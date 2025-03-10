Find the right software and services.
Fleet tracking software utilizes GPS technology to monitor the activities of vehicles and drivers within a transportation fleet. This software is primarily used by fleet managers to track their fleets in real-time and gather performance data on both vehicles and drivers. While fleet tracking is frequently a feature of broader fleet management systems, the software in this category focuses specifically on using GPS and telematics to track vehicles. It typically lacks the extensive back-office functionalities found in full fleet management solutions.
CalAmp
calamp.com
CalAmp is a cloud-based telematics app for businesses, offering asset tracking, maintenance scheduling, and performance insights to improve fleet operations.
Uboro
uboro.io
Uboro is a GPS tracking software for fleet owners, general managers, logisticians or private entities.
Fleetr
fleetr.com
Fleetr is the leader in GPS tracking solutions for small businesses. We have built an AI-powered platform that provides driver and vehicle data to fleet owners. In partnership with our parent company in Latin America, we are proud to serve over 30,000 connected vehicles as of 2021.
SimpliRoute
simpliroute.com
SimpliRoute is a logistics optimization app that plans and monitors delivery routes in real-time, improving efficiency and reducing operational costs.
AVLView
avlview.com
AVLView on amazon cloud tracks vehicles on map, monitors fuel usage, helps cut operational losses in half, and improves fleet/driver productivity. It gives instant alerts on events to improve green driving, timely delivery; automate trip schedule & notify you on vehicle maintenance.
MyCarTracks
mycartracks.com
MyCarTracks is a vehicle tracking app that provides real-time location and movement data for vehicles, supporting fleet management and driver monitoring.
Lyve
lyveglobal.com
In a technology-driven world, manual delivery operations are increasingly becoming a bottleneck for businesses. Even more so now as the new-age customers demand super fast deliveries and expect convenience across their experience. As a business owner, providing quick and flexible delivery options should be a priority. Without digitization, businesses experience inefficiencies, errors and delays that ultimately hamper customer experience and hike operational costs. Lyve Delivery Management System (DMS) offers a cloud-based management system to streamline your deliveries and reduce your operations costs while ensuring a great customer experience. With Lyve DMS, you will gain momentum on your deliveries as well as operations by ensuring: - Real-time tracking - Automated assignment - Order Pooling and clubbing - Optimized route planning - Customer engagement - Optimum fleet utilization - Data-centric decisions - Timely deliveries - Dynamic routing
Hapn
gethapn.com
Hapn creates innovative IoT technology, made accessible to businesses of all sizes –providing reliable location data, actionable insights, and unparalleled support. Our platform makes it simple to gain the clarity and confidence you need to run your business better. An industry-leading mobile app makes tracking a joy, with the easiest-to-use real-time visibility experience in the palm of your hand. Whether you’re monitoring and managing assets, team members, supply chains, or fleets –you can feel confident Hapn has you covered. And with TrackerCare, you can gain the gold-standard service you’ve been looking for –with 24/7 customer support, free upgrades, and a lifetime device warranty. Guaranteed. With over 17 years in business, 50,000 customers, and more than 300,000 items tracked –Hapn is the trusted solution to give you back the control and visibility your business deserves.
One Step GPS
onestepgps.com
One Step GPS is an app for real-time GPS tracking of devices or assets, featuring geofencing, location history, and a user-friendly interface for personal and professional use.
HyperTrack
hypertrack.com
HyperTrack provides the building blocks to automate on-demand jobs and workforce. Its APIs and SDKs for planning, assigning, tracking, and verification learn from ground truth data to improve operational KPIs, including job completion rate, workforce reliability, productivity, and on-time delivery. With its robust and developer-friendly platform, it provides workforce automation and proof-of-work solutions that are trusted by companies across various industries, from light industrial, security, retail, hospitality, and healthcare to energy and transportation. HyperTrack enjoys a global presence with over 300 customers who rely on its platform for enhanced visibility, operational efficiency, and scalability to support on-demand workforce for hourly, task, and shift-based jobs, delivery, field service, and sales. HyperTrack is used to improve the productivity, reliability, and safety of over 2 million gig workers in the United States, along with millions of workers in Europe, India, Latin America, and Africa.
