials of parties in a transaction and securely sharing bank details, CertifID provides peace of mind and up to $1 million in direct insurance coverage on every wire it protects. CertifID is integrated with the leading title production software systems and allows busy title and escrow operators to eliminate time-consuming, manual processes from their workflow. With tens of thousands of transfers and zero insurance claims, CertifID helps safeguard billions of dollars every month from fraud. Built by title company owners and wire fraud victims, CertifID is a purpose-built solution ready to take on the industry's biggest risk.
Prove
prove.com
Prove is the modern way for businesses to enable their customers to prove their identities with just a phone. Prove offers phone-centric solutions that enable its clients to acquire new consumers and engage with their existing consumers by removing friction while bolstering security and enhancing consumer privacy & consumer choice. Prove's solutions are used by more than 1,000 businesses across diversified industries, including banks, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and e-commerce. Prove has two main solutions + MFA: • Prove Pre-Fill™ for Onboarding & Digital Acquisition, which helps companies increase signups and mitigate account opening fraud by authenticating consumer identities, and auto-filling verified data in any channel. • Fonebook™ for Digital Servicing, which helps companies: - Access a single identity authentication platform that reduces complexity and total cost of ownership to create a holistic view of your customer across their entire channels - Manage, add, and update customer phone numbers to ensure you always have the right number for your customer Multi-factor Authentication: - Standard SMS & Voice OTPs - Instant Link™ (authenticate through SMS link without needing OTP) - Mobile Auth™ (authentication via cellular networks; passive method for passwordless login) - Voice Biometrics – Match against a consumer’s voice for authentication - Push Authentication – App-based method to prove Possession, can also pull in behavioral biometrics, device (PKI), and environmental (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, network) signals - Secure transactions across multiple digital servicing use cases, including login, high-risk transactions, call center, and passwordless login
Eftsure
eftsure.com
Eftsure is Australia's market leader in payment fraud prevention. Specifically designed for businesses, our end-to-end solution safeguards more than $120b in B2B payments per year. Our mission is to build a safer business community. With a large and continuously growing database of verified supplier details (the only one of its kind), we use multi-factor verification to give businesses greater knowledge and control over onboarding suppliers, receiving invoices and making payments. In short, we ensure our customers never pay the wrong people.
Authsignal
authsignal.com
Authsignal is an authentication platform offering passkeys and passwordless solutions for secure customer identity verification and fraud mitigation.
Verosint
verosint.com
Verosint is a leading account fraud detection and prevention solution offering signal-based identity assurance for online businesses.
ClearSale
br.clear.sale
ClearSale is the most complete ecommerce fraud protection solution. We combine advanced statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts, for a balanced, real-world approach unlike anything else in the market. We deliver the highest order approval rates and the lowest false decline rates in the industry.
Fingerprint
fingerprint.com
Fingerprint is a device intelligence platform for web and mobile apps, providing accurate visitor IDs and insights for fraud detection solutions.
Forter
forter.com
Digital commerce is built on trust. Without trust, businesses are leaving millions of dollars on the table. At Forter, we know that building trust (and your bottom line) means more than just blocking fraud. It means protecting the entire customer journey — from account creation to checkout and returns. Forter makes the most accurate, real-time decisions about every digital interaction, powered by the largest network of online retailers. Our Trust Platform makes decisions on more than $300B in transactions annually for some of the world’s digital commerce leaders, such as Priceline, Nordstrom, eBay, HelloFresh, and more.
hCaptcha
hcaptcha.com
hCaptcha is a security tool that protects websites from bots by verifying users through challenges, ensuring privacy and data protection.
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva offers security solutions including a Web Application Firewall, DDoS protection, API security, and data monitoring to safeguard digital assets from cyber threats.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.
Sift
sift.com
Sift is the AI-powered fraud platform securing digital trust for leading global businesses. Our deep investments in machine learning and user identity, a data network scoring 1 trillion events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer success empower more than 700 customers to grow fearlessly. Brands including DoorDash, Yelp, and Poshmark rely on Sift to unlock growth and deliver seamless consumer experiences. Visit us at sift.com.
Stytch
stytch.com
Stytch is an identity platform providing secure, passwordless authentication solutions for developers, including SDKs for easy integration in web and mobile apps.
Ravelin
ravelin.com
Ravelin provides sophisticated technology and dedicated support to help you prevent evolving fraud threats and accept payments with confidence.
Socure
socure.com
Socure’s patented machine learning platform powers an elevated standard for seamless CIP/KYC compliance, fraud detection, ID document verification, and bank account ownership validation through a purpose-built, end-to-end solutions suite that results in robust, industry-leading accuracy to unlock identity trust for digital interactions and engagement at onboarding and throughout the customer journey.
