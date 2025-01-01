App store for web apps
Top Fleet Management Software - Nepal
Fleet management software enables businesses to oversee, monitor, and generate detailed performance reports for their vehicle fleets. It helps optimize driving routes, manage vehicle inventory, and conduct cost analysis, while also tracking driver performance. The software often includes mobile features for real-time updates and communication, allowing managers and fleet employees to collaborate effectively and enhance delivery operations. Typically, fleet management software is used in conjunction with other supply chain and logistics tools, such as warehouse management systems, inventory control software, and route planning applications. It also integrates with financial software, CRM systems, and order management solutions.
Samsara
samsara.com
Samsara helps the largest and most complex operations organizations empower workers, save on fuel, and build a world-class safety program—all from a single easy-to-use, integrated platform. With tens of thousands of customers across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Europe, Samsara is a proud t...
LocoNav
loconav.com
Modern business operations demand fleets be utilized more efficiently, and drivers, fuel, cargo, assets, and passengers to be safer. All of this, while delivering cost savings for the business, and climate sustainability. Clunky, decades-old telematics isn’t enough. Discover what it takes to keep yo...
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon is an American wireless network operator that previously operated as a separate division of Verizon Communications under the name of Verizon Wireless.
Motive
gomotive.com
Motive empowers the people who run physical operations with tools to make their work safer, more productive, and more profitable. For the first time, safety, operations, and finance teams can manage their workers, vehicles, equipment, and fleet-related spend in a single system. Motive serves more th...
Fleetio
fleetio.com
Fleetio is the modern, easy-to-use alternative to spreadsheets and outdated fleet software that empowers your team to manage vehicles and equipment from anywhere. Gain full visibility into your operation, keep your team accountable and make decisions based on data you can trust.
Route4Me
route4me.com
Routing chaos finally solved. Extremely easy-to-use, Route4Me Route Planner automatically plans routes for your business and dispatches them to a mobile app with built-in navigation. Perfect for field service, field sales, field marketing, field merchandising, territory management, and every busines...
Fleetx
fleetx.io
Fleetx.io is an AI driven freight automation platform which helps all logistics stakeholders digitise their end to end operations and provide real time actionable insights using IoT and big data analytics.
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet makes it easy for businesses to manage and analyze their local delivery operations. Our product includes intuitive smartphone apps for drivers, a powerful modern web dashboard for dispatchers, and automatic notifications and real-time tracking for recipients. Onfleet powers millions of deliv...
Zeo Route Planner
zeorouteplanner.com
Zeo is a Fleet Management Software designed especially for Fleet Owners. Fleet Owners can now Plan, Optimize, and assign faster routes to their drivers easily as per their priority. Zeo also comes under the best delivery management, route planning, and transportation management software apps. What S...
Vimcar
vimcar.de
Vimcar's award-winning Fleet Tracking is made to save your company time, money and hassle. Find out today how your business can save up to 15% with Vimcar today! We offer: - Self-installation in minutes - The market’s most accurate GPS data - Flexible pricing starting from £7.90
Fleet Complete
ecofleet.com
Fleet Complete is a leading global provider of IoT solutions in the connected commercial vehicle space and mobile workforce management. We help businesses improve dispatching, fleet tracking, regulatory compliance and in-field staff management to achieve optimal productivity of assets and resources....
Tookan
jungleworks.com
Tookan is a powerful off-the-shelf Delivery Management platform, which enables businesses to modernize their day-to-day delivery operations and slash overheads. It comes with a state-of-art technology suite, which facilitates seamless integration between delivery drivers and managers. Tookan gives c...
Track-POD
track-pod.com
Track-POD is a single-dashboard solution for all of your last-mile logistics challenges. 1. Optimize thousands of dropoffs and pickups at once. Use our drag-and-drop route planner to optimize unlimited drops by time, distance, or expense. Compare route costs and choose the most cost-efficient strate...
Rand McNally
randmcnally.com
Make smarter decisions that enhance efficiency across you entire fleet with our integrated, all-in-one fleet management system. The Rand Platform delivers solutions to common problems that occur across fleets in multiple industries with: Fleet and vehicle tracking, Asset and equipment tracking, Vehi...
