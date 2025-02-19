Top Fleet Tracking Software - Czechia

Find the right software and services.
Fleet tracking software utilizes GPS technology to monitor the activities of vehicles and drivers within a transportation fleet. This software is primarily used by fleet managers to track their fleets in real-time and gather performance data on both vehicles and drivers. While fleet tracking is frequently a feature of broader fleet management systems, the software in this category focuses specifically on using GPS and telematics to track vehicles. It typically lacks the extensive back-office functionalities found in full fleet management solutions.
Route4Me
route4me.com
Routing chaos finally solved. Extremely easy-to-use, Route4Me Route Planner automatically plans routes for your business and dispatches them to a mobile app with built-in navigation. Perfect for field service, field sales, field marketing, field merchandising, territory management, and every business requiring last-mile optimization. Route4Me provides the world's most used route sequencing and route optimization software for small businesses and enterprises to over 40,000 customers. Route4Me supports integrations with telematics vendors such as Verizon Connect, Geotab, Samsara, Azuga, and many more!
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon is an American wireless network operator that previously operated as a separate division of Verizon Communications under the name of Verizon Wireless.
Zeo Route Planner
zeorouteplanner.com
Zeo is a Fleet Management Software designed especially for Fleet Owners. Fleet Owners can now Plan, Optimize, and assign faster routes to their drivers easily as per their priority. Zeo also comes under the best delivery management, route planning, and transportation management software apps. What Sets Zeo Route Planner Apart? Fleet Owners can add Bulk Drivers at the click of a button and track their drivers in real-time. Fleet Owners can assign the route to a specific driver. Zeo will provide you with the fastest and best possible route which will save you time and money. Companies specializing in delivery, wanting to start offering delivery, or needing to improve their delivery operations choose Zeo Route Planner. While adding drivers to the list, Fleet Owners can also add driver details, Assign Drivers to base stores, Assign drivers to vehicles, and Set the Start and End Times of Drivers. Effortless Route Planning and Optimization: The drivers can have access to Android and iOS apps to see the shortest possible route. Plan your routes better and Save up to 2 Hours on every trip. Fleet Owners and Drivers can make unlimited routes with no commitment usage. You can also define the skills of the individual drivers, make routes through Excel, and achieve skill-based optimization. Versatile Location Input Methods: You can also add multiple locations by uploading an Excel file or using our image scan feature as well. Boost route efficiency, scale easily, and simplify delivery route planning with the world's most popular driver app and delivery software. While allocating the routes, Fleet owners can also add Vehicle Identifiers - Name and Number, Vehicle Capacity, parcel weight capacity, and parcel volume along with value. Fleet Owners can chat directly with their drivers on the route and track their live location. Fleet Owners can also send Real-time updates to the customers and provide the best customer service. You can also get the proof of delivery after the courier gets delivered. Once the orders are delivered, you can have a detailed view of all the routes created to date along with a quick overview on no. of stops done, start and end locations, driver assigned When it comes to the pricing model, fleet owners are required to pay per seat, not per driver. You can avail the best customer service in case you face any issues. Our team replies in less than 2 hours to every query. Zeo offers you the integration option with some software like Zapier and Shopify which makes your task more automated and easy. You can find out the Zapier integration here:https://zapier.com/apps/zeo-route-planner/integrations Discover the benefits of Zeo Route Planner by visiting our website at : https://zeorouteplanner.com/ Book a free demo with our experts to experience firsthand how Zeo can revolutionize your fleet management and take your delivery operations to new heights. At Zeo, we're offering a transformation in how you manage and optimize your fleet. Join the ranks of businesses already benefiting from the world's most popular driver app and delivery software. Make the smart choice for your fleet—choose Zeo Route Planner.
Uboro
uboro.io
Uboro is a GPS tracking software for fleet owners, general managers, logisticians or private entities.
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet makes it easy for businesses to manage and analyze their local delivery operations. Our product includes intuitive smartphone apps for drivers, a powerful modern web dashboard for dispatchers, and automatic notifications and real-time tracking for recipients. Onfleet powers millions of deliveries every week for thousands of businesses ranging from grocery, restaurant, and flower delivery to pharmacy and e-commerce companies. Onfleet is based in San Francisco, California.
Fleetr
fleetr.com
Fleetr is the leader in GPS tracking solutions for small businesses. We have built an AI-powered platform that provides driver and vehicle data to fleet owners. In partnership with our parent company in Latin America, we are proud to serve over 30,000 connected vehicles as of 2021.
SimpliRoute
simpliroute.com
SimpliRoute is the route optimization revolution. Thanks to our cutting-edge route algorithms engine you can reduce your logistics costs, improve customers satisfaction and boost your last-mile logistics performance from zero to world-class FedEx-UPS standards, at $40 per vehicle/month. We are democratizing logistics intelligence, so anybody can work better without a R&D department figuring out how to reduce their gas bill or CO2 emissions.
