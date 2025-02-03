Top Fleet Management Software - Iran

Find the right software and services.
Fleet management software enables businesses to oversee, monitor, and generate detailed performance reports for their vehicle fleets. It helps optimize driving routes, manage vehicle inventory, and conduct cost analysis, while also tracking driver performance. The software often includes mobile features for real-time updates and communication, allowing managers and fleet employees to collaborate effectively and enhance delivery operations. Typically, fleet management software is used in conjunction with other supply chain and logistics tools, such as warehouse management systems, inventory control software, and route planning applications. It also integrates with financial software, CRM systems, and order management solutions.
Route4Me
route4me.com
Routing chaos finally solved. Extremely easy-to-use, Route4Me Route Planner automatically plans routes for your business and dispatches them to a mobile app with built-in navigation. Perfect for field service, field sales, field marketing, field merchandising, territory management, and every business requiring last-mile optimization. Route4Me provides the world's most used route sequencing and route optimization software for small businesses and enterprises to over 40,000 customers. Route4Me supports integrations with telematics vendors such as Verizon Connect, Geotab, Samsara, Azuga, and many more!
Rand McNally
randmcnally.com
Make smarter decisions that enhance efficiency across you entire fleet with our integrated, all-in-one fleet management system. The Rand Platform delivers solutions to common problems that occur across fleets in multiple industries with: Fleet and vehicle tracking, Asset and equipment tracking, Vehicle data monitoring and fuel management, Custom workflows, reports and alerts, Increased safety with telematics, Compliance with industry regulations
Azuga
azuga.com
Azuga was founded with the vision to continuously improve safety and productivity within the fleet ecosystem. Azuga, a Bridgestone company, is a leading global connected vehicle platform, helping customers turn data from vehicles and drivers into intelligence that improves operations and safety while reducing cost and risk. Azuga provides innovative end-to-end fleet solutions for commercial fleets, government agencies, insurance companies, and automotive industry suppliers, through an integrated approach of hardware technology, fleet management applications, driver gamification, video telematics, and data analytics. The award-winning Azuga Fleet solution powers over 13,000 commercial fleets, from small to large enterprises. Azuga is headquartered in Fremont, California, with offices across the globe.
Lytx
lytx.com
Lytx is the global leader in fleet management technologies. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable so they can thrive in today’s competitive environment. Through the Lytx platform, direct and reseller clients access our customizable services and programs spanning driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance, preventative maintenance, and fuel management. Using the world’s largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and 1.6 million drivers in more than 60 countries worldwide.
Geotab
geotab.com
Geotab is an end-to-end Fleet Management solution that is transforming the transportation and logistics industries. From vehicle procurement to disposal, Geotab delivers the telematics and management features that small, medium and enterprise fleet operators need to improve safety, reduce costs and achieve corporate sustainability goals. Over 2.6 million subscribers in 130 countries around the world rely on Geotab’s proven SaaS solution for Fleet Management needs.
CalAmp
calamp.com
CalAmp is a cloud-based telematics technology that helps businesses streamline fleet operations via asset tracking, maintenance scheduling, performance dashboards, vehicle alerts & more. With CalAmp Telematics Cloud, securely connect all your assets and unify telematics data into a single platform. Access real-time and historical data and stream into your proprietary applications and systems to improve visibility, safety, maintenance, compliance, and efficiency.
Momentum IoT
momentumiot.com
Momentum makes service businesses more profitable. Our cloud-based software platform, powered by a connected network of GPS hardware devices, gives you complete financial control and deep operational insight into your business. With Momentum, you never worry about time-consuming data entry or human error. Data collection is always accurate and automatic. That's why Momentum excels where other software fails. Drive more revenue and profit. All you have to do is get connected, Momentum will do the rest. The Connected Network of Momentum Devices: Vehicles, Equipment & Crews - The Eagle One: One GPS device for vehicles, trailers and heavy equipment. It's available with an OBD-II harness or 12V battery harness. - The Momentum Toolie: Bluetooth enabled location and activity tracker for light equipment and tools. - The CrewID: Privacy-first labor cost tracker that automatically captures and calculates all labor costs from the field without data entry.
