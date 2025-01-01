App store for web apps

Top Food Safety Management Software

Food safety management software ensures the maintenance, compliance, and continuous improvement of food safety processes in the supply chain, adhering to international standards like the FSMA, ISO standards, and guidelines from the FAO and WHO. It is essential for organizations such as restaurants, hotels, and schools, allowing them to integrate with management and traceability systems. This software creates controlled processes to guarantee that all food produced meets quality and safety standards, covering every step from supply deliveries to product shipping in the food distribution chain.

SafetyCulture

SafetyCulture

safetyculture.com

SafetyCulture is a mobile platform for conducting inspections, managing compliance, and improving operational safety through real-time data and customizable checklists.

FoodDocs

FoodDocs

fooddocs.com

FoodDocs is a food safety management app that helps businesses comply with safety standards, streamline monitoring, and improve traceability in food production.

Jolt

Jolt

jolt.com

Jolt is an app for smartphones and tablets that helps businesses ensure team accountability, food safety compliance, and improve employee performance.

Safefood 360

Safefood 360

safefood360.com

Safefood 360° is a cloud-based app for managing food safety and supplier quality, offering tools for monitoring, audits, and compliance across multiple sites.

Certdox

Certdox

certdox.com

Certdox is a cloud-based app for secure document storage, verification, and sharing, designed to streamline document management in the food and hospitality industries.

Phenium

Phenium

phenium.com

Phenium is an app for managing food safety, kitchen tasks, and daily operations, helping to monitor refrigeration and reduce food waste.

