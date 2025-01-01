App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Florist software offers a streamlined, paperless solution for managing florist store operations, catering to both retail and e-commerce needs. This system automates order entry, delivery, and back-office accounting, helping florists reduce costs and boost sales. While designed for small to mid-sized businesses, its scalability makes it suitable for shops of any size. Most products don’t require new hardware, as they integrate with existing terminals and software. Additional features include e-commerce capabilities, business intelligence tools, API integrations, and robust inventory and procurement management.