Onfido
onfido.com
Onfido is an identity verification app that uses AI to automate user onboarding and compliance, providing secure document verification and biometric checks globally.
Authorize.net
authorize.net
Authorize.net enables small businesses to process credit card and eCheck payments online, in-person, and via mobile, while ensuring secure transactions and customer data protection.
CHEQ
cheq.ai
The leader in Go-to-Market Security.aRecent studies show that over 27% of internet traffic is invalid, contributing to $42 billion being lost per year. And it's only getting worse. In today's digital landscape, anyone with internet access is able to cause significant damage to any website at any time from anywhere in the world, regardless of a specific industry or country. CHEQ Essentials operates advanced algorithms and real-time monitoring capabilities to detect and block those harmful sources from causing immense damage. Each visit goes through over 2,000 behavior tests, and if it's detected as invalid - we block it. Once you implement CHEQ Essentials, your entire marketing cycle is pure and clean. That means you'll do the same as yesterday but won't pay for those wasteful and harmful visits and fraud clicks. Secure your data and analytics, on-site conversion and paid marketing from bots, fake traffic and malicious users, with the leading Go-to-Market Security platform.
LexisNexis
lexisnexis.com
The LexisNexis app is a legal research platform that provides tools for legal professionals to efficiently conduct research, draft documents, and analyze legal information.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
GeoComply is a geolocation compliance and fraud prevention app that verifies user locations and identities, primarily for gaming, finance, and media industries.
NoFraud
nofraud.com
At NoFraud, we know that preventing fraud isn’t just about avoiding losses but elevating customer experiences. NoFraud is an eCommerce fraud prevention and checkout solution that protects businesses from fraudsters, eliminates chargeback losses, and provides smoother, more frictionless checkout experiences for trusted shoppers. NoFraud integrates directly with your eCommerce platform to scan every order for signs of fraud in real-time. We use a combination of powerful algorithms and proactive human review to provide a simple pass or fail decision for every transaction, so you never need to manually review orders or monitor fraud scores. We’re so confident in our decision-making that we provide a 100% financial guarantee, so if you receive a fraud chargeback, we’ll pay you back. With NoFraud Checkout, you can improve conversions with a beautifully designed checkout experience built to put trustworthy shoppers on the fast track. Any shopper recognized in the NoFraud network can autofill their information with one click—no tedious account registration required. For everyone else, NoFraud Checkout dynamically adapts the number of input fields based on customer risk factors. More trustworthy shoppers are sped through, while riskier shoppers must provide more information.
Signifyd
signifyd.com
Signifyd is a commerce protection provider that addresses fraud and abuse challenges at key conversion points across the ecommerce shopper journey from account creation to checkout to return request. We help merchants decide when it is appropriate for a shopper to take a certain action – like creating an account, completing a transaction, or requesting a refund. We can do so accurately because we have seen 98% of shoppers previously across the thousands of ecommerce storefronts we protect. Signifyd customers typically see a lift of 5 - 9% in revenue by letting more good shoppers through. We are so confident in our decisions that we back order approvals with a guarantee, which gives our merchants the confidence to automate fulfillment knowing that if a chargeback does occur, we will reimburse them 100%.
Kount
kount.com
Kount is trust and safety technology. Businesses pick the solutions that are relevant to their unique challenges, and we help them grow with confidence — no matter the industry. We use data-driven decisions, advanced machine learning, and decades of experience to overcome the challenges that commonly plague today’s growing businesses. The result is greater confidence in every interaction.
IPQS
ipqualityscore.com
IPQS provides an API suite for detecting and preventing fraud, including bots and fake data, by validating digital identities in real-time.
Eye4Fraud
eye4fraud.com
Eye4Fraud screens, verifies and guarantees your online orders so you can sell and ship with confidence. By offloading your orders to Eye4Fraud, you are tapping into the most complete consumer shopping data pool in the world.
Riskified
riskified.com
Riskified is the market's smartest and most accurate eCommerce fraud management partner, with a machine learning platform powered by a global merchant network to minimize fraud and maximize net revenue, supported by true chargeback guarantee and premium partnership models. With more than 400 million shoppers in 180+ countries on our platform, we evaluate millions of transactions every day. Because this data is fed back into our system, our platform gets smarter with each transaction. Our merchants benefit from all of this data, not just those within their own database. Beyond our robust Chargeback Guarantee product, Riskified has built a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to protect and support merchants across the entire customer lifecycle. With our Account Secure, Policy Protect, and Payment Optimization solutions, we're here to help merchants navigate and stay ahead in the constantly evolving world of eCommerce fraud.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.