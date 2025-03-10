App store for web apps

Top Fleet Tracking Software - Vatican City

Fleet tracking software utilizes GPS technology to monitor the activities of vehicles and drivers within a transportation fleet. This software is primarily used by fleet managers to track their fleets in real-time and gather performance data on both vehicles and drivers. While fleet tracking is frequently a feature of broader fleet management systems, the software in this category focuses specifically on using GPS and telematics to track vehicles. It typically lacks the extensive back-office functionalities found in full fleet management solutions.

Submit New App


CalAmp

CalAmp

calamp.com

CalAmp is a cloud-based telematics app for businesses, offering asset tracking, maintenance scheduling, and performance insights to improve fleet operations.

Uboro

Uboro

uboro.io

Uboro is a GPS tracking software for fleet owners, general managers, logisticians or private entities.

Fleetr

Fleetr

fleetr.com

Fleetr is the leader in GPS tracking solutions for small businesses. We have built an AI-powered platform that provides driver and vehicle data to fleet owners. In partnership with our parent company in Latin America, we are proud to serve over 30,000 connected vehicles as of 2021.

SimpliRoute

SimpliRoute

simpliroute.com

SimpliRoute is a logistics optimization app that plans and monitors delivery routes in real-time, improving efficiency and reducing operational costs.

AVLView

AVLView

avlview.com

AVLView on amazon cloud tracks vehicles on map, monitors fuel usage, helps cut operational losses in half, and improves fleet/driver productivity. It gives instant alerts on events to improve green driving, timely delivery; automate trip schedule & notify you on vehicle maintenance.

MyCarTracks

MyCarTracks

mycartracks.com

MyCarTracks is a vehicle tracking app that provides real-time location and movement data for vehicles, supporting fleet management and driver monitoring.

Lyve

Lyve

lyveglobal.com

In a technology-driven world, manual delivery operations are increasingly becoming a bottleneck for businesses. Even more so now as the new-age customers demand super fast deliveries and expect convenience across their experience. As a business owner, providing quick and flexible delivery options should be a priority. Without digitization, businesses experience inefficiencies, errors and delays that ultimately hamper customer experience and hike operational costs. Lyve Delivery Management System (DMS) offers a cloud-based management system to streamline your deliveries and reduce your operations costs while ensuring a great customer experience. With Lyve DMS, you will gain momentum on your deliveries as well as operations by ensuring: - Real-time tracking - Automated assignment - Order Pooling and clubbing - Optimized route planning - Customer engagement - Optimum fleet utilization - Data-centric decisions - Timely deliveries - Dynamic routing

Hapn

Hapn

gethapn.com

Hapn creates innovative IoT technology, made accessible to businesses of all sizes –providing reliable location data, actionable insights, and unparalleled support. Our platform makes it simple to gain the clarity and confidence you need to run your business better. An industry-leading mobile app makes tracking a joy, with the easiest-to-use real-time visibility experience in the palm of your hand. Whether you’re monitoring and managing assets, team members, supply chains, or fleets –you can feel confident Hapn has you covered. And with TrackerCare, you can gain the gold-standard service you’ve been looking for –with 24/7 customer support, free upgrades, and a lifetime device warranty. Guaranteed. With over 17 years in business, 50,000 customers, and more than 300,000 items tracked –Hapn is the trusted solution to give you back the control and visibility your business deserves.

One Step GPS

One Step GPS

onestepgps.com

One Step GPS is an app for real-time GPS tracking of devices or assets, featuring geofencing, location history, and a user-friendly interface for personal and professional use.

HyperTrack

HyperTrack

hypertrack.com

HyperTrack provides the building blocks to automate on-demand jobs and workforce. Its APIs and SDKs for planning, assigning, tracking, and verification learn from ground truth data to improve operational KPIs, including job completion rate, workforce reliability, productivity, and on-time delivery. With its robust and developer-friendly platform, it provides workforce automation and proof-of-work solutions that are trusted by companies across various industries, from light industrial, security, retail, hospitality, and healthcare to energy and transportation. HyperTrack enjoys a global presence with over 300 customers who rely on its platform for enhanced visibility, operational efficiency, and scalability to support on-demand workforce for hourly, task, and shift-based jobs, delivery, field service, and sales. HyperTrack is used to improve the productivity, reliability, and safety of over 2 million gig workers in the United States, along with millions of workers in Europe, India, Latin America, and Africa.

