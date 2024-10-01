App store for web apps
Top Fleet Tracking Software - Macao SAR China
Fleet tracking software utilizes GPS technology to monitor the activities of vehicles and drivers within a transportation fleet. This software is primarily used by fleet managers to track their fleets in real-time and gather performance data on both vehicles and drivers. While fleet tracking is frequently a feature of broader fleet management systems, the software in this category focuses specifically on using GPS and telematics to track vehicles. It typically lacks the extensive back-office functionalities found in full fleet management solutions.
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon is an American wireless network operator that previously operated as a separate division of Verizon Communications under the name of Verizon Wireless.
Route4Me
route4me.com
Routing chaos finally solved. Extremely easy-to-use, Route4Me Route Planner automatically plans routes for your business and dispatches them to a mobile app with built-in navigation. Perfect for field service, field sales, field marketing, field merchandising, territory management, and every busines...
Fleetx
fleetx.io
Fleetx.io is an AI driven freight automation platform which helps all logistics stakeholders digitise their end to end operations and provide real time actionable insights using IoT and big data analytics.
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet makes it easy for businesses to manage and analyze their local delivery operations. Our product includes intuitive smartphone apps for drivers, a powerful modern web dashboard for dispatchers, and automatic notifications and real-time tracking for recipients. Onfleet powers millions of deliv...
Zeo Route Planner
zeorouteplanner.com
Zeo is a Fleet Management Software designed especially for Fleet Owners. Fleet Owners can now Plan, Optimize, and assign faster routes to their drivers easily as per their priority. Zeo also comes under the best delivery management, route planning, and transportation management software apps. What S...
Tookan
jungleworks.com
Tookan is a powerful off-the-shelf Delivery Management platform, which enables businesses to modernize their day-to-day delivery operations and slash overheads. It comes with a state-of-art technology suite, which facilitates seamless integration between delivery drivers and managers. Tookan gives c...
Transporeon
transporeon.com
Transporeon lives, breathes, and dreams transportation and logistics. Our Transportation Management Platform powers the most experienced network of shippers, forwarders, carriers, retailers and load recipients in the world. With our Application Hubs you can digitalise your end-to-end transportation ...
LocoNav
loconav.com
Modern business operations demand fleets be utilized more efficiently, and drivers, fuel, cargo, assets, and passengers to be safer. All of this, while delivering cost savings for the business, and climate sustainability. Clunky, decades-old telematics isn’t enough. Discover what it takes to keep yo...
Hapn
gethapn.com
Hapn creates innovative IoT technology, made accessible to businesses of all sizes –providing reliable location data, actionable insights, and unparalleled support. Our platform makes it simple to gain the clarity and confidence you need to run your business better. An industry-leading mobile app ma...
CalAmp
calamp.com
CalAmp is a cloud-based telematics technology that helps businesses streamline fleet operations via asset tracking, maintenance scheduling, performance dashboards, vehicle alerts & more. With CalAmp Telematics Cloud, securely connect all your assets and unify telematics data into a single platform. ...
One Step GPS
onestepgps.com
Our high-quality GPS tracking with fantastic customer support is truly changing the industry. Most GPS and software companies view customer support as a waste of resources. They look for ways to automate it, outsource it, or charge extra for it. We think that’s very shortsighted. We see amazing cust...
RoadWarrior
roadwarrior.app
RoadWarrior is a powerful route optimization tool designed to help both dispatchers and drivers by eliminating logistical headaches. RoadWarrior Flex offers a mobile app for clear communication between the drivers and dispatcher, real-time traffic updates so adjustments to the route can be made acco...
MyCarTracks
mycartracks.com
Track, manage and measure your fleet with the most advanced vehicle tracking app for your business
HyperTrack
hypertrack.com
HyperTrack provides the building blocks to automate on-demand jobs and workforce. Its APIs and SDKs for planning, assigning, tracking, and verification learn from ground truth data to improve operational KPIs, including job completion rate, workforce reliability, productivity, and on-time delivery. ...
Locate2u
locate2u.com
Locate2u is a software platform designed for any delivery or service business. Our solution helps these businesses improve their route efficiency, improve their customer's delivery experience, and increase productivity, all while reducing the time it takes to plan routes. Our solution provides compa...
Uboro
uboro.io
Uboro is a GPS tracking software for fleet owners, general managers, logisticians or private entities.
Fleetr
fleetr.com
Fleetr is the leader in GPS tracking solutions for small businesses. We have built an AI-powered platform that provides driver and vehicle data to fleet owners. In partnership with our parent company in Latin America, we are proud to serve over 30,000 connected vehicles as of 2021.
SimpliRoute
simpliroute.com
SimpliRoute is the route optimization revolution. Thanks to our cutting-edge route algorithms engine you can reduce your logistics costs, improve customers satisfaction and boost your last-mile logistics performance from zero to world-class FedEx-UPS standards, at $40 per vehicle/month. We are democ...
AVLView
avlview.com
AVLView on amazon cloud tracks vehicles on map, monitors fuel usage, helps cut operational losses in half, and improves fleet/driver productivity. It gives instant alerts on events to improve green driving, timely delivery; automate trip schedule & notify you on vehicle maintenance.
Lyve
lyveglobal.com
In a technology-driven world, manual delivery operations are increasingly becoming a bottleneck for businesses. Even more so now as the new-age customers demand super fast deliveries and expect convenience across their experience. As a business owner, providing quick and flexible delivery options sh...
WooDelivery
woodelivery.com
WooDelivery is a cutting-edge software suite for delivery management and route optimization. It offers a range of features and benefits for businesses looking for hyperlocal business automation and p... Show More ovide a streamlined delivery experience to their customers. We helped thousands of comp...
Nauto
nauto.com
Nauto's in-cabin fleet tracking system uses artificial intelligence to assess the driver, vehicle and road ahead to detect and coach distracted and aggressive driving in real-time.
Dispatchit
dispatchit.com
Dispatch simplifies last-mile deliveries for businesses. Whether you're looking for an established network of independent contractor drivers or to modernize your delivery experience with scalable scheduling software for your own vehicles, Dispatch is uniquely equipped to be your delivery partner so ...
Truckin Digital
truckindigital.com
Truckin Digital is a Trucking Software ERP for planning, shipment monitoring, sales, safety, inventory/asset tracking, accounting and more. Discover how Truckin Digital can revolutionize your trucking business and help you stay ahead of the competition!
FleetIT
fleetit.com
Fleetit is a cost effective way to manage toll by plate invoices and toll violations, we service fleets of all sizes including car/truck rental, trailer/equipment rental, as well as fleet & leasing management companies.
IntelliShift
intellishift.com
IntelliShift is the ONLY fleet intelligence platform that enables businesses with fleets of vehicles and heavy equipment to EASILY access ALL fleet operations data from a single platform. IntelliShift's solutions are designed to solve safety and operational challenges and can easily combine with the...
Lytx
lytx.com
Lytx is the global leader in fleet management technologies. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable so they can thrive in today’s competitive environment. Through the Lytx platform, direct and reseller clients ...