App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Search

✨ WebCatalog Desktop ✨ Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop—your all-in-one tool to manage apps and accounts. Switch between multiple accounts, organize apps by workflow, and access a curated catalog of desktop apps for Mac and Windows. Download WebCatalog Desktop Learn more

Most Popular Recently Added Top Food Safety Management Software

Food safety management software ensures the maintenance, compliance, and continuous improvement of food safety processes in the supply chain, adhering to international standards like the FSMA, ISO standards, and guidelines from the FAO and WHO. It is essential for organizations such as restaurants, hotels, and schools, allowing them to integrate with management and traceability systems. This software creates controlled processes to guarantee that all food produced meets quality and safety standards, covering every step from supply deliveries to product shipping in the food distribution chain.