WooDelivery

WooDelivery

woodelivery.com

WooDelivery app enhances delivery management for WooCommerce users, offering tools for personalized delivery schedules and estimated dates across products.

Nauto

Nauto

nauto.com

Nauto's in-cabin fleet tracking system uses artificial intelligence to assess the driver, vehicle and road ahead to detect and coach distracted and aggressive driving in real-time.

Dispatchit

Dispatchit

dispatchit.com

Dispatch simplifies last-mile deliveries for businesses. Whether you're looking for an established network of independent contractor drivers or to modernize your delivery experience with scalable scheduling software for your own vehicles, Dispatch is uniquely equipped to be your delivery partner so you can focus on what matters most to your business. Our delivery technology empowers you to Deliver More* for your customers.

RoadWarrior

RoadWarrior

roadwarrior.app

RoadWarrior is a route optimization app that helps businesses manage multi-stop deliveries, offering real-time traffic updates and customizable routing.

Onfleet

Onfleet

onfleet.com

Onfleet is a delivery management app that helps businesses manage local deliveries with tools for route optimization, tracking, and communication between drivers and dispatchers.

Lytx

Lytx

lytx.com

Lytx is a fleet management app that uses video and AI to improve driver safety, analyze behavior, track fleets, and enhance operational efficiency.

Truckin Digital

Truckin Digital

truckindigital.com

Truckin Digital is a Trucking Software ERP for planning, shipment monitoring, sales, safety, inventory/asset tracking, accounting and more. Discover how Truckin Digital can revolutionize your trucking business and help you stay ahead of the competition!

FleetIT

FleetIT

fleetit.com

Fleetit is a cost effective way to manage toll by plate invoices and toll violations, we service fleets of all sizes including car/truck rental, trailer/equipment rental, as well as fleet & leasing management companies.

IntelliShift

IntelliShift

intellishift.com

IntelliShift is the ONLY fleet intelligence platform that enables businesses with fleets of vehicles and heavy equipment to EASILY access ALL fleet operations data from a single platform. IntelliShift's solutions are designed to solve safety and operational challenges and can easily combine with the point solutions you use today to feed digestible views. Leverage AI dashcams, telematics, inspections, maintenance, and compliance technology to drive better business outcomes.

Transporeon

Transporeon

transporeon.com

Transporeon is a cloud-based logistics platform that streamlines transportation management with real-time tracking, alerts, and integration with existing software.

Locate2u

Locate2u

locate2u.com

Locate2u is a software platform designed for any delivery or service business. Our solution helps these businesses improve their route efficiency, improve their customer's delivery experience, and increase productivity, all while reducing the time it takes to plan routes. Our solution provides companies with everything they need to run their delivery or service business. Including: GPS Tracking, Live Location Sharing, Booking Management, Route Optimization, Driver App, Notifications, Proof of Delivery, API, Customization and much more!

Tookan

Tookan

jungleworks.com

Tookan is a delivery management platform that enables businesses to manage logistics, optimize routes, and track deliveries in real-time.

LocoNav

LocoNav

loconav.com

LocoNav is a fleet management app that offers solutions for tracking vehicles, monitoring fuel usage, and managing driver behavior to improve efficiency and safety.

Fleetx

Fleetx

fleetx.io

Fleetx is an AI-powered platform for digitizing logistics operations, providing tools for fleet management, real-time tracking, and data-driven insights.

Zeo Route Planner

Zeo Route Planner

zeorouteplanner.com

Zeo Route Planner is a fleet management app for optimizing delivery routes, tracking drivers in real-time, and managing logistics efficiently.

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

The Verizon app allows users to manage their accounts, pay bills, switch plans, monitor data, shop for devices, and access support and entertainment services.

Route4Me

Route4Me

route4me.com

Route4Me is a route optimization app for businesses, enabling efficient fleet management and navigation with real-time tracking and multi-day planning features.