Detrack
detrack.com
Maximize Profits. Automate Your Last Mile Delivery management software that is powerful and easy-to-use, and effective for real-time delivery notifications, real-time proof of delivery, and vehicle tracking at an affordable price
CalAmp
calamp.com
CalAmp is a cloud-based telematics technology that helps businesses streamline fleet operations via asset tracking, maintenance scheduling, performance dashboards, vehicle alerts & more. With CalAmp Telematics Cloud, securely connect all your assets and unify telematics data into a single platform. ...
RoadWarrior
roadwarrior.app
RoadWarrior is a powerful route optimization tool designed to help both dispatchers and drivers by eliminating logistical headaches. RoadWarrior Flex offers a mobile app for clear communication between the drivers and dispatcher, real-time traffic updates so adjustments to the route can be made acco...
Azuga
azuga.com
Azuga was founded with the vision to continuously improve safety and productivity within the fleet ecosystem. Azuga, a Bridgestone company, is a leading global connected vehicle platform, helping customers turn data from vehicles and drivers into intelligence that improves operations and safety whil...
Locate2u
locate2u.com
Locate2u is a software platform designed for any delivery or service business. Our solution helps these businesses improve their route efficiency, improve their customer's delivery experience, and increase productivity, all while reducing the time it takes to plan routes. Our solution provides compa...
PortPro
portpro.io
PortPro is an innovative technology company changing how the drayage industry operates by providing transportation management software that transforms operations for drayage trucking companies and freight brokers. PortPro’s platforms enable operational efficiencies and provide a great experience for...
TruckX
truckx.com
TruckX is a leading All-In-One ELD and Fleet Management Platform for commerical fleets providing ELD Compliance, Asset Tracking, and AI Dashcam (Driver Safety) solutions. Trusted by more than 100,000 drivers, our mission is to make fleet management seamless, efficient, and backed by great Customer S...
Automile
automile.com
Real-time gps fleet and asset tracking, speeding, routing, dispatching, idling, driving behavior and much more. Used by over 15,000 businesses.
Avrios
avrios.com
Avrios uses innovative artificial intelligence (AI) technology to automate repetitive data entry tasks – like invoice and leasing document processing – saving you valuable time and ensuring accuracy
WooDelivery
woodelivery.com
WooDelivery is a cutting-edge software suite for delivery management and route optimization. It offers a range of features and benefits for businesses looking for hyperlocal business automation and p... Show More ovide a streamlined delivery experience to their customers. We helped thousands of comp...
Nauto
nauto.com
Nauto's in-cabin fleet tracking system uses artificial intelligence to assess the driver, vehicle and road ahead to detect and coach distracted and aggressive driving in real-time.
Dispatchit
dispatchit.com
Dispatch simplifies last-mile deliveries for businesses. Whether you're looking for an established network of independent contractor drivers or to modernize your delivery experience with scalable scheduling software for your own vehicles, Dispatch is uniquely equipped to be your delivery partner so ...
FleetGO
fleetgo.com
Technology is starting to play a significant role in the daily activities of a fleet manager. Fleet tracking GPS systems enable companies to start with a new and more efficient way of fleet management. Managing your fleet remotely via one single platform becomes the next best thing in the field of f...
Alvys
alvys.com
Alvys is a powerful, cloud-native Transportation Management System designed by industry experts to revolutionize efficiency for carriers, brokers, & hybrid companies. This all-in-one platform streamlines everything from load and driver management to dispatch and accounting. With over 100 seamless in...
Truckin Digital
truckindigital.com
Truckin Digital is a Trucking Software ERP for planning, shipment monitoring, sales, safety, inventory/asset tracking, accounting and more. Discover how Truckin Digital can revolutionize your trucking business and help you stay ahead of the competition!
IntelliShift
intellishift.com
IntelliShift is the ONLY fleet intelligence platform that enables businesses with fleets of vehicles and heavy equipment to EASILY access ALL fleet operations data from a single platform. IntelliShift's solutions are designed to solve safety and operational challenges and can easily combine with the...
