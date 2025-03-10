Top Fleet Management Software - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Fleet management software enables businesses to oversee, monitor, and generate detailed performance reports for their vehicle fleets. It helps optimize driving routes, manage vehicle inventory, and conduct cost analysis, while also tracking driver performance. The software often includes mobile features for real-time updates and communication, allowing managers and fleet employees to collaborate effectively and enhance delivery operations. Typically, fleet management software is used in conjunction with other supply chain and logistics tools, such as warehouse management systems, inventory control software, and route planning applications. It also integrates with financial software, CRM systems, and order management solutions.
RoadWarrior
roadwarrior.app
RoadWarrior is a route optimization app that helps businesses manage multi-stop deliveries, offering real-time traffic updates and customizable routing.
Truckin Digital
truckindigital.com
Truckin Digital is a Trucking Software ERP for planning, shipment monitoring, sales, safety, inventory/asset tracking, accounting and more. Discover how Truckin Digital can revolutionize your trucking business and help you stay ahead of the competition!
Azuga
azuga.com
Azuga is a fleet management app that offers GPS tracking, driver behavior analysis, safety monitoring, and integration with other tools to improve efficiency and reduce costs.
Lytx
lytx.com
Lytx is a fleet management app that uses video and AI to improve driver safety, analyze behavior, track fleets, and enhance operational efficiency.
Geotab
geotab.com
Geotab is an end-to-end Fleet Management solution that is transforming the transportation and logistics industries. From vehicle procurement to disposal, Geotab delivers the telematics and management features that small, medium and enterprise fleet operators need to improve safety, reduce costs and achieve corporate sustainability goals. Over 2.6 million subscribers in 130 countries around the world rely on Geotab’s proven SaaS solution for Fleet Management needs.
CalAmp
calamp.com
CalAmp is a cloud-based telematics app for businesses, offering asset tracking, maintenance scheduling, and performance insights to improve fleet operations.
Momentum IoT
momentumiot.com
Momentum makes service businesses more profitable. Our cloud-based software platform, powered by a connected network of GPS hardware devices, gives you complete financial control and deep operational insight into your business. With Momentum, you never worry about time-consuming data entry or human error. Data collection is always accurate and automatic. That's why Momentum excels where other software fails. Drive more revenue and profit. All you have to do is get connected, Momentum will do the rest. The Connected Network of Momentum Devices: Vehicles, Equipment & Crews - The Eagle One: One GPS device for vehicles, trailers and heavy equipment. It's available with an OBD-II harness or 12V battery harness. - The Momentum Toolie: Bluetooth enabled location and activity tracker for light equipment and tools. - The CrewID: Privacy-first labor cost tracker that automatically captures and calculates all labor costs from the field without data entry.
Tenna
tenna.com
Backed by over 100 years of experience in the construction industry, Tenna was built to revolutionize construction equipment and fleet operations. Tenna is the only equipment management system built exclusively for the construction industry and tailored to solve the specific challenges it faces with GPS-based locations and actionable data and reporting. From heavy iron; to vehicles and mid-sized equipment; to attachments, small tools and consumables, Tenna provides a complete view of entire construction equipment fleets on one platform that also integrates with a variety of business ERPs and project management systems. In the field, Tenna users gain more control over equipment utilization, master job costing, and better oversight over safety and compliance needs. At the office, Tenna users have full visibility over and improved communication with the field, shop, and between departments. The result is the power to make informed decisions, gain more business, and complete jobs more productively and profitably. For more information, visit www.tenna.com.
Record360
record360.com
Record360 offers software for digital condition documentation, asset condition management, and claims management.
