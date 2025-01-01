Top Fleet Tracking Software

Find the right software and services.
Fleet tracking software utilizes GPS technology to monitor the activities of vehicles and drivers within a transportation fleet. This software is primarily used by fleet managers to track their fleets in real-time and gather performance data on both vehicles and drivers. While fleet tracking is frequently a feature of broader fleet management systems, the software in this category focuses specifically on using GPS and telematics to track vehicles. It typically lacks the extensive back-office functionalities found in full fleet management solutions.
Verizon
verizon.com
The Verizon app allows users to manage their accounts, pay bills, switch plans, monitor data, shop for devices, and access support and entertainment services.
Fleetx
fleetx.io
Fleetx is an AI-powered platform for digitizing logistics operations, providing tools for fleet management, real-time tracking, and data-driven insights.
Route4Me
route4me.com
Route4Me is a route optimization app for businesses, enabling efficient fleet management and navigation with real-time tracking and multi-day planning features.
Zeo Route Planner
zeorouteplanner.com
Zeo Route Planner is a fleet management app for optimizing delivery routes, tracking drivers in real-time, and managing logistics efficiently.
Transporeon
transporeon.com
Transporeon is a cloud-based logistics platform that streamlines transportation management with real-time tracking, alerts, and integration with existing software.
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet is a delivery management app that helps businesses manage local deliveries with tools for route optimization, tracking, and communication between drivers and dispatchers.
Tookan
jungleworks.com
Tookan is a delivery management platform that enables businesses to manage logistics, optimize routes, and track deliveries in real-time.
LocoNav
loconav.com
LocoNav is a fleet management app that offers solutions for tracking vehicles, monitoring fuel usage, and managing driver behavior to improve efficiency and safety.
RoadWarrior
roadwarrior.app
RoadWarrior is a route optimization app that helps businesses manage multi-stop deliveries, offering real-time traffic updates and customizable routing.
Hapn
gethapn.com
Hapn provides IoT tools for tracking assets, teams, and fleets, offering real-time data, insights, and reliable customer support for businesses.
CalAmp
calamp.com
CalAmp is a cloud-based telematics app for businesses, offering asset tracking, maintenance scheduling, and performance insights to improve fleet operations.
One Step GPS
onestepgps.com
One Step GPS is an app for real-time GPS tracking of devices or assets, featuring geofencing, location history, and a user-friendly interface for personal and professional use.
Lytx
lytx.com
Lytx is a fleet management app that uses video and AI to improve driver safety, analyze behavior, track fleets, and enhance operational efficiency.
SimpliRoute
simpliroute.com
SimpliRoute is a logistics optimization app that plans and monitors delivery routes in real-time, improving efficiency and reducing operational costs.
MyCarTracks
mycartracks.com
MyCarTracks is a vehicle tracking app that provides real-time location and movement data for vehicles, supporting fleet management and driver monitoring.
WooDelivery
woodelivery.com
WooDelivery app enhances delivery management for WooCommerce users, offering tools for personalized delivery schedules and estimated dates across products.
HyperTrack
hypertrack.com
HyperTrack offers APIs and SDKs for automating workforce management and tracking jobs, enhancing operational efficiency for various industries.
Truckin Digital
truckindigital.com
Truckin Digital is an ERP app for trucking businesses that streamlines planning, shipment tracking, and accounting to enhance operational efficiency and productivity.
Locate2u
locate2u.com
Locate2u is a delivery management app that streamlines route planning, offers real-time tracking, manages bookings, and provides proof of delivery for service businesses.
Uboro
uboro.io
Uboro is a GPS tracking software designed for fleet owners and logistics professionals to monitor vehicle locations and movements.
Fleetr
fleetr.com
Fleetr is a GPS tracking app for small businesses, providing real-time vehicle data, route optimization, and driver behavior monitoring to enhance fleet management and efficiency.
AVLView
avlview.com
AVLView is a GPS vehicle tracking app that provides real-time location monitoring, fuel usage tracking, alerts, and automation for fleet management.
Lyve
lyveglobal.com
Lyve is a cloud-based logistics app that optimizes last-mile delivery operations through real-time tracking, automated assignments, and route planning for improved efficiency.
Nauto
nauto.com
Nauto is an AI-powered app that monitors driver behavior and vehicle safety in real-time to enhance fleet safety and efficiency.
Dispatchit
dispatchit.com
Dispatchit is a delivery platform that streamlines last-mile operations for businesses through route optimization, fleet management, and real-time tracking.
FleetIT
fleetit.com
FleetIT is an app for managing toll invoices and violations, providing real-time vehicle tracking, maintenance scheduling, and analytics for fleet operations.
IntelliShift
intellishift.com
IntelliShift is a fleet management app that provides real-time data, automates workflows, and integrates with other systems to enhance operational efficiency and safety.
