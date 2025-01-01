Top Fleet Management Software

Find the right software and services.
Fleet management software enables businesses to oversee, monitor, and generate detailed performance reports for their vehicle fleets. It helps optimize driving routes, manage vehicle inventory, and conduct cost analysis, while also tracking driver performance. The software often includes mobile features for real-time updates and communication, allowing managers and fleet employees to collaborate effectively and enhance delivery operations. Typically, fleet management software is used in conjunction with other supply chain and logistics tools, such as warehouse management systems, inventory control software, and route planning applications. It also integrates with financial software, CRM systems, and order management solutions.
Verizon
verizon.com
The Verizon app allows users to manage their accounts, pay bills, switch plans, monitor data, shop for devices, and access support and entertainment services.
Motive
gomotive.com
Motive is a fleet management app that enhances safety and efficiency by tracking vehicles, monitoring driver behavior, and ensuring compliance across various industries.
Samsara
samsara.com
Samsara is a fleet management app that provides real-time data analysis, GPS tracking, fuel management, and safety tools for businesses to optimize their operations.
Fleetx
fleetx.io
Fleetx is an AI-powered platform for digitizing logistics operations, providing tools for fleet management, real-time tracking, and data-driven insights.
Route4Me
route4me.com
Route4Me is a route optimization app for businesses, enabling efficient fleet management and navigation with real-time tracking and multi-day planning features.
Zeo Route Planner
zeorouteplanner.com
Zeo Route Planner is a fleet management app for optimizing delivery routes, tracking drivers in real-time, and managing logistics efficiently.
Fleetio
fleetio.com
Fleetio is a fleet management app that allows users to manage vehicles and equipment with features like tracking, maintenance scheduling, and fuel management.
Fleet Complete
ecofleet.com
Fleet Complete is an app for tracking fleet vehicles and managing workforce logistics, aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing costs.
Vimcar
vimcar.de
Vimcar is a fleet management app that offers GPS tracking, driver management, and route optimization to enhance vehicle operations and reduce costs for businesses.
Detrack
detrack.com
Detrack is a cloud-based delivery management software that offers real-time tracking, proof of delivery, and route optimization for efficient logistics operations.
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet is a delivery management app that helps businesses manage local deliveries with tools for route optimization, tracking, and communication between drivers and dispatchers.
Tookan
jungleworks.com
Tookan is a delivery management platform that enables businesses to manage logistics, optimize routes, and track deliveries in real-time.
Rand McNally
randmcnally.com
The Rand McNally app offers navigation and fleet management tools for tracking vehicles, managing driver logs, and optimizing routes with real-time updates.
LocoNav
loconav.com
LocoNav is a fleet management app that offers solutions for tracking vehicles, monitoring fuel usage, and managing driver behavior to improve efficiency and safety.
RoadWarrior
roadwarrior.app
RoadWarrior is a route optimization app that helps businesses manage multi-stop deliveries, offering real-time traffic updates and customizable routing.
Track-POD
track-pod.com
Track-POD is a logistics app that optimizes delivery routes, generates shipping labels, and enables efficient communication between drivers and dispatchers.
CalAmp
calamp.com
CalAmp is a cloud-based telematics app for businesses, offering asset tracking, maintenance scheduling, and performance insights to improve fleet operations.
Azuga
azuga.com
Azuga is a fleet management app that offers GPS tracking, driver behavior analysis, safety monitoring, and integration with other tools to improve efficiency and reduce costs.
Automile
automile.com
Automile is a fleet management app for real-time GPS tracking, vehicle performance analysis, and driving behavior monitoring for businesses.
Lytx
lytx.com
Lytx is a fleet management app that uses video and AI to improve driver safety, analyze behavior, track fleets, and enhance operational efficiency.
Simply Fleet
simplyfleet.app
Simply Fleet is a fleet management app that streamlines maintenance, compliance, and cost tracking for businesses, optimizing operations and enhancing efficiency.
TruckX
truckx.com
TruckX is an all-in-one fleet management app offering ELD compliance, GPS tracking, and AI dashcam solutions for efficient fleet operations and driver safety.
