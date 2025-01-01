Find the right software and services.
Fleet maintenance software assists users in managing vehicle upkeep, monitoring usage, and identifying repair needs for their fleets. By utilizing this software, companies can minimize downtime and maintenance expenses, prolong the life of their equipment, and lower parts and inventory costs. This type of software is frequently employed by supply chain and logistics companies that operate vehicle fleets on a daily basis. While fleet maintenance functionality is often included as a module in broader fleet management software, there are standalone solutions specifically designed to focus on maintenance. These tools may also offer Geographic Information System (GIS) features or integrate with GIS software to track the real-time location of vehicles.
Trimble Connect
connect.trimble.com
Trimble Connect is a cloud-based collaboration platform that enables project coordination, data management, and real-time updates across various devices and environments.
Fleetx
fleetx.io
Fleetx is an AI-powered platform for digitizing logistics operations, providing tools for fleet management, real-time tracking, and data-driven insights.
Fleetio
fleetio.com
Fleetio is a fleet management app that allows users to manage vehicles and equipment with features like tracking, maintenance scheduling, and fuel management.
Fullbay
fullbay.com
Fullbay is cloud-based software for managing fleet maintenance, tracking repairs, monitoring parts inventory, and ensuring preventive maintenance for heavy-duty vehicles.
Simply Fleet
simplyfleet.app
Simply Fleet is a fleet management app that streamlines maintenance, compliance, and cost tracking for businesses, optimizing operations and enhancing efficiency.
Truckin Digital
truckindigital.com
Truckin Digital is an ERP app for trucking businesses that streamlines planning, shipment tracking, and accounting to enhance operational efficiency and productivity.
FleetIT
fleetit.com
FleetIT is an app for managing toll invoices and violations, providing real-time vehicle tracking, maintenance scheduling, and analytics for fleet operations.
IntelliShift
intellishift.com
IntelliShift is a fleet management app that provides real-time data, automates workflows, and integrates with other systems to enhance operational efficiency and safety.
Whip Around
whiparound.com
Whip Around is a fleet maintenance app that streamlines inspections, repairs, and compliance tracking for managers, drivers, and mechanics to ensure vehicle safety.
Clue Insights
getclue.com
Clue Insights is a construction management app that optimizes equipment tracking, resource management, and project timelines through real-time data and analytics.
Fleetpal
fleetpal.io
Fleetpal simplifies fleet maintenance by tracking costs, equipment, and labor, managing repairs, and providing real-time vehicle monitoring for improved efficiency.