Tenna
tenna.com
Backed by over 100 years of experience in the construction industry, Tenna was built to revolutionize construction equipment and fleet operations. Tenna is the only equipment management system built exclusively for the construction industry and tailored to solve the specific challenges it faces with GPS-based locations and actionable data and reporting. From heavy iron; to vehicles and mid-sized equipment; to attachments, small tools and consumables, Tenna provides a complete view of entire construction equipment fleets on one platform that also integrates with a variety of business ERPs and project management systems. In the field, Tenna users gain more control over equipment utilization, master job costing, and better oversight over safety and compliance needs. At the office, Tenna users have full visibility over and improved communication with the field, shop, and between departments. The result is the power to make informed decisions, gain more business, and complete jobs more productively and profitably. For more information, visit www.tenna.com.
Record360
record360.com
Record360 offers software for digital condition documentation, asset condition management, and claims management.
Alvys
alvys.com
Alvys is a powerful, cloud-native Transportation Management System designed by industry experts to revolutionize efficiency for carriers, brokers, & hybrid companies. This all-in-one platform streamlines everything from load and driver management to dispatch and accounting. With over 100 seamless integrations (included in every subscription), Alvys unifies all your systems into one intuitive workflow, eliminating fragmentation, errors, and the need for constant app-switching. Key Features: - Seamless EDI connectivity - One-click accounting with automated eChecks - Automatic load creation - Advanced fraud protection and safety tools - Comprehensive analytics & reporting - Flexible contracts & complimentary onboarding Proven Results from Real Users: - 22% average load volume increase within 4 months - Load creation time reduced by 12+ minutes per load - $120K+ annual savings in decreased overhead - New employees onboarded in just 1 week By combining cutting-edge cloud technology, effortless EDI integration, and decades of industry expertise, Alvys empowers trucking companies with a unified, cost-effective solution to optimize operations and accelerate growth. Experience the future of transportation management. Request your free Alvys demo today at Alvys.com!
Idelic
idelic.com
Idelic is focused on driving the best possible insurance outcomes for the transportation industry through the combination of process and technology. Combining the Idelic Driver Safety Playbook with Safety Suite®, the first end-to-end driver performance management platform, Idelic helps consolidate your existing driver data and systems into one streamlined platform, analyze it with proprietary machine learning models, and take action on hidden insights. Our advanced AI-based Driver Watch List, combined with a robust integration network and proven driver training plans, makes the Idelic program the most proactive and effective way to lower insurance costs, decrease liability, prevent crashes, and reduce turnover.
BigRoad
bigroad.com
BigRoad is a solution that for drivers, fleet managers, dispatchers and safety managers with features that help prioritize safety and compliance, eliminate paperwork and avoid fines.
RoadWarrior
roadwarrior.app
RoadWarrior is a powerful route optimization tool designed to help both dispatchers and drivers by eliminating logistical headaches. RoadWarrior Flex offers a mobile app for clear communication between the drivers and dispatcher, real-time traffic updates so adjustments to the route can be made accordingly, route optimization for up to 500 stops per day, driver check-ins and progress updates, FedEx and Ontrac manifest uploads as well as Proof of Delivery.
Clue Insights
getclue.com
Clue is Construction Equipment Management Software that's seamless, efficient, and customizable. Tailored for the heavy construction industry, it integrates effortlessly into your existing systems, ensuring a smooth transition and immediate value. Why Clue? - Total Compatibility: Integrates with over 50 telematics and GPS providers, including VisionLink, JD Link, Samsara, Geotab, HCSS, Verizon, and more. - Seamless System Integration: Aligns flawlessly with major systems like Equipment360, HeavyJob, Viewpoint Vista, Oracle JDE/E1, eMaint, and most CMMS and ERP systems, ensuring streamlined operations. - Quick, Flexible Implementation: Offers rapid, risk-free deployment with adaptable contracts, providing immediate operational benefits. - Customized For You: Specifically designed to cater to your unique workflow requirements. Opt for Clue to simplify and enhance your construction equipment management, ensuring a seamless, efficient, and customized operational experience.
Zubie
zubie.com
Zubie is your all-in-one telematics solution. Track, optimize, and streamline your fleet operations all in one place. Get started today.
FleetGO
fleetgo.com
Technology is starting to play a significant role in the daily activities of a fleet manager. Fleet tracking GPS systems enable companies to start with a new and more efficient way of fleet management. Managing your fleet remotely via one single platform becomes the next best thing in the field of fleet management.
