Top Fleet Tracking Software - Tonga

Zeo is a Fleet Management Software designed especially for Fleet Owners. Fleet Owners can now Plan, Optimize, and assign faster routes to their drivers easily as per their priority. Zeo also comes under the best delivery management, route planning, and transportation management software apps. What Sets Zeo Route Planner Apart? Fleet Owners can add Bulk Drivers at the click of a button and track their drivers in real-time. Fleet Owners can assign the route to a specific driver. Zeo will provide you with the fastest and best possible route which will save you time and money. Companies specializing in delivery, wanting to start offering delivery, or needing to improve their delivery operations choose Zeo Route Planner. While adding drivers to the list, Fleet Owners can also add driver details, Assign Drivers to base stores, Assign drivers to vehicles, and Set the Start and End Times of Drivers. Effortless Route Planning and Optimization: The drivers can have access to Android and iOS apps to see the shortest possible route. Plan your routes better and Save up to 2 Hours on every trip. Fleet Owners and Drivers can make unlimited routes with no commitment usage. You can also define the skills of the individual drivers, make routes through Excel, and achieve skill-based optimization. Versatile Location Input Methods: You can also add multiple locations by uploading an Excel file or using our image scan feature as well. Boost route efficiency, scale easily, and simplify delivery route planning with the world's most popular driver app and delivery software. While allocating the routes, Fleet owners can also add Vehicle Identifiers - Name and Number, Vehicle Capacity, parcel weight capacity, and parcel volume along with value. Fleet Owners can chat directly with their drivers on the route and track their live location. Fleet Owners can also send Real-time updates to the customers and provide the best customer service. You can also get the proof of delivery after the courier gets delivered. Once the orders are delivered, you can have a detailed view of all the routes created to date along with a quick overview on no. of stops done, start and end locations, driver assigned When it comes to the pricing model, fleet owners are required to pay per seat, not per driver. You can avail the best customer service in case you face any issues. Our team replies in less than 2 hours to every query. Zeo offers you the integration option with some software like Zapier and Shopify which makes your task more automated and easy. You can find out the Zapier integration here:https://zapier.com/apps/zeo-route-planner/integrations Discover the benefits of Zeo Route Planner by visiting our website at : https://zeorouteplanner.com/ Book a free demo with our experts to experience firsthand how Zeo can revolutionize your fleet management and take your delivery operations to new heights. At Zeo, we're offering a transformation in how you manage and optimize your fleet. Join the ranks of businesses already benefiting from the world's most popular driver app and delivery software. Make the smart choice for your fleet—choose Zeo Route Planner.