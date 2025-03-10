HyperTrack

HyperTrack provides the building blocks to automate on-demand jobs and workforce. Its APIs and SDKs for planning, assigning, tracking, and verification learn from ground truth data to improve operational KPIs, including job completion rate, workforce reliability, productivity, and on-time delivery. With its robust and developer-friendly platform, it provides workforce automation and proof-of-work solutions that are trusted by companies across various industries, from light industrial, security, retail, hospitality, and healthcare to energy and transportation. HyperTrack enjoys a global presence with over 300 customers who rely on its platform for enhanced visibility, operational efficiency, and scalability to support on-demand workforce for hourly, task, and shift-based jobs, delivery, field service, and sales. HyperTrack is used to improve the productivity, reliability, and safety of over 2 million gig workers in the United States, along with millions of workers in Europe, India, Latin America, and Africa.