Alvys
alvys.com
Alvys is a powerful, cloud-native Transportation Management System designed by industry experts to revolutionize efficiency for carriers, brokers, & hybrid companies. This all-in-one platform streamlines everything from load and driver management to dispatch and accounting. With over 100 seamless integrations (included in every subscription), Alvys unifies all your systems into one intuitive workflow, eliminating fragmentation, errors, and the need for constant app-switching. Key Features: - Seamless EDI connectivity - One-click accounting with automated eChecks - Automatic load creation - Advanced fraud protection and safety tools - Comprehensive analytics & reporting - Flexible contracts & complimentary onboarding Proven Results from Real Users: - 22% average load volume increase within 4 months - Load creation time reduced by 12+ minutes per load - $120K+ annual savings in decreased overhead - New employees onboarded in just 1 week By combining cutting-edge cloud technology, effortless EDI integration, and decades of industry expertise, Alvys empowers trucking companies with a unified, cost-effective solution to optimize operations and accelerate growth. Experience the future of transportation management. Request your free Alvys demo today at Alvys.com!
Idelic
idelic.com
Idelic is focused on driving the best possible insurance outcomes for the transportation industry through the combination of process and technology. Combining the Idelic Driver Safety Playbook with Safety Suite®, the first end-to-end driver performance management platform, Idelic helps consolidate your existing driver data and systems into one streamlined platform, analyze it with proprietary machine learning models, and take action on hidden insights. Our advanced AI-based Driver Watch List, combined with a robust integration network and proven driver training plans, makes the Idelic program the most proactive and effective way to lower insurance costs, decrease liability, prevent crashes, and reduce turnover.
BigRoad
bigroad.com
BigRoad is a solution that for drivers, fleet managers, dispatchers and safety managers with features that help prioritize safety and compliance, eliminate paperwork and avoid fines.
Clue Insights
getclue.com
Clue is Construction Equipment Management Software that's seamless, efficient, and customizable. Tailored for the heavy construction industry, it integrates effortlessly into your existing systems, ensuring a smooth transition and immediate value. Why Clue? - Total Compatibility: Integrates with over 50 telematics and GPS providers, including VisionLink, JD Link, Samsara, Geotab, HCSS, Verizon, and more. - Seamless System Integration: Aligns flawlessly with major systems like Equipment360, HeavyJob, Viewpoint Vista, Oracle JDE/E1, eMaint, and most CMMS and ERP systems, ensuring streamlined operations. - Quick, Flexible Implementation: Offers rapid, risk-free deployment with adaptable contracts, providing immediate operational benefits. - Customized For You: Specifically designed to cater to your unique workflow requirements. Opt for Clue to simplify and enhance your construction equipment management, ensuring a seamless, efficient, and customized operational experience.
Rand McNally
randmcnally.com
The Rand McNally app offers navigation and fleet management tools for tracking vehicles, managing driver logs, and optimizing routes with real-time updates.
Zubie
zubie.com
Zubie is your all-in-one telematics solution. Track, optimize, and streamline your fleet operations all in one place. Get started today.
FleetGO
fleetgo.com
Technology is starting to play a significant role in the daily activities of a fleet manager. Fleet tracking GPS systems enable companies to start with a new and more efficient way of fleet management. Managing your fleet remotely via one single platform becomes the next best thing in the field of fleet management.
Dispatchit
dispatchit.com
Dispatch simplifies last-mile deliveries for businesses. Whether you're looking for an established network of independent contractor drivers or to modernize your delivery experience with scalable scheduling software for your own vehicles, Dispatch is uniquely equipped to be your delivery partner so you can focus on what matters most to your business. Our delivery technology empowers you to Deliver More* for your customers.
Nauto
nauto.com
Nauto's in-cabin fleet tracking system uses artificial intelligence to assess the driver, vehicle and road ahead to detect and coach distracted and aggressive driving in real-time.
TransportSimple
transportsimple.com
TransportSimple is an easy-to-use one-stop solution for commercial vehicle owners globally. TransportSimple's solutions help to increase business visibility by managing end-to-end activities such as maintenance, trip profitability, documentation and more, such as API Integration with other software to ease your working. Business owners can easily manage their entire trip process and assign trips to respective drivers from the system.
WooDelivery
woodelivery.com
WooDelivery app enhances delivery management for WooCommerce users, offering tools for personalized delivery schedules and estimated dates across products.
