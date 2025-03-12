App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Fleet Management Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Fleet Management Software

Fleet management software enables businesses to oversee, monitor, and generate detailed performance reports for their vehicle fleets. It helps optimize driving routes, manage vehicle inventory, and conduct cost analysis, while also tracking driver performance. The software often includes mobile features for real-time updates and communication, allowing managers and fleet employees to collaborate effectively and enhance delivery operations. Typically, fleet management software is used in conjunction with other supply chain and logistics tools, such as warehouse management systems, inventory control software, and route planning applications. It also integrates with financial software, CRM systems, and order management solutions.

Submit New App


Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

The Verizon app allows users to manage their accounts, pay bills, switch plans, monitor data, shop for devices, and access support and entertainment services.

Motive

Motive

gomotive.com

Motive is a fleet management app that enhances safety and efficiency by tracking vehicles, monitoring driver behavior, and ensuring compliance across various industries.

Samsara

Samsara

samsara.com

Samsara is a fleet management app that provides real-time data analysis, GPS tracking, fuel management, and safety tools for businesses to optimize their operations.

Fleetx

Fleetx

fleetx.io

Fleetx is an AI-powered platform for digitizing logistics operations, providing tools for fleet management, real-time tracking, and data-driven insights.

Route4Me

Route4Me

route4me.com

Route4Me is a route optimization app for businesses, enabling efficient fleet management and navigation with real-time tracking and multi-day planning features.

Zeo Route Planner

Zeo Route Planner

zeorouteplanner.com

Zeo Route Planner is a fleet management app for optimizing delivery routes, tracking drivers in real-time, and managing logistics efficiently.

Fleetio

Fleetio

fleetio.com

Fleetio is a fleet management app that allows users to manage vehicles and equipment with features like tracking, maintenance scheduling, and fuel management.

Fleet Complete

Fleet Complete

ecofleet.com

Fleet Complete is an app for tracking fleet vehicles and managing workforce logistics, aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing costs.

Vimcar

Vimcar

vimcar.de

Vimcar is a fleet management app that offers GPS tracking, driver management, and route optimization to enhance vehicle operations and reduce costs for businesses.

Onfleet

Onfleet

onfleet.com

Onfleet is a delivery management app that helps businesses manage local deliveries with tools for route optimization, tracking, and communication between drivers and dispatchers.

Tookan

Tookan

jungleworks.com

Tookan is a delivery management platform that enables businesses to manage logistics, optimize routes, and track deliveries in real-time.

Detrack

Detrack

detrack.com

Detrack is a cloud-based delivery management software that offers real-time tracking, proof of delivery, and route optimization for efficient logistics operations.

Rand McNally

Rand McNally

randmcnally.com

The Rand McNally app offers navigation and fleet management tools for tracking vehicles, managing driver logs, and optimizing routes with real-time updates.

LocoNav

LocoNav

loconav.com

LocoNav is a fleet management app that offers solutions for tracking vehicles, monitoring fuel usage, and managing driver behavior to improve efficiency and safety.

Track-POD

Track-POD

track-pod.com

Track-POD is a logistics app that optimizes delivery routes, generates shipping labels, and enables efficient communication between drivers and dispatchers.

RoadWarrior

RoadWarrior

roadwarrior.app

RoadWarrior is a route optimization app that helps businesses manage multi-stop deliveries, offering real-time traffic updates and customizable routing.

CalAmp

CalAmp

calamp.com

CalAmp is a cloud-based telematics app for businesses, offering asset tracking, maintenance scheduling, and performance insights to improve fleet operations.

Azuga

Azuga

azuga.com

Azuga is a fleet management app that offers GPS tracking, driver behavior analysis, safety monitoring, and integration with other tools to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Automile

Automile

automile.com

Automile is a fleet management app for real-time GPS tracking, vehicle performance analysis, and driving behavior monitoring for businesses.

Lytx

Lytx

lytx.com

Lytx is a fleet management app that uses video and AI to improve driver safety, analyze behavior, track fleets, and enhance operational efficiency.

TruckX

TruckX

truckx.com

TruckX is an all-in-one fleet management app offering ELD compliance, GPS tracking, and AI dashcam solutions for efficient fleet operations and driver safety.

WooDelivery

WooDelivery

woodelivery.com

WooDelivery app enhances delivery management for WooCommerce users, offering tools for personalized delivery schedules and estimated dates across products.

