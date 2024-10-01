Top Fleet Tracking Software - Mongolia

App store for web apps

Fleet tracking software utilizes GPS technology to monitor the activities of vehicles and drivers within a transportation fleet. This software is primarily used by fleet managers to track their fleets in real-time and gather performance data on both vehicles and drivers. While fleet tracking is frequently a feature of broader fleet management systems, the software in this category focuses specifically on using GPS and telematics to track vehicles. It typically lacks the extensive back-office functionalities found in full fleet management solutions.

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Verizon is an American wireless network operator that previously operated as a separate division of Verizon Communications under the name of Verizon Wireless.

Route4Me

Route4Me

route4me.com

Routing chaos finally solved. Extremely easy-to-use, Route4Me Route Planner automatically plans routes for your business and dispatches them to a mobile app with built-in navigation. Perfect for field service, field sales, field marketing, field merchandising, territory management, and every busines...

Fleetx

Fleetx

fleetx.io

Fleetx.io is an AI driven freight automation platform which helps all logistics stakeholders digitise their end to end operations and provide real time actionable insights using IoT and big data analytics.

Onfleet

Onfleet

onfleet.com

Onfleet makes it easy for businesses to manage and analyze their local delivery operations. Our product includes intuitive smartphone apps for drivers, a powerful modern web dashboard for dispatchers, and automatic notifications and real-time tracking for recipients. Onfleet powers millions of deliv...

Zeo Route Planner

Zeo Route Planner

zeorouteplanner.com

Zeo is a Fleet Management Software designed especially for Fleet Owners. Fleet Owners can now Plan, Optimize, and assign faster routes to their drivers easily as per their priority. Zeo also comes under the best delivery management, route planning, and transportation management software apps. What S...

Tookan

Tookan

jungleworks.com

Tookan is a powerful off-the-shelf Delivery Management platform, which enables businesses to modernize their day-to-day delivery operations and slash overheads. It comes with a state-of-art technology suite, which facilitates seamless integration between delivery drivers and managers. Tookan gives c...

Transporeon

Transporeon

transporeon.com

Transporeon lives, breathes, and dreams transportation and logistics. Our Transportation Management Platform powers the most experienced network of shippers, forwarders, carriers, retailers and load recipients in the world. With our Application Hubs you can digitalise your end-to-end transportation ...

LocoNav

LocoNav

loconav.com

Modern business operations demand fleets be utilized more efficiently, and drivers, fuel, cargo, assets, and passengers to be safer. All of this, while delivering cost savings for the business, and climate sustainability. Clunky, decades-old telematics isn’t enough. Discover what it takes to keep yo...

Hapn

Hapn

gethapn.com

Hapn creates innovative IoT technology, made accessible to businesses of all sizes –providing reliable location data, actionable insights, and unparalleled support. Our platform makes it simple to gain the clarity and confidence you need to run your business better. An industry-leading mobile app ma...

CalAmp

CalAmp

calamp.com

CalAmp is a cloud-based telematics technology that helps businesses streamline fleet operations via asset tracking, maintenance scheduling, performance dashboards, vehicle alerts & more. With CalAmp Telematics Cloud, securely connect all your assets and unify telematics data into a single platform. ...

One Step GPS

One Step GPS

onestepgps.com

Our high-quality GPS tracking with fantastic customer support is truly changing the industry. Most GPS and software companies view customer support as a waste of resources. They look for ways to automate it, outsource it, or charge extra for it. We think that’s very shortsighted. We see amazing cust...

RoadWarrior

RoadWarrior

roadwarrior.app

RoadWarrior is a powerful route optimization tool designed to help both dispatchers and drivers by eliminating logistical headaches. RoadWarrior Flex offers a mobile app for clear communication between the drivers and dispatcher, real-time traffic updates so adjustments to the route can be made acco...

MyCarTracks

MyCarTracks

mycartracks.com

Track, manage and measure your fleet with the most advanced vehicle tracking app for your business

HyperTrack

HyperTrack

hypertrack.com

HyperTrack provides the building blocks to automate on-demand jobs and workforce. Its APIs and SDKs for planning, assigning, tracking, and verification learn from ground truth data to improve operational KPIs, including job completion rate, workforce reliability, productivity, and on-time delivery. ...

Locate2u

Locate2u

locate2u.com

Locate2u is a software platform designed for any delivery or service business. Our solution helps these businesses improve their route efficiency, improve their customer's delivery experience, and increase productivity, all while reducing the time it takes to plan routes. Our solution provides compa...

Uboro

Uboro

uboro.io

Uboro is a GPS tracking software for fleet owners, general managers, logisticians or private entities.

Fleetr

Fleetr

fleetr.com

Fleetr is the leader in GPS tracking solutions for small businesses. We have built an AI-powered platform that provides driver and vehicle data to fleet owners. In partnership with our parent company in Latin America, we are proud to serve over 30,000 connected vehicles as of 2021.

SimpliRoute

SimpliRoute

simpliroute.com

SimpliRoute is the route optimization revolution. Thanks to our cutting-edge route algorithms engine you can reduce your logistics costs, improve customers satisfaction and boost your last-mile logistics performance from zero to world-class FedEx-UPS standards, at $40 per vehicle/month. We are democ...

AVLView

AVLView

avlview.com

AVLView on amazon cloud tracks vehicles on map, monitors fuel usage, helps cut operational losses in half, and improves fleet/driver productivity. It gives instant alerts on events to improve green driving, timely delivery; automate trip schedule & notify you on vehicle maintenance.

Lyve

Lyve

lyveglobal.com

In a technology-driven world, manual delivery operations are increasingly becoming a bottleneck for businesses. Even more so now as the new-age customers demand super fast deliveries and expect convenience across their experience. As a business owner, providing quick and flexible delivery options sh...

WooDelivery

WooDelivery

woodelivery.com

WooDelivery is a cutting-edge software suite for delivery management and route optimization. It offers a range of features and benefits for businesses looking for hyperlocal business automation and p... Show More ovide a streamlined delivery experience to their customers. We helped thousands of comp...

Nauto

Nauto

nauto.com

Nauto's in-cabin fleet tracking system uses artificial intelligence to assess the driver, vehicle and road ahead to detect and coach distracted and aggressive driving in real-time.

Dispatchit

Dispatchit

dispatchit.com

Dispatch simplifies last-mile deliveries for businesses. Whether you're looking for an established network of independent contractor drivers or to modernize your delivery experience with scalable scheduling software for your own vehicles, Dispatch is uniquely equipped to be your delivery partner so ...

Truckin Digital

Truckin Digital

truckindigital.com

Truckin Digital is a Trucking Software ERP for planning, shipment monitoring, sales, safety, inventory/asset tracking, accounting and more. Discover how Truckin Digital can revolutionize your trucking business and help you stay ahead of the competition!

FleetIT

FleetIT

fleetit.com

Fleetit is a cost effective way to manage toll by plate invoices and toll violations, we service fleets of all sizes including car/truck rental, trailer/equipment rental, as well as fleet & leasing management companies.

IntelliShift

IntelliShift

intellishift.com

IntelliShift is the ONLY fleet intelligence platform that enables businesses with fleets of vehicles and heavy equipment to EASILY access ALL fleet operations data from a single platform. IntelliShift's solutions are designed to solve safety and operational challenges and can easily combine with the...

Lytx

Lytx

lytx.com

Lytx is the global leader in fleet management technologies. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable so they can thrive in today’s competitive environment. Through the Lytx platform, direct and reseller clients ...

