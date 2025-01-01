App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Fleet tracking software utilizes GPS technology to monitor the activities of vehicles and drivers within a transportation fleet. This software is primarily used by fleet managers to track their fleets in real-time and gather performance data on both vehicles and drivers. While fleet tracking is frequently a feature of broader fleet management systems, the software in this category focuses specifically on using GPS and telematics to track vehicles. It typically lacks the extensive back-office functionalities found in full fleet management solutions.