Dispatchit
dispatchit.com
Dispatch simplifies last-mile deliveries for businesses. Whether you're looking for an established network of independent contractor drivers or to modernize your delivery experience with scalable scheduling software for your own vehicles, Dispatch is uniquely equipped to be your delivery partner so you can focus on what matters most to your business. Our delivery technology empowers you to Deliver More* for your customers.
Nauto
nauto.com
Nauto's in-cabin fleet tracking system uses artificial intelligence to assess the driver, vehicle and road ahead to detect and coach distracted and aggressive driving in real-time.
TransportSimple
transportsimple.com
TransportSimple is an easy-to-use one-stop solution for commercial vehicle owners globally. TransportSimple's solutions help to increase business visibility by managing end-to-end activities such as maintenance, trip profitability, documentation and more, such as API Integration with other software to ease your working. Business owners can easily manage their entire trip process and assign trips to respective drivers from the system.
WooDelivery
woodelivery.com
WooDelivery is a cutting-edge software suite for delivery management and route optimization. It offers a range of features and benefits for businesses looking for hyperlocal business automation and p... Show More ovide a streamlined delivery experience to their customers. We helped thousands of companies across different industries including logistics & couriers, e-commerce, retail, food and beverage, laundry service, pharmacy to automate their business operations. The software and apps support 18+ languages.
Avrios
avrios.com
Avrios uses innovative artificial intelligence (AI) technology to automate repetitive data entry tasks – like invoice and leasing document processing – saving you valuable time and ensuring accuracy
BeyondTrucks
beyondtrucks.com
BeyondTrucks helps carriers with 100+ drivers eliminate $9,700 in wasteful costs per driver per year with smart automation. Combining smart technologies, data, and embedded financial services, BeyondTrucks is the first trucking process automation platform that seamlessly connects operations, finances, and people. BeyondTrucks is SOC 2 compliant.
CameraMatics
cameramatics.com
CameraMatics is a comprehensive fleet management solution designed to manage teams on-the-move. Our mission is crystal clear: to prevent accidents before they occur through AI-powered 360-degree camera coverage, best-in-class driver monitoring systems, collision avoidance systems and in-depth data analysis, all managed from the one unified platform. Our systems are scalable and fully customizable to accommodate any vehicle type, regardless of the diversity of your fleet. Beyond the technology, we are your partners in safety. We understand the challenges fleet operators face because we listen to them, take action, and provide solutions.
Cigo Tracker
cigotracker.com
An innovative cloud solution to increase deliveries, service calls or pick-ups, scale efficiently and provide your customers with a perfect last-mile experience.
Detrack
detrack.com
Maximize Profits. Automate Your Last Mile Delivery management software that is powerful and easy-to-use, and effective for real-time delivery notifications, real-time proof of delivery, and vehicle tracking at an affordable price
Fleetio
fleetio.com
Fleetio is the modern, easy-to-use alternative to spreadsheets and outdated fleet software that empowers your team to manage vehicles and equipment from anywhere. Gain full visibility into your operation, keep your team accountable and make decisions based on data you can trust.
Motive
gomotive.com
Motive empowers the people who run physical operations with tools to make their work safer, more productive, and more profitable. For the first time, safety, operations, and finance teams can manage their workers, vehicles, equipment, and fleet-related spend in a single system. Motive serves more than 120,000 customers from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises such as Halliburton, KONE, Komatsu, NBC Universal, and Maersk across a wide range of industries including transportation and logistics, construction, energy, field service, manufacturing, agriculture, food and beverage, retail, waste services, and the public sector.
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet makes it easy for businesses to manage and analyze their local delivery operations. Our product includes intuitive smartphone apps for drivers, a powerful modern web dashboard for dispatchers, and automatic notifications and real-time tracking for recipients. Onfleet powers millions of deliveries every week for thousands of businesses ranging from grocery, restaurant, and flower delivery to pharmacy and e-commerce companies. Onfleet is based in San Francisco, California.
Samsara
samsara.com
Samsara helps the largest and most complex operations organizations empower workers, save on fuel, and build a world-class safety program—all from a single easy-to-use, integrated platform. With tens of thousands of customers across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and public sector. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon is an American wireless network operator that previously operated as a separate division of Verizon Communications under the name of Verizon Wireless.