AVLView
avlview.com
AVLView on amazon cloud tracks vehicles on map, monitors fuel usage, helps cut operational losses in half, and improves fleet/driver productivity. It gives instant alerts on events to improve green driving, timely delivery; automate trip schedule & notify you on vehicle maintenance.
MyCarTracks
mycartracks.com
Track, manage and measure your fleet with the most advanced vehicle tracking app for your business
Lyve
lyveglobal.com
In a technology-driven world, manual delivery operations are increasingly becoming a bottleneck for businesses. Even more so now as the new-age customers demand super fast deliveries and expect convenience across their experience. As a business owner, providing quick and flexible delivery options should be a priority. Without digitization, businesses experience inefficiencies, errors and delays that ultimately hamper customer experience and hike operational costs. Lyve Delivery Management System (DMS) offers a cloud-based management system to streamline your deliveries and reduce your operations costs while ensuring a great customer experience. With Lyve DMS, you will gain momentum on your deliveries as well as operations by ensuring: - Real-time tracking - Automated assignment - Order Pooling and clubbing - Optimized route planning - Customer engagement - Optimum fleet utilization - Data-centric decisions - Timely deliveries - Dynamic routing
Hapn
gethapn.com
Hapn creates innovative IoT technology, made accessible to businesses of all sizes –providing reliable location data, actionable insights, and unparalleled support. Our platform makes it simple to gain the clarity and confidence you need to run your business better. An industry-leading mobile app makes tracking a joy, with the easiest-to-use real-time visibility experience in the palm of your hand. Whether you’re monitoring and managing assets, team members, supply chains, or fleets –you can feel confident Hapn has you covered. And with TrackerCare, you can gain the gold-standard service you’ve been looking for –with 24/7 customer support, free upgrades, and a lifetime device warranty. Guaranteed. With over 17 years in business, 50,000 customers, and more than 300,000 items tracked –Hapn is the trusted solution to give you back the control and visibility your business deserves.
One Step GPS
onestepgps.com
Our high-quality GPS tracking with fantastic customer support is truly changing the industry. Most GPS and software companies view customer support as a waste of resources. They look for ways to automate it, outsource it, or charge extra for it. We think that’s very shortsighted. We see amazing customer support as an essential part of standing behind our product. When it comes to being responsive and proactive, we strive to leave every other GPS tracking company in the dust We believe that to earn your business and keep it we have to provide a market-leading product. We source our products directly from the top manufacturers of GPS tracking devices in the USA. We offer a no-risk, 100-day money-back guarantee. Cancellations are so rare that we even cover shipping both ways. How’s that for confidence?
HyperTrack
hypertrack.com
HyperTrack provides the building blocks to automate on-demand jobs and workforce. Its APIs and SDKs for planning, assigning, tracking, and verification learn from ground truth data to improve operational KPIs, including job completion rate, workforce reliability, productivity, and on-time delivery. With its robust and developer-friendly platform, it provides workforce automation and proof-of-work solutions that are trusted by companies across various industries, from light industrial, security, retail, hospitality, and healthcare to energy and transportation. HyperTrack enjoys a global presence with over 300 customers who rely on its platform for enhanced visibility, operational efficiency, and scalability to support on-demand workforce for hourly, task, and shift-based jobs, delivery, field service, and sales. HyperTrack is used to improve the productivity, reliability, and safety of over 2 million gig workers in the United States, along with millions of workers in Europe, India, Latin America, and Africa.
WooDelivery
woodelivery.com
WooDelivery is a cutting-edge software suite for delivery management and route optimization. It offers a range of features and benefits for businesses looking for hyperlocal business automation and p... Show More ovide a streamlined delivery experience to their customers. We helped thousands of companies across different industries including logistics & couriers, e-commerce, retail, food and beverage, laundry service, pharmacy to automate their business operations. The software and apps support 18+ languages.
Nauto
nauto.com
Nauto's in-cabin fleet tracking system uses artificial intelligence to assess the driver, vehicle and road ahead to detect and coach distracted and aggressive driving in real-time.
Dispatchit
dispatchit.com
Dispatch simplifies last-mile deliveries for businesses. Whether you're looking for an established network of independent contractor drivers or to modernize your delivery experience with scalable scheduling software for your own vehicles, Dispatch is uniquely equipped to be your delivery partner so you can focus on what matters most to your business. Our delivery technology empowers you to Deliver More* for your customers.
