Top Fleet Management Software - Vatican City

GPSTab

gpstab.com

GPSTab is a no-contract ELD that helps trucking businesses like yours drive more miles and make more money. Created by truckers for truckers, our system makes it easier than any other ELD to boost profits every week, without worrying about a long-term commitment. Utilizing trucker-friendly features such as Adverse Driving, Split-Sleeper, Personal Conveyance, and legal edits, GPSTab helps businesses get the most out of their hours of service using existing FMCSA regulations. We also provide you and your business with additional features and services that make it easier to run your business on a daily basis: - Never pay hidden fees or cancellation penalties that come with contracts again with our no-contract ELD. - Avoid costly losses due to theft by equipping your fleet with GPSTab GPS Trackers, the most covert trackers on the market. - Keep your CSA scores low and limit liability after an accident with GPSTab Dash Cameras, designed to capture the evidence you need. - Stay up-to-date with your truck’s maintenance needs and avoid the financial impact of costly breakdowns with Truck Diagnostics. - Plug-and-play devices can ship to you overnight and can be easily installed in minutes without a hassle, unlike other ELDs that require you to be out of service for weeks. - Live around-the-clock multilanguage support is available for you and your drivers 24/7, free of charge