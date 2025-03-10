Momentum IoT

momentumiot.com

Momentum makes service businesses more profitable. Our cloud-based software platform, powered by a connected network of GPS hardware devices, gives you complete financial control and deep operational insight into your business. With Momentum, you never worry about time-consuming data entry or human error. Data collection is always accurate and automatic. That's why Momentum excels where other software fails. Drive more revenue and profit. All you have to do is get connected, Momentum will do the rest. The Connected Network of Momentum Devices: Vehicles, Equipment & Crews - The Eagle One: One GPS device for vehicles, trailers and heavy equipment. It's available with an OBD-II harness or 12V battery harness. - The Momentum Toolie: Bluetooth enabled location and activity tracker for light equipment and tools. - The CrewID: Privacy-first labor cost tracker that automatically captures and calculates all labor costs from the field without data entry.