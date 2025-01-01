App store for web apps

Top Fleet Tracking Software

Fleet tracking software utilizes GPS technology to monitor the activities of vehicles and drivers within a transportation fleet. This software is primarily used by fleet managers to track their fleets in real-time and gather performance data on both vehicles and drivers. While fleet tracking is frequently a feature of broader fleet management systems, the software in this category focuses specifically on using GPS and telematics to track vehicles. It typically lacks the extensive back-office functionalities found in full fleet management solutions.

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

The Verizon app allows users to manage their accounts, pay bills, switch plans, monitor data, shop for devices, and access support and entertainment services.

Fleetx

Fleetx

fleetx.io

Fleetx is an AI-powered platform for digitizing logistics operations, providing tools for fleet management, real-time tracking, and data-driven insights.

Route4Me

Route4Me

route4me.com

Route4Me is a route optimization app for businesses, enabling efficient fleet management and navigation with real-time tracking and multi-day planning features.

Zeo Route Planner

Zeo Route Planner

zeorouteplanner.com

Zeo Route Planner is a fleet management app for optimizing delivery routes, tracking drivers in real-time, and managing logistics efficiently.

Transporeon

Transporeon

transporeon.com

Transporeon is a cloud-based logistics platform that streamlines transportation management with real-time tracking, alerts, and integration with existing software.

Onfleet

Onfleet

onfleet.com

Onfleet is a delivery management app that helps businesses manage local deliveries with tools for route optimization, tracking, and communication between drivers and dispatchers.

Tookan

Tookan

jungleworks.com

Tookan is a delivery management platform that enables businesses to manage logistics, optimize routes, and track deliveries in real-time.

LocoNav

LocoNav

loconav.com

LocoNav is a fleet management app that offers solutions for tracking vehicles, monitoring fuel usage, and managing driver behavior to improve efficiency and safety.

RoadWarrior

RoadWarrior

roadwarrior.app

RoadWarrior is a route optimization app that helps businesses manage multi-stop deliveries, offering real-time traffic updates and customizable routing.

Hapn

Hapn

gethapn.com

Hapn provides IoT tools for tracking assets, teams, and fleets, offering real-time data, insights, and reliable customer support for businesses.

CalAmp

CalAmp

calamp.com

CalAmp is a cloud-based telematics app for businesses, offering asset tracking, maintenance scheduling, and performance insights to improve fleet operations.

One Step GPS

One Step GPS

onestepgps.com

One Step GPS is an app for real-time GPS tracking of devices or assets, featuring geofencing, location history, and a user-friendly interface for personal and professional use.

Lytx

Lytx

lytx.com

Lytx is a fleet management app that uses video and AI to improve driver safety, analyze behavior, track fleets, and enhance operational efficiency.

SimpliRoute

SimpliRoute

simpliroute.com

SimpliRoute is a logistics optimization app that plans and monitors delivery routes in real-time, improving efficiency and reducing operational costs.

MyCarTracks

MyCarTracks

mycartracks.com

MyCarTracks is a vehicle tracking app that provides real-time location and movement data for vehicles, supporting fleet management and driver monitoring.

WooDelivery

WooDelivery

woodelivery.com

WooDelivery app enhances delivery management for WooCommerce users, offering tools for personalized delivery schedules and estimated dates across products.

HyperTrack

HyperTrack

hypertrack.com

HyperTrack offers APIs and SDKs for automating workforce management and tracking jobs, enhancing operational efficiency for various industries.

Truckin Digital

Truckin Digital

truckindigital.com

Truckin Digital is an ERP app for trucking businesses that streamlines planning, shipment tracking, and accounting to enhance operational efficiency and productivity.

Locate2u

Locate2u

locate2u.com

Locate2u is a delivery management app that streamlines route planning, offers real-time tracking, manages bookings, and provides proof of delivery for service businesses.

Uboro

Uboro

uboro.io

Uboro is a GPS tracking software designed for fleet owners and logistics professionals to monitor vehicle locations and movements.

Fleetr

Fleetr

fleetr.com

Fleetr is a GPS tracking app for small businesses, providing real-time vehicle data, route optimization, and driver behavior monitoring to enhance fleet management and efficiency.

AVLView

AVLView

avlview.com

AVLView is a GPS vehicle tracking app that provides real-time location monitoring, fuel usage tracking, alerts, and automation for fleet management.

Lyve

Lyve

lyveglobal.com

Lyve is a cloud-based logistics app that optimizes last-mile delivery operations through real-time tracking, automated assignments, and route planning for improved efficiency.

Nauto

Nauto

nauto.com

Nauto is an AI-powered app that monitors driver behavior and vehicle safety in real-time to enhance fleet safety and efficiency.

Dispatchit

Dispatchit

dispatchit.com

Dispatchit is a delivery platform that streamlines last-mile operations for businesses through route optimization, fleet management, and real-time tracking.

FleetIT

FleetIT

fleetit.com

FleetIT is an app for managing toll invoices and violations, providing real-time vehicle tracking, maintenance scheduling, and analytics for fleet operations.

IntelliShift

IntelliShift

intellishift.com

IntelliShift is a fleet management app that provides real-time data, automates workflows, and integrates with other systems to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