Zeo Route Planner
zeorouteplanner.com
Zeo is a Fleet Management Software designed especially for Fleet Owners. Fleet Owners can now Plan, Optimize, and assign faster routes to their drivers easily as per their priority. Zeo also comes under the best delivery management, route planning, and transportation management software apps. What Sets Zeo Route Planner Apart? Fleet Owners can add Bulk Drivers at the click of a button and track their drivers in real-time. Fleet Owners can assign the route to a specific driver. Zeo will provide you with the fastest and best possible route which will save you time and money. Companies specializing in delivery, wanting to start offering delivery, or needing to improve their delivery operations choose Zeo Route Planner. While adding drivers to the list, Fleet Owners can also add driver details, Assign Drivers to base stores, Assign drivers to vehicles, and Set the Start and End Times of Drivers. Effortless Route Planning and Optimization: The drivers can have access to Android and iOS apps to see the shortest possible route. Plan your routes better and Save up to 2 Hours on every trip. Fleet Owners and Drivers can make unlimited routes with no commitment usage. You can also define the skills of the individual drivers, make routes through Excel, and achieve skill-based optimization. Versatile Location Input Methods: You can also add multiple locations by uploading an Excel file or using our image scan feature as well. Boost route efficiency, scale easily, and simplify delivery route planning with the world's most popular driver app and delivery software. While allocating the routes, Fleet owners can also add Vehicle Identifiers - Name and Number, Vehicle Capacity, parcel weight capacity, and parcel volume along with value. Fleet Owners can chat directly with their drivers on the route and track their live location. Fleet Owners can also send Real-time updates to the customers and provide the best customer service. You can also get the proof of delivery after the courier gets delivered. Once the orders are delivered, you can have a detailed view of all the routes created to date along with a quick overview on no. of stops done, start and end locations, driver assigned When it comes to the pricing model, fleet owners are required to pay per seat, not per driver. You can avail the best customer service in case you face any issues. Our team replies in less than 2 hours to every query. Zeo offers you the integration option with some software like Zapier and Shopify which makes your task more automated and easy. You can find out the Zapier integration here:https://zapier.com/apps/zeo-route-planner/integrations Discover the benefits of Zeo Route Planner by visiting our website at : https://zeorouteplanner.com/ Book a free demo with our experts to experience firsthand how Zeo can revolutionize your fleet management and take your delivery operations to new heights. At Zeo, we're offering a transformation in how you manage and optimize your fleet. Join the ranks of businesses already benefiting from the world's most popular driver app and delivery software. Make the smart choice for your fleet—choose Zeo Route Planner.
Vimcar
vimcar.de
Vimcar's award-winning Fleet Tracking is made to save your company time, money and hassle. Find out today how your business can save up to 15% with Vimcar today! We offer: - Self-installation in minutes - The market’s most accurate GPS data - Flexible pricing starting from £7.90
Fleetx
fleetx.io
Fleetx.io is an AI driven freight automation platform which helps all logistics stakeholders digitise their end to end operations and provide real time actionable insights using IoT and big data analytics.
GPSTab
gpstab.com
GPSTab is a no-contract ELD that helps trucking businesses like yours drive more miles and make more money. Created by truckers for truckers, our system makes it easier than any other ELD to boost profits every week, without worrying about a long-term commitment. Utilizing trucker-friendly features such as Adverse Driving, Split-Sleeper, Personal Conveyance, and legal edits, GPSTab helps businesses get the most out of their hours of service using existing FMCSA regulations. We also provide you and your business with additional features and services that make it easier to run your business on a daily basis: - Never pay hidden fees or cancellation penalties that come with contracts again with our no-contract ELD. - Avoid costly losses due to theft by equipping your fleet with GPSTab GPS Trackers, the most covert trackers on the market. - Keep your CSA scores low and limit liability after an accident with GPSTab Dash Cameras, designed to capture the evidence you need. - Stay up-to-date with your truck’s maintenance needs and avoid the financial impact of costly breakdowns with Truck Diagnostics. - Plug-and-play devices can ship to you overnight and can be easily installed in minutes without a hassle, unlike other ELDs that require you to be out of service for weeks. - Live around-the-clock multilanguage support is available for you and your drivers 24/7, free of charge
LocoNav
loconav.com
Modern business operations demand fleets be utilized more efficiently, and drivers, fuel, cargo, assets, and passengers to be safer. All of this, while delivering cost savings for the business, and climate sustainability. Clunky, decades-old telematics isn’t enough. Discover what it takes to keep your business moving. At LocoNav, we are on a mission to democratize access to fleet technology for all industries that use commercial vehicles. With LocoNav's full-stack comprehensive, AI-powered & IoT enabled, Fleet Operations Management Ecosystem, you can step up your operations to a whole new level. Track, monitor, control, and manage everything you need to keep your fleet operations moving safely and efficiently. Our SaaS solutions suite helps businesses everywhere to optimize asset utilization, reduce operating costs, and improve driver behaviour. Fleet owners and operators help grow net profit by taking decisive action based on real-time alerts, rich data and analytics, and automating processes to save time & money. We're empowering businesses globally.