RoadWarrior
roadwarrior.app
RoadWarrior is a powerful route optimization tool designed to help both dispatchers and drivers by eliminating logistical headaches. RoadWarrior Flex offers a mobile app for clear communication between the drivers and dispatcher, real-time traffic updates so adjustments to the route can be made accordingly, route optimization for up to 500 stops per day, driver check-ins and progress updates, FedEx and Ontrac manifest uploads as well as Proof of Delivery.
CalAmp
calamp.com
CalAmp is a cloud-based telematics technology that helps businesses streamline fleet operations via asset tracking, maintenance scheduling, performance dashboards, vehicle alerts & more. With CalAmp Telematics Cloud, securely connect all your assets and unify telematics data into a single platform. Access real-time and historical data and stream into your proprietary applications and systems to improve visibility, safety, maintenance, compliance, and efficiency.
Lytx
lytx.com
Lytx is the global leader in fleet management technologies. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable so they can thrive in today’s competitive environment. Through the Lytx platform, direct and reseller clients access our customizable services and programs spanning driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance, preventative maintenance, and fuel management. Using the world’s largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and 1.6 million drivers in more than 60 countries worldwide.
Truckin Digital
truckindigital.com
Truckin Digital is a Trucking Software ERP for planning, shipment monitoring, sales, safety, inventory/asset tracking, accounting and more. Discover how Truckin Digital can revolutionize your trucking business and help you stay ahead of the competition!
FleetIT
fleetit.com
Fleetit is a cost effective way to manage toll by plate invoices and toll violations, we service fleets of all sizes including car/truck rental, trailer/equipment rental, as well as fleet & leasing management companies.
IntelliShift
intellishift.com
IntelliShift is the ONLY fleet intelligence platform that enables businesses with fleets of vehicles and heavy equipment to EASILY access ALL fleet operations data from a single platform. IntelliShift's solutions are designed to solve safety and operational challenges and can easily combine with the point solutions you use today to feed digestible views. Leverage AI dashcams, telematics, inspections, maintenance, and compliance technology to drive better business outcomes.
Transporeon
transporeon.com
Transporeon lives, breathes, and dreams transportation and logistics. Our Transportation Management Platform powers the most experienced network of shippers, forwarders, carriers, retailers and load recipients in the world. With our Application Hubs you can digitalise your end-to-end transportation management processes — from procurement to settlement — and everything in between. Join the most comprehensive logistics network with 1,300+ connected shippers, 145,000+ carriers, and 100+ retailers.
Locate2u
locate2u.com
Locate2u is a software platform designed for any delivery or service business. Our solution helps these businesses improve their route efficiency, improve their customer's delivery experience, and increase productivity, all while reducing the time it takes to plan routes. Our solution provides companies with everything they need to run their delivery or service business. Including: GPS Tracking, Live Location Sharing, Booking Management, Route Optimization, Driver App, Notifications, Proof of Delivery, API, Customization and much more!
Tookan
jungleworks.com
Tookan is a powerful off-the-shelf Delivery Management platform, which enables businesses to modernize their day-to-day delivery operations and slash overheads. It comes with a state-of-art technology suite, which facilitates seamless integration between delivery drivers and managers. Tookan gives complete control to the admin team to track real-time operations, providing a comprehensive overview of the efficiency and workload of the field force. Businesses have used Tookan to · Digitise Last-Mile Delivery Operations · Real-Time Fleet Tracking &Optimising Routes. · Integrate Tookan's API to automate the delivery operation · Managing Workforce Tookan equips admin and managers with a bird's eye view of all the business operations and helps in optimizing routes, allocating resources, and tracking agents and tasks seamlessly. For more information, please visit our website: www.jungleworks.com/tookan
LocoNav
loconav.com
Modern business operations demand fleets be utilized more efficiently, and drivers, fuel, cargo, assets, and passengers to be safer. All of this, while delivering cost savings for the business, and climate sustainability. Clunky, decades-old telematics isn’t enough. Discover what it takes to keep your business moving. At LocoNav, we are on a mission to democratize access to fleet technology for all industries that use commercial vehicles. With LocoNav's full-stack comprehensive, AI-powered & IoT enabled, Fleet Operations Management Ecosystem, you can step up your operations to a whole new level. Track, monitor, control, and manage everything you need to keep your fleet operations moving safely and efficiently. Our SaaS solutions suite helps businesses everywhere to optimize asset utilization, reduce operating costs, and improve driver behaviour. Fleet owners and operators help grow net profit by taking decisive action based on real-time alerts, rich data and analytics, and automating processes to save time & money. We're empowering businesses globally.
Fleetx
fleetx.io
Fleetx.io is an AI driven freight automation platform which helps all logistics stakeholders digitise their end to end operations and provide real time actionable insights using IoT and big data analytics.
