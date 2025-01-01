Top Florist Software

Find the right software and services.
Florist software offers a streamlined, paperless solution for managing florist store operations, catering to both retail and e-commerce needs. This system automates order entry, delivery, and back-office accounting, helping florists reduce costs and boost sales. While designed for small to mid-sized businesses, its scalability makes it suitable for shops of any size. Most products don’t require new hardware, as they integrate with existing terminals and software. Additional features include e-commerce capabilities, business intelligence tools, API integrations, and robust inventory and procurement management.
POSiFLORA
posiflora.com
POSiFLORA is an app designed for floral businesses, helping manage sales, inventory, orders, and customer data to improve operational efficiency.
Lobiloo
lobiloo.com
Lobiloo is a drag-and-drop tool for florists to create visual estimates and invoices for clients.
Komet Sales
kometsales.com
Komet is a web-based app for the floral industry that automates procurement, sales, and logistics while facilitating connections with business partners.