Track-POD
track-pod.com
Track-POD is a single-dashboard solution for all of your last-mile logistics challenges. 1. Optimize thousands of dropoffs and pickups at once. Use our drag-and-drop route planner to optimize unlimited drops by time, distance, or expense. Compare route costs and choose the most cost-efficient strategy every time. 2. Generate shipping labels. Track-POD will generate shipping labels for your orders and items. Print labels and have your couriers confirm loading and delivery with our free barcode scanner app. 3. Eliminate calls and paperwork. Notify customers of upcoming deliveries, collections, or field services using SMS or email notifications. By sharing a live tracking link with a dynamic ETA, you eliminate every call on the status of orders. 4. Customize ePOD PDF We offer a customizable Proof of Delivery template with any subscription plan. Use unlimited custom fields to include all information you require, and share ePOD PDFs with customers. 5. Deliver in full, on time Track-POD driver app supports partial delivery, overdelivery, and customizable reasons for rejections to account for every B2C and B2B logistics scenario. You can even use Cash on Delivery (COD) to offer more payment options to customers. 6. Access 2 years of analytics Track-POD comes with an analytics dashboard that stores 2 years of performance insights. Check driver stats, compare planned vs actual time and distance, and download our built-in reports to analyze cost savings.
Truckin Digital
truckindigital.com
Truckin Digital is a Trucking Software ERP for planning, shipment monitoring, sales, safety, inventory/asset tracking, accounting and more. Discover how Truckin Digital can revolutionize your trucking business and help you stay ahead of the competition!
Fleet Complete
ecofleet.com
Fleet Complete is a leading global provider of IoT solutions in the connected commercial vehicle space and mobile workforce management. We help businesses improve dispatching, fleet tracking, regulatory compliance and in-field staff management to achieve optimal productivity of assets and resources. We are constantly enhancing our IoT platform to ensure our customers and partners benefit from the latest technology and industry-driven capabilities. Fleet Complete enables you to: - Track and manage your fleet vehicles, equipment, and remote staff in near real-time - Monitor driver behavior and capture driving violations with dashcams - Comply with the ELD mandate with the BigRoad app - Monitor engine data to reduce maintenance costs, fuel consumption, and other operational expenses - Manage your job orders electronically and dispatch to the closest available driver
Tookan
jungleworks.com
Tookan is a powerful off-the-shelf Delivery Management platform, which enables businesses to modernize their day-to-day delivery operations and slash overheads. It comes with a state-of-art technology suite, which facilitates seamless integration between delivery drivers and managers. Tookan gives complete control to the admin team to track real-time operations, providing a comprehensive overview of the efficiency and workload of the field force. Businesses have used Tookan to · Digitise Last-Mile Delivery Operations · Real-Time Fleet Tracking &Optimising Routes. · Integrate Tookan's API to automate the delivery operation · Managing Workforce Tookan equips admin and managers with a bird's eye view of all the business operations and helps in optimizing routes, allocating resources, and tracking agents and tasks seamlessly. For more information, please visit our website: www.jungleworks.com/tookan
TruckX
truckx.com
TruckX is a leading All-In-One ELD and Fleet Management Platform for commerical fleets providing ELD Compliance, Asset Tracking, and AI Dashcam (Driver Safety) solutions. Trusted by more than 100,000 drivers, our mission is to make fleet management seamless, efficient, and backed by great Customer Support you can rely on. Whether you are an owner-operator or manager of a large fleet, we offer technology-forward solutions coupled with user-friendly software tailored to meet your unique needs. Our multi-language On-Call Customer Support team is here to assist you in 6 languages, having your back 24/7 so that you can focus on the road ahead. TruckX’s feature-rich suite of fleet management solutions revolutionizes fleet management and operations by simplifying tedious workflows and enabling fleet managers and owner-operators alike to prioritize driver safety and improve fleet efficiency. Experience the future of fleet management with TruckX! Visit us at TruckX.com or call 650-600-6007 to learn more.