Simply Fleet

Simply Fleet

simplyfleet.app

Simply Fleet is a fleet management app that streamlines maintenance, compliance, and cost tracking for businesses, optimizing operations and enhancing efficiency.

FleetGO

FleetGO

fleetgo.com

FleetGO is a fleet management app that provides GPS tracking, vehicle inspections, trip reporting, and compliance monitoring for efficient operations.

Alvys

Alvys

alvys.com

Alvys is a cloud-based transportation management system that streamlines logistics operations for carriers and brokers, offering features for load management, dispatch, and accounting.

Truckin Digital

Truckin Digital

truckindigital.com

Truckin Digital is an ERP app for trucking businesses that streamlines planning, shipment tracking, and accounting to enhance operational efficiency and productivity.

Locate2u

Locate2u

locate2u.com

Locate2u is a delivery management app that streamlines route planning, offers real-time tracking, manages bookings, and provides proof of delivery for service businesses.

PortPro

PortPro

portpro.io

PortPro is a logistics management app for drayage trucking that streamlines operations with tools for order entry, container tracking, dispatch management, and reporting.

Cigo Tracker

Cigo Tracker

cigotracker.com

Cigo Tracker is a logistics app that offers real-time delivery updates, accurate ETAs, and driver location tracking for improved customer experience and operational efficiency.

Avrios

Avrios

avrios.com

Avrios automates repetitive data entry tasks, such as invoice and leasing document processing, improving efficiency and accuracy.

Nauto

Nauto

nauto.com

Nauto is an AI-powered app that monitors driver behavior and vehicle safety in real-time to enhance fleet safety and efficiency.

Dispatchit

Dispatchit

dispatchit.com

Dispatchit is a delivery platform that streamlines last-mile operations for businesses through route optimization, fleet management, and real-time tracking.

Zubie

Zubie

zubie.com

Zubie is a fleet management app that offers real-time vehicle tracking, maintenance alerts, and driver performance data to optimize operations.

Record360

Record360

record360.com

Record360 is a digital inspection platform for managing asset conditions and claims, streamlining inspections for rental businesses using mobile tools and custom checklists.

Tenna

Tenna

tenna.com

Tenna is an equipment management app for the construction industry that tracks assets and integrates with business systems to improve operational efficiency and oversight.

Geotab

Geotab

geotab.com

Geotab is a fleet management app that offers vehicle tracking, maintenance scheduling, and driver safety monitoring for businesses to optimize operations.

IntelliShift

IntelliShift

intellishift.com

IntelliShift is a fleet management app that provides real-time data, automates workflows, and integrates with other systems to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Whip Around

Whip Around

whiparound.com

Whip Around is a fleet maintenance app that streamlines inspections, repairs, and compliance tracking for managers, drivers, and mechanics to ensure vehicle safety.

GPSTab

GPSTab

gpstab.com

GPSTab is a no-contract ELD app that helps trucking businesses optimize operations with GPS tracking, driver management, and compliance features.

CameraMatics

CameraMatics

cameramatics.com

CameraMatics is a fleet management app that enhances safety and efficiency using AI cameras and telematics to monitor driver behavior and vehicle performance.

BeyondTrucks

BeyondTrucks

beyondtrucks.com

BeyondTrucks is a trucking automation platform that helps carriers with 100+ drivers reduce costs by automating operations, finances, and personnel management.

TransportSimple

TransportSimple

transportsimple.com

TransportSimple is a user-friendly app for commercial vehicle owners, managing fleet tracking, trip assignments, maintenance, and other logistical activities.

BigRoad

BigRoad

bigroad.com

BigRoad is an ELD app for truckers that helps manage hours of service, ensures compliance, tracks driving time, and supports fleet management with route optimization and safety features.

Idelic

Idelic

idelic.com

Idelic is a fleet management app that consolidates driver data, analyzes performance, and helps improve safety, efficiency, and compliance in transportation.

Momentum IoT

Momentum IoT

momentumiot.com

Momentum IoT is a cloud-based fleet management app providing GPS tracking, automated job costing, and real-time financial insights to enhance operational efficiency.

Clue Insights

Clue Insights

getclue.com

Clue Insights is a construction management app that optimizes equipment tracking, resource management, and project timelines through real-time data and analytics.

Fleetpal

Fleetpal

fleetpal.io

Fleetpal simplifies fleet maintenance by tracking costs, equipment, and labor, managing repairs, and providing real-time vehicle monitoring for improved efficiency.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.

Top Fleet Management Software - WebCatalog