Top Fraud Detection Software - Mauritania
Fraud detection software, also known as online fraud detection software, is designed to identify and prevent illegitimate and high-risk online activities. These tools work by continuously monitoring user behavior and calculating risk levels to detect potentially fraudulent purchases, transactions, or access attempts. IT and compliance departments, particularly in businesses and digital banking companies, rely on these tools to monitor and mitigate the risk of fraud among their users. By adopting fraud detection software, companies aim to safeguard sensitive information, prevent cyberattacks, and protect against fraudulent transactions and identity theft. Leveraging machine learning and real-time behavior analytics, these tools can classify risks in real-time, considering factors such as device and IP reputation. Although there is some overlap with e-commerce fraud protection software, fraud detection solutions are primarily focused on real-time monitoring, detection, and alerting of fraudulent activities, whereas e-commerce tools are more concerned with regulatory enforcement and analyzing purchasing behaviors.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulato...
Castle
castle.io
Castle is an identity and fraud risk management platform. We help security and fraud teams discover, investigate, report on and ultimately stop fraud at signup, login, and during transactions. Our SDKs integrate with your application code, after which security and fraud analysts use our website to m...
LexisNexis
lexisnexis.com
LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. LexisNexis helps lawyers win cases, manage their wo...
Fingerprint
fingerprint.com
Fingerprint is the leading device intelligence platform for high-scale web and mobile applications that helps developers build best-in-class fraud detection solutions. Fingerprint is 99.5% accurate with stable visitor IDs that last for months instead of days, fast with a simple API call for real-tim...
Authorize.net
authorize.net
Authorize.net supports payment processing by helping small businesses accept credit card and eCheck payments online, in person, via mobile devices, and more.
Onfido
onfido.com
Onfido, an Entrust company, helps businesses to build automated identity verification around their unique needs with an end-to-end, AI-powered identity verification solution. We help 1,200+ businesses power open, secure, and inclusive relationships with their customers. Our Real Identity Platform he...
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint, Inc. is an American enterprise security company based in Sunnyvale, California that provides software as a service and products for inbound email security, outbound data loss prevention, social media, mobile devices, digital risk, email encryption, electronic discovery, and email archivi...
Pipl
pipl.com
Pipl is the identity trust company. We use multivariate linking to establish deep connections among more than 28 billion unique identifiers—email, mobile phone, social media and other data that spans the globe. Our solutions allow organizations to provide frictionless customer experiences and establ...
hCaptcha
hcaptcha.com
hCaptcha is the #1 privacy-first bot mitigation platform. hCaptcha Enterprise offers unparalleled accuracy in detection and mitigation of fraud and abuse, with comprehensive solutions to protect online properties from both automated and semi-automated attacks. hCaptcha solutions protect category lea...
Sumsub
sumsub.com
Sumsub is the one verification platform to secure the whole user journey. With Sumsub’s customizable KYC/AML, KYB, Transaction Monitoring and Fraud Prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs and pr...
iDenfy
idenfy.com
iDenfy is a global all-in-one identity verification, fraud prevention, and compliance platform best known for its end-to-end ID verification service. By combining artificial intelligence, biometric technology, and an in-house team of KYC experts, iDenfy helps prevent fraud and stay compliant while e...
Stytch
stytch.com
Stytch is the most powerful identity platform built for developers. With advanced features like device fingerprinting and account takeover-resistant authentication, Stytch provides the infrastructure to make your company’s identity and access management secure, reliable, and scalable. Stytch offers ...
IPQS
ipqualityscore.com
IPQS offers an all-in-one fraud prevention API suite that effectively detects and prevents advanced fraudulent activities, such as human-like bots, residential proxies, fake emails, and stolen user data. Our real-time screening tools are trusted by large financial institutions like Bank of America a...
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva Incapsula delivers an enterprise-grade Web Application Firewall to safeguard your site from the latest threats, an intelligent and instantly effective 360-degree anti-DDoS solutions (layers 3-4 and 7), a global CDN to speed up your website's load speed and minimize bandwidth usage and an arr...
Authsignal
authsignal.com
Authsignal is a drop-in authentication platform, delivering passkeys and other modern authentication factors. Focused on enabling enterprise and mid-market businesses to seamlessly authenticate customer identity, mitigate fraud, and secure customer data. Partnering with modern consumer-focused enter...
CHEQ
cheq.ai
The leader in Go-to-Market Security.aRecent studies show that over 27% of internet traffic is invalid, contributing to $42 billion being lost per year. And it's only getting worse. In today's digital landscape, anyone with internet access is able to cause significant damage to any website at any tim...
Ocrolus
ocrolus.com
Ocrolus is a document AI platform that enables faster and more accurate financial decision making. The company analyzes documents with over 99% accuracy, regardless of format or quality, supporting hundreds of document types including bank statements, pay stubs, and tax forms. Ocrolus provides a tru...
Bolt Merchant
bolt.com
Convert 50% more customers and increase sales with Bolt One Click checkout. Upgrade your checkout process with one-click checkout, 100% fraud chargeback guarantee, access to tens of millions of shoppers on the Bolt Network, and more. Bolt is flexible and super easy to implement. Connect seamlessly w...
Prove
prove.com
Prove is the modern way for businesses to enable their customers to prove their identities with just a phone. Prove offers phone-centric solutions that enable its clients to acquire new consumers and engage with their existing consumers by removing friction while bolstering security and enhancing co...
SEON
seon.io
SEON is transforming how top-tier fraud and risk teams combat fraud. Our fraud and AML platform empowers businesses to detect and prevent potential threats before they happen. An API-first approach lets you seamlessly onboard customers while proactively monitoring activities and journeys. Our digita...
