Food service distribution software enables users to schedule, track, and manage inventory for food storage and distribution. Companies in this sector utilize the software to plan shipments, manage customer relationships, and maintain detailed records of food orders. These platforms offer tools for processing orders, handling payments, tracking deliveries, and overseeing inventory. A key feature is the ability to generate analytical reports that aid in sales strategies and performance evaluations. Many food service distribution solutions also include tools for analyzing performance, profits, and market prices to enhance sales effectiveness. While some management products focus on incoming distributions, most are designed primarily for managing outgoing shipments and orders.
GrubMarket
grubmarket.com
GrubMarket app streamlines the American food supply chain by providing eCommerce and software solutions to modernize operations and improve efficiency.
UnifyOrdering
unifyordering.com
UnifyOrdering is a SaaS platform that streamlines order management in the food industry, allowing buyers and suppliers to connect and manage orders efficiently in one app.
Supplyit
supplyit.com
Supplyit is a cloud-based foodservice management platform that provides tools for production forecasting, inventory management, order processing, and compliance with health regulations.
Recipal
recipal.com
Recipal is a nutrition analysis software for creating nutrition labels, calculating recipe costs, and managing inventory efficiently.
Procurant
procurant.com
Procurant is a mobile app that helps manage food safety programs, enabling users to perform compliance tasks and monitor temperatures for HACCP adherence.
Meal Ticket
mealticket.com
Meal Ticket is software for the foodservice industry, offering inventory, menu management, supplier tracking, business intelligence, and trade show management solutions.
Klarys
klarys.io
Klarys app supports the fresh food sector by modernizing processes, improving margins, ensuring product traceability, and enhancing sustainability in the supply chain.