PortPro
portpro.io
PortPro is an innovative technology company changing how the drayage industry operates by providing transportation management software that transforms operations for drayage trucking companies and freight brokers. PortPro’s platforms enable operational efficiencies and provide a great experience for everyone — freeing carriers and brokers up to focus on growth.
Locate2u
locate2u.com
Locate2u is a software platform designed for any delivery or service business. Our solution helps these businesses improve their route efficiency, improve their customer's delivery experience, and increase productivity, all while reducing the time it takes to plan routes. Our solution provides companies with everything they need to run their delivery or service business. Including: GPS Tracking, Live Location Sharing, Booking Management, Route Optimization, Driver App, Notifications, Proof of Delivery, API, Customization and much more!
Whip Around
whiparound.com
A powerful yet intuitive fleet maintenance system, Whip Around helps you keep your entire fleet safe, compliant, and on the road. The Whip Around fleet management platform connects every point of the vehicle and equipment maintenance process in one system: which means managers can use data related to your inspections, repairs, compliance, and uptime to make smarter decisions for the fleet. Whip Around supports your whole team—managers, drivers, and mechanics. FLEET MANAGERS: - Monitor fleet health within the fleet maintenance analytics dashboard - Set schedules for preventive maintenance - Create, prioritize, and track work order progress - Get push notifications when defects appear DRIVERS: - Perform, sign, and submit daily inspections through our DOT-compliant app - Immediately report issues that need maintenance attention by capturing photos and voice-to-text on their mobile devices - Get push notifications if inspections are missing or incomplete MECHANICS: - Push notifications for new work orders and defects - Automatic work order documentation and tracking - Easily mark faults as corrected or addressed within the Whip Around app The data drivers collect with the app powers the fleet maintenance management portal, where fleet managers can keep track of fleet-wide defects, monitor work orders, and observe updated driver and asset leaderboards. The aggregated data also feeds into Whip Around’s maintenance dashboard so mechanics can monitor defects, work orders, and parts inventory. Whip Around keeps your fleet compliant and helps your drivers get home safe at the end of the day.
Simply Fleet
simplyfleet.app
Simply Fleet offers an all-in-one solution for businesses seeking to streamline fleet maintenance, minimize downtime, optimize costs, ensure safety compliance, and eliminate paper-based processes. Simply Fleet's intuitive design brings smart and effortless fleet maintenance to your fingertips. Key Features: Maintenance Management: Schedule preventive maintenance, receive timely repair notifications, and manage service records electronically, minimizing equipment and vehicle downtime. Enhanced Safety & Compliance: Utilize automated inspection forms with unlimited tasks to guarantee regular pre-trip checks, fostering a safe work environment and adherence to regulations. Fuel Efficiency Tracking: Monitor fuel usage and mileage, pinpoint excessive consumption, and implement strategies to reduce fuel costs. Paperless Operations: Eliminate the hassle of paperwork with a digital solution for service records, invoices, and various forms, improving efficiency and data accessibility. Ideal for: Small and medium-sized businesses: The Essential Plan caters to those with limited fleets, offering core functionalities at an affordable cost. Growing businesses: The Advanced Plan provides additional features like work order management and trip tracking, facilitating better organization as your fleet expands.
IntelliShift
intellishift.com
IntelliShift is the ONLY fleet intelligence platform that enables businesses with fleets of vehicles and heavy equipment to EASILY access ALL fleet operations data from a single platform. IntelliShift's solutions are designed to solve safety and operational challenges and can easily combine with the point solutions you use today to feed digestible views. Leverage AI dashcams, telematics, inspections, maintenance, and compliance technology to drive better business outcomes.
Fleetpal
fleetpal.io
Fleetpal makes fleet maintenance simple. In just a few clicks, you can effortlessly keep track of all costs, equipment, and labor. A clean dashboard eliminates the need for messy spreadsheets, and visual reports help you avoid preventable repairs. Manage multiple repair shops all at once, digitize work orders, and enjoy Preventive Maintenance intervals on mobile and desktop. Minimize downtime, expand the lifespan of your fleet vehicles, and improve your bottom line!
Automile
automile.com
Real-time gps fleet and asset tracking, speeding, routing, dispatching, idling, driving behavior and much more. Used by over 15,000 businesses.