Simply Fleet
simplyfleet.app
Simply Fleet offers an all-in-one solution for businesses seeking to streamline fleet maintenance, minimize downtime, optimize costs, ensure safety compliance, and eliminate paper-based processes. Simply Fleet's intuitive design brings smart and effortless fleet maintenance to your fingertips. Key F...
Whip Around
whiparound.com
A powerful yet intuitive fleet maintenance system, Whip Around helps you keep your entire fleet safe, compliant, and on the road. The Whip Around fleet management platform connects every point of the vehicle and equipment maintenance process in one system: which means managers can use data related t...
GPSTab
gpstab.com
GPSTab is a no-contract ELD that helps trucking businesses like yours drive more miles and make more money. Created by truckers for truckers, our system makes it easier than any other ELD to boost profits every week, without worrying about a long-term commitment. Utilizing trucker-friendly features ...
Cigo Tracker
cigotracker.com
An innovative cloud solution to increase deliveries, service calls or pick-ups, scale efficiently and provide your customers with a perfect last-mile experience.
CameraMatics
cameramatics.com
CameraMatics is a comprehensive fleet management solution designed to manage teams on-the-move. Our mission is crystal clear: to prevent accidents before they occur through AI-powered 360-degree camera coverage, best-in-class driver monitoring systems, collision avoidance systems and in-depth data a...
BeyondTrucks
beyondtrucks.com
BeyondTrucks helps carriers with 100+ drivers eliminate $9,700 in wasteful costs per driver per year with smart automation. Combining smart technologies, data, and embedded financial services, BeyondTrucks is the first trucking process automation platform that seamlessly connects operations, finance...
TransportSimple
transportsimple.com
TransportSimple is an easy-to-use one-stop solution for commercial vehicle owners globally. TransportSimple's solutions help to increase business visibility by managing end-to-end activities such as maintenance, trip profitability, documentation and more, such as API Integration with other software ...
Zubie
zubie.com
Zubie is your all-in-one telematics solution. Track, optimize, and streamline your fleet operations all in one place. Get started today.
BigRoad
bigroad.com
BigRoad is a solution that for drivers, fleet managers, dispatchers and safety managers with features that help prioritize safety and compliance, eliminate paperwork and avoid fines.
Idelic
idelic.com
Idelic is focused on driving the best possible insurance outcomes for the transportation industry through the combination of process and technology. Combining the Idelic Driver Safety Playbook with Safety Suite®, the first end-to-end driver performance management platform, Idelic helps consolidate y...
Record360
record360.com
Record360 offers software for digital condition documentation, asset condition management, and claims management.
Tenna
tenna.com
Backed by over 100 years of experience in the construction industry, Tenna was built to revolutionize construction equipment and fleet operations. Tenna is the only equipment management system built exclusively for the construction industry and tailored to solve the specific challenges it faces with...
Momentum IoT
momentumiot.com
Momentum makes service businesses more profitable. Our cloud-based software platform, powered by a connected network of GPS hardware devices, gives you complete financial control and deep operational insight into your business. With Momentum, you never worry about time-consuming data entry or human ...
Geotab
geotab.com
Geotab is an end-to-end Fleet Management solution that is transforming the transportation and logistics industries. From vehicle procurement to disposal, Geotab delivers the telematics and management features that small, medium and enterprise fleet operators need to improve safety, reduce costs and ...
Lytx
lytx.com
Lytx is the global leader in fleet management technologies. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable so they can thrive in today’s competitive environment. Through the Lytx platform, direct and reseller clients ...
Clue Insights
getclue.com
Clue is Construction Equipment Management Software that's seamless, efficient, and customizable. Tailored for the heavy construction industry, it integrates effortlessly into your existing systems, ensuring a smooth transition and immediate value. Why Clue? - Total Compatibility: Integrates with ove...
Fleetpal
fleetpal.io
Fleetpal makes fleet maintenance simple. In just a few clicks, you can effortlessly keep track of all costs, equipment, and labor. A clean dashboard eliminates the need for messy spreadsheets, and visual reports help you avoid preventable repairs. Manage multiple repair shops all at once, digitize w...