WooDelivery
woodelivery.com
WooDelivery app enhances delivery management for WooCommerce users, offering tools for personalized delivery schedules and estimated dates across products.
PortPro
portpro.io
PortPro is a logistics management app for drayage trucking that streamlines operations with tools for order entry, container tracking, dispatch management, and reporting.
Alvys
alvys.com
Alvys is a cloud-based transportation management system that streamlines logistics operations for carriers and brokers, offering features for load management, dispatch, and accounting.
FleetGO
fleetgo.com
FleetGO is a fleet management app that provides GPS tracking, vehicle inspections, trip reporting, and compliance monitoring for efficient operations.
Truckin Digital
truckindigital.com
Truckin Digital is an ERP app for trucking businesses that streamlines planning, shipment tracking, and accounting to enhance operational efficiency and productivity.
Locate2u
locate2u.com
Locate2u is a delivery management app that streamlines route planning, offers real-time tracking, manages bookings, and provides proof of delivery for service businesses.
Zubie
zubie.com
Zubie is a fleet management app that offers real-time vehicle tracking, maintenance alerts, and driver performance data to optimize operations.
Cigo Tracker
cigotracker.com
Cigo Tracker is a logistics app that offers real-time delivery updates, accurate ETAs, and driver location tracking for improved customer experience and operational efficiency.
Avrios
avrios.com
Avrios automates repetitive data entry tasks, such as invoice and leasing document processing, improving efficiency and accuracy.
Nauto
nauto.com
Nauto is an AI-powered app that monitors driver behavior and vehicle safety in real-time to enhance fleet safety and efficiency.
Dispatchit
dispatchit.com
Dispatchit is a delivery platform that streamlines last-mile operations for businesses through route optimization, fleet management, and real-time tracking.
Record360
record360.com
Record360 is a digital inspection platform for managing asset conditions and claims, streamlining inspections for rental businesses using mobile tools and custom checklists.
Tenna
tenna.com
Tenna is an equipment management app for the construction industry that tracks assets and integrates with business systems to improve operational efficiency and oversight.
Geotab
geotab.com
Geotab is a fleet management app that offers vehicle tracking, maintenance scheduling, and driver safety monitoring for businesses to optimize operations.
IntelliShift
intellishift.com
IntelliShift is a fleet management app that provides real-time data, automates workflows, and integrates with other systems to enhance operational efficiency and safety.
Whip Around
whiparound.com
Whip Around is a fleet maintenance app that streamlines inspections, repairs, and compliance tracking for managers, drivers, and mechanics to ensure vehicle safety.
GPSTab
gpstab.com
GPSTab is a no-contract ELD app that helps trucking businesses optimize operations with GPS tracking, driver management, and compliance features.
CameraMatics
cameramatics.com
CameraMatics is a fleet management app that enhances safety and efficiency using AI cameras and telematics to monitor driver behavior and vehicle performance.
BeyondTrucks
beyondtrucks.com
BeyondTrucks is a trucking automation platform that helps carriers with 100+ drivers reduce costs by automating operations, finances, and personnel management.
TransportSimple
transportsimple.com
TransportSimple is a user-friendly app for commercial vehicle owners, managing fleet tracking, trip assignments, maintenance, and other logistical activities.
BigRoad
bigroad.com
BigRoad is an ELD app for truckers that helps manage hours of service, ensures compliance, tracks driving time, and supports fleet management with route optimization and safety features.
Idelic
idelic.com
Idelic is a fleet management app that consolidates driver data, analyzes performance, and helps improve safety, efficiency, and compliance in transportation.
Momentum IoT
momentumiot.com
Momentum IoT is a cloud-based fleet management app providing GPS tracking, automated job costing, and real-time financial insights to enhance operational efficiency.
Clue Insights
getclue.com
Clue Insights is a construction management app that optimizes equipment tracking, resource management, and project timelines through real-time data and analytics.
Fleetpal
fleetpal.io
Fleetpal simplifies fleet maintenance by tracking costs, equipment, and labor, managing repairs, and providing real-time vehicle monitoring for improved efficiency.