Avrios
avrios.com
Avrios uses innovative artificial intelligence (AI) technology to automate repetitive data entry tasks – like invoice and leasing document processing – saving you valuable time and ensuring accuracy
BeyondTrucks
beyondtrucks.com
BeyondTrucks helps carriers with 100+ drivers eliminate $9,700 in wasteful costs per driver per year with smart automation. Combining smart technologies, data, and embedded financial services, BeyondTrucks is the first trucking process automation platform that seamlessly connects operations, finances, and people. BeyondTrucks is SOC 2 compliant.
CameraMatics
cameramatics.com
CameraMatics is a comprehensive fleet management solution designed to manage teams on-the-move. Our mission is crystal clear: to prevent accidents before they occur through AI-powered 360-degree camera coverage, best-in-class driver monitoring systems, collision avoidance systems and in-depth data analysis, all managed from the one unified platform. Our systems are scalable and fully customizable to accommodate any vehicle type, regardless of the diversity of your fleet. Beyond the technology, we are your partners in safety. We understand the challenges fleet operators face because we listen to them, take action, and provide solutions.
Cigo Tracker
cigotracker.com
An innovative cloud solution to increase deliveries, service calls or pick-ups, scale efficiently and provide your customers with a perfect last-mile experience.
Track-POD
track-pod.com
Track-POD is a logistics app that optimizes delivery routes, generates shipping labels, and enables efficient communication between drivers and dispatchers.
Fleetio
fleetio.com
Fleetio is a fleet management app that allows users to manage vehicles and equipment with features like tracking, maintenance scheduling, and fuel management.
Motive
gomotive.com
Motive is a fleet management app that enhances safety and efficiency by tracking vehicles, monitoring driver behavior, and ensuring compliance across various industries.
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet is a delivery management app that helps businesses manage local deliveries with tools for route optimization, tracking, and communication between drivers and dispatchers.
Route4Me
route4me.com
Route4Me is a route optimization app for businesses, enabling efficient fleet management and navigation with real-time tracking and multi-day planning features.
Samsara
samsara.com
Samsara is a fleet management app that provides real-time data analysis, GPS tracking, fuel management, and safety tools for businesses to optimize their operations.
Verizon
verizon.com
The Verizon app allows users to manage their accounts, pay bills, switch plans, monitor data, shop for devices, and access support and entertainment services.
Zeo Route Planner
zeorouteplanner.com
Zeo Route Planner is a fleet management app for optimizing delivery routes, tracking drivers in real-time, and managing logistics efficiently.
Vimcar
vimcar.de
Vimcar is a fleet management app that offers GPS tracking, driver management, and route optimization to enhance vehicle operations and reduce costs for businesses.
Fleetx
fleetx.io
Fleetx is an AI-powered platform for digitizing logistics operations, providing tools for fleet management, real-time tracking, and data-driven insights.
GPSTab
gpstab.com
GPSTab is a no-contract ELD that helps trucking businesses like yours drive more miles and make more money. Created by truckers for truckers, our system makes it easier than any other ELD to boost profits every week, without worrying about a long-term commitment. Utilizing trucker-friendly features such as Adverse Driving, Split-Sleeper, Personal Conveyance, and legal edits, GPSTab helps businesses get the most out of their hours of service using existing FMCSA regulations. We also provide you and your business with additional features and services that make it easier to run your business on a daily basis: - Never pay hidden fees or cancellation penalties that come with contracts again with our no-contract ELD. - Avoid costly losses due to theft by equipping your fleet with GPSTab GPS Trackers, the most covert trackers on the market. - Keep your CSA scores low and limit liability after an accident with GPSTab Dash Cameras, designed to capture the evidence you need. - Stay up-to-date with your truck’s maintenance needs and avoid the financial impact of costly breakdowns with Truck Diagnostics. - Plug-and-play devices can ship to you overnight and can be easily installed in minutes without a hassle, unlike other ELDs that require you to be out of service for weeks. - Live around-the-clock multilanguage support is available for you and your drivers 24/7, free of charge
LocoNav
loconav.com
LocoNav is a fleet management app that offers solutions for tracking vehicles, monitoring fuel usage, and managing driver behavior to improve efficiency and safety.