Recorded Future
recordedfuture.com
Recorded Future is the world’s largest threat intelligence company. Recorded Future’s Intelligence Cloud provides end-to-end intelligence across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. Indexing the internet across the open web, dark web, and technical sources, Recorded Future provides real-time vi...
Inscribe
inscribe.ai
Inscribe AI provides state-of-the-art AI solutions that help risk teams automate manual onboarding and underwriting tasks — without increasing headcount or budget. Using Inscribe’s pre-trained AI Risk Agents or proprietary Risk Models, Inscribe customers can do more with less headcount, eliminate te...
Chargebacks911
chargebacks911.com
The beginnings of Chargebacks911 were not rooted in banking or payments. In fact, they weren’t in the financial sector at all. The company was founded by merchants who had poured years into building up an online business, only to see their success be eaten away by customer disputes. This experience ...
Fraud.net
fraud.net
Fraud.net operates the first full-stack Fraud, AML and KYC platform built for digital enterprises and fintechs globally. The award-winning, cloud-born platform helps organizations of all sizes harness AI-driven risk intelligence to detect fraud, streamline their customer onboarding and transaction m...
Socure
socure.com
Socure’s patented machine learning platform powers an elevated standard for seamless CIP/KYC compliance, fraud detection, ID document verification, and bank account ownership validation through a purpose-built, end-to-end solutions suite that results in robust, industry-leading accuracy to unlock id...
Forter
forter.com
Digital commerce is built on trust. Without trust, businesses are leaving millions of dollars on the table. At Forter, we know that building trust (and your bottom line) means more than just blocking fraud. It means protecting the entire customer journey — from account creation to checkout and retur...
Sift
sift.com
Sift is the AI-powered fraud platform securing digital trust for leading global businesses. Our deep investments in machine learning and user identity, a data network scoring 1 trillion events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer success empower more than 700 customers to grow fearlessly...
Verosint
verosint.com
Verosint is a leading account fraud detection and prevention solution offering signal-based identity assurance for online businesses.
Eftsure
eftsure.com
Eftsure is Australia's market leader in payment fraud prevention. Specifically designed for businesses, our end-to-end solution safeguards more than $120b in B2B payments per year. Our mission is to build a safer business community. With a large and continuously growing database of verified supplier...
CertifID
certifid.com
CertifID is a digital identity and device verification solution used by title companies, law firms, lenders, realtors, and home buyers and sellers to prevent wire fraud. In the United States, wire fraud is the most significant risk impacting the real estate industry. By validating the credentials of...
Netacea
netacea.com
Netacea bot protection detects and prevents sophisticated bot attacks for online brands. Situated on the far edge of technical infrastructure without the use of agents, the Netacea bot management combines unrivalled visibility of all traffic across APIs, applications and websites with evolved detect...
DataDome
datadome.co
DataDome’s bot & online fraud protection stops attacks with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Our platform, powered by multi-layered machine learning, analyzes 5 trillion signals daily and adapts to and scans every request in real-time. In 2023, DataDome blocked over 316 billion fraud attac...
Oscilar
oscilar.com
Oscilar solves one of the biggest challenges facing businesses and consumers today: how to protect online transactions from fraud, theft and risk. Our mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting online transactions of all manner. Oscilar is a first-of-its-kind real-time, AI-powered r...
Trustpair
trustpair.com
Trustpair is the leading payment fraud prevention platform for large companies worldwide. Since 2017, Trustpair helps finance teams secure their entire P2P process, thanks to automation. The solution offers intuitive risk management and integrates directly with existing tools for more efficiency. Tr...
Trustfull
trustfull.com
Trustfull is a real-time risk decisioning platform that gathers data based on digital footprints. Utilizing silent checks on multiple signals including phone number, email, IP, device, and browser, Trustfull helps companies across different industries to assess risks and provide a safer online exper...
FraudLabs Pro
fraudlabspro.com
FraudLabs Pro helps merchants to protect their online stores from malicious fraudsters. It screens all orders transacted using credit cards, PayPal, and so on for online frauds. As a result, it increases e-commerce merchant profits by reducing chargeback, improving operation efficiency and increasin...
Riskified
riskified.com
Riskified is the market's smartest and most accurate eCommerce fraud management partner, with a machine learning platform powered by a global merchant network to minimize fraud and maximize net revenue, supported by true chargeback guarantee and premium partnership models. With more than 400 million...
Eye4Fraud
eye4fraud.com
Eye4Fraud screens, verifies and guarantees your online orders so you can sell and ship with confidence. By offloading your orders to Eye4Fraud, you are tapping into the most complete consumer shopping data pool in the world.
Kount
kount.com
Kount is trust and safety technology. Businesses pick the solutions that are relevant to their unique challenges, and we help them grow with confidence — no matter the industry. We use data-driven decisions, advanced machine learning, and decades of experience to overcome the challenges that commonl...
Signifyd
signifyd.com
Signifyd is a commerce protection provider that addresses fraud and abuse challenges at key conversion points across the ecommerce shopper journey from account creation to checkout to return request. We help merchants decide when it is appropriate for a shopper to take a certain action – like creati...
NoFraud
nofraud.com
At NoFraud, we know that preventing fraud isn’t just about avoiding losses but elevating customer experiences. NoFraud is an eCommerce fraud prevention and checkout solution that protects businesses from fraudsters, eliminates chargeback losses, and provides smoother, more frictionless checkout expe...
ClearSale
br.clear.sale
ClearSale is the most complete ecommerce fraud protection solution. We combine advanced statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts, for a balanced, real-world approach unlike anything else in the market. We deliver the highest order approval rates and the lowe...
Ravelin
ravelin.com
Ravelin provides sophisticated technology and dedicated support to help you prevent evolving fraud threats and accept payments with confidence.