WooDelivery
woodelivery.com
WooDelivery app enhances delivery management for WooCommerce users, offering tools for personalized delivery schedules and estimated dates across products.
Nauto
nauto.com
Nauto's in-cabin fleet tracking system uses artificial intelligence to assess the driver, vehicle and road ahead to detect and coach distracted and aggressive driving in real-time.
Dispatchit
dispatchit.com
Dispatch simplifies last-mile deliveries for businesses. Whether you're looking for an established network of independent contractor drivers or to modernize your delivery experience with scalable scheduling software for your own vehicles, Dispatch is uniquely equipped to be your delivery partner so you can focus on what matters most to your business. Our delivery technology empowers you to Deliver More* for your customers.
RoadWarrior
roadwarrior.app
RoadWarrior is a route optimization app that helps businesses manage multi-stop deliveries, offering real-time traffic updates and customizable routing.
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet is a delivery management app that helps businesses manage local deliveries with tools for route optimization, tracking, and communication between drivers and dispatchers.
Lytx
lytx.com
Lytx is a fleet management app that uses video and AI to improve driver safety, analyze behavior, track fleets, and enhance operational efficiency.
Truckin Digital
truckindigital.com
Truckin Digital is a Trucking Software ERP for planning, shipment monitoring, sales, safety, inventory/asset tracking, accounting and more. Discover how Truckin Digital can revolutionize your trucking business and help you stay ahead of the competition!
FleetIT
fleetit.com
Fleetit is a cost effective way to manage toll by plate invoices and toll violations, we service fleets of all sizes including car/truck rental, trailer/equipment rental, as well as fleet & leasing management companies.
IntelliShift
intellishift.com
IntelliShift is the ONLY fleet intelligence platform that enables businesses with fleets of vehicles and heavy equipment to EASILY access ALL fleet operations data from a single platform. IntelliShift's solutions are designed to solve safety and operational challenges and can easily combine with the point solutions you use today to feed digestible views. Leverage AI dashcams, telematics, inspections, maintenance, and compliance technology to drive better business outcomes.
Transporeon
transporeon.com
Transporeon is a cloud-based logistics platform that streamlines transportation management with real-time tracking, alerts, and integration with existing software.
Locate2u
locate2u.com
Locate2u is a software platform designed for any delivery or service business. Our solution helps these businesses improve their route efficiency, improve their customer's delivery experience, and increase productivity, all while reducing the time it takes to plan routes. Our solution provides companies with everything they need to run their delivery or service business. Including: GPS Tracking, Live Location Sharing, Booking Management, Route Optimization, Driver App, Notifications, Proof of Delivery, API, Customization and much more!
Tookan
jungleworks.com
Tookan is a delivery management platform that enables businesses to manage logistics, optimize routes, and track deliveries in real-time.
LocoNav
loconav.com
LocoNav is a fleet management app that offers solutions for tracking vehicles, monitoring fuel usage, and managing driver behavior to improve efficiency and safety.
Fleetx
fleetx.io
Fleetx is an AI-powered platform for digitizing logistics operations, providing tools for fleet management, real-time tracking, and data-driven insights.
Zeo Route Planner
zeorouteplanner.com
Zeo Route Planner is a fleet management app for optimizing delivery routes, tracking drivers in real-time, and managing logistics efficiently.
Verizon
verizon.com
The Verizon app allows users to manage their accounts, pay bills, switch plans, monitor data, shop for devices, and access support and entertainment services.
Route4Me
route4me.com
Route4Me is a route optimization app for businesses, enabling efficient fleet management and navigation with real-time tracking and multi-day planning features.