Automile
automile.com
Automile is a fleet management app for real-time GPS tracking, vehicle performance analysis, and driving behavior monitoring for businesses.
Detrack
detrack.com
Detrack is a cloud-based delivery management software that offers real-time tracking, proof of delivery, and route optimization for efficient logistics operations.
Fleet Complete
ecofleet.com
Fleet Complete is an app for tracking fleet vehicles and managing workforce logistics, aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing costs.
Tookan
jungleworks.com
Tookan is a delivery management platform that enables businesses to manage logistics, optimize routes, and track deliveries in real-time.
TruckX
truckx.com
TruckX is an all-in-one fleet management app offering ELD compliance, GPS tracking, and AI dashcam solutions for efficient fleet operations and driver safety.
PortPro
portpro.io
PortPro is an innovative technology company changing how the drayage industry operates by providing transportation management software that transforms operations for drayage trucking companies and freight brokers. PortPro’s platforms enable operational efficiencies and provide a great experience for everyone — freeing carriers and brokers up to focus on growth.
Locate2u
locate2u.com
Locate2u is a software platform designed for any delivery or service business. Our solution helps these businesses improve their route efficiency, improve their customer's delivery experience, and increase productivity, all while reducing the time it takes to plan routes. Our solution provides companies with everything they need to run their delivery or service business. Including: GPS Tracking, Live Location Sharing, Booking Management, Route Optimization, Driver App, Notifications, Proof of Delivery, API, Customization and much more!
Whip Around
whiparound.com
A powerful yet intuitive fleet maintenance system, Whip Around helps you keep your entire fleet safe, compliant, and on the road. The Whip Around fleet management platform connects every point of the vehicle and equipment maintenance process in one system: which means managers can use data related to your inspections, repairs, compliance, and uptime to make smarter decisions for the fleet. Whip Around supports your whole team—managers, drivers, and mechanics. FLEET MANAGERS: - Monitor fleet health within the fleet maintenance analytics dashboard - Set schedules for preventive maintenance - Create, prioritize, and track work order progress - Get push notifications when defects appear DRIVERS: - Perform, sign, and submit daily inspections through our DOT-compliant app - Immediately report issues that need maintenance attention by capturing photos and voice-to-text on their mobile devices - Get push notifications if inspections are missing or incomplete MECHANICS: - Push notifications for new work orders and defects - Automatic work order documentation and tracking - Easily mark faults as corrected or addressed within the Whip Around app The data drivers collect with the app powers the fleet maintenance management portal, where fleet managers can keep track of fleet-wide defects, monitor work orders, and observe updated driver and asset leaderboards. The aggregated data also feeds into Whip Around’s maintenance dashboard so mechanics can monitor defects, work orders, and parts inventory. Whip Around keeps your fleet compliant and helps your drivers get home safe at the end of the day.
Simply Fleet
simplyfleet.app
Simply Fleet is a fleet management app that streamlines maintenance, compliance, and cost tracking for businesses, optimizing operations and enhancing efficiency.
IntelliShift
intellishift.com
IntelliShift is the ONLY fleet intelligence platform that enables businesses with fleets of vehicles and heavy equipment to EASILY access ALL fleet operations data from a single platform. IntelliShift's solutions are designed to solve safety and operational challenges and can easily combine with the point solutions you use today to feed digestible views. Leverage AI dashcams, telematics, inspections, maintenance, and compliance technology to drive better business outcomes.
Fleetpal
fleetpal.io
Fleetpal makes fleet maintenance simple. In just a few clicks, you can effortlessly keep track of all costs, equipment, and labor. A clean dashboard eliminates the need for messy spreadsheets, and visual reports help you avoid preventable repairs. Manage multiple repair shops all at once, digitize work orders, and enjoy Preventive Maintenance intervals on mobile and desktop. Minimize downtime, expand the lifespan of your fleet vehicles, and improve your bottom line!
