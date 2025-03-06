Prove

prove.com

Prove is the modern way for businesses to enable their customers to prove their identities with just a phone. Prove offers phone-centric solutions that enable its clients to acquire new consumers and engage with their existing consumers by removing friction while bolstering security and enhancing consumer privacy & consumer choice. Prove's solutions are used by more than 1,000 businesses across diversified industries, including banks, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and e-commerce. Prove has two main solutions + MFA: • Prove Pre-Fill™ for Onboarding & Digital Acquisition, which helps companies increase signups and mitigate account opening fraud by authenticating consumer identities, and auto-filling verified data in any channel. • Fonebook™ for Digital Servicing, which helps companies: - Access a single identity authentication platform that reduces complexity and total cost of ownership to create a holistic view of your customer across their entire channels - Manage, add, and update customer phone numbers to ensure you always have the right number for your customer Multi-factor Authentication: - Standard SMS & Voice OTPs - Instant Link™ (authenticate through SMS link without needing OTP) - Mobile Auth™ (authentication via cellular networks; passive method for passwordless login) - Voice Biometrics – Match against a consumer’s voice for authentication - Push Authentication – App-based method to prove Possession, can also pull in behavioral biometrics, device (PKI), and environmental (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, network) signals - Secure transactions across multiple digital servicing use cases, including login, high-risk transactions, call center, and passwordless login