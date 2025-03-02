Top Fleet Maintenance Software - Morocco

Find the right software and services.
Fleet maintenance software assists users in managing vehicle upkeep, monitoring usage, and identifying repair needs for their fleets. By utilizing this software, companies can minimize downtime and maintenance expenses, prolong the life of their equipment, and lower parts and inventory costs. This type of software is frequently employed by supply chain and logistics companies that operate vehicle fleets on a daily basis. While fleet maintenance functionality is often included as a module in broader fleet management software, there are standalone solutions specifically designed to focus on maintenance. These tools may also offer Geographic Information System (GIS) features or integrate with GIS software to track the real-time location of vehicles.
Fleetio
fleetio.com
Fleetio is the modern, easy-to-use alternative to spreadsheets and outdated fleet software that empowers your team to manage vehicles and equipment from anywhere. Gain full visibility into your operation, keep your team accountable and make decisions based on data you can trust.
Fullbay
fullbay.com
Fullbay is heavy-duty shop management software that lives in the cloud. You can assign and monitor work, manage parts inventory, and track preventive maintenance and repairs – from just about anywhere.
Fleetx
fleetx.io
Fleetx.io is an AI driven freight automation platform which helps all logistics stakeholders digitise their end to end operations and provide real time actionable insights using IoT and big data analytics.
Trimble Connect
connect.trimble.com
Trimble Connect for HoloLens utilizes mixed reality for project coordination by providing precise alignment of holographic data on the job site, enabling workers to review their models overlaid in the context of the physical environment.
Whip Around
whiparound.com
A powerful yet intuitive fleet maintenance system, Whip Around helps you keep your entire fleet safe, compliant, and on the road. The Whip Around fleet management platform connects every point of the vehicle and equipment maintenance process in one system: which means managers can use data related to your inspections, repairs, compliance, and uptime to make smarter decisions for the fleet. Whip Around supports your whole team—managers, drivers, and mechanics. FLEET MANAGERS: - Monitor fleet health within the fleet maintenance analytics dashboard - Set schedules for preventive maintenance - Create, prioritize, and track work order progress - Get push notifications when defects appear DRIVERS: - Perform, sign, and submit daily inspections through our DOT-compliant app - Immediately report issues that need maintenance attention by capturing photos and voice-to-text on their mobile devices - Get push notifications if inspections are missing or incomplete MECHANICS: - Push notifications for new work orders and defects - Automatic work order documentation and tracking - Easily mark faults as corrected or addressed within the Whip Around app The data drivers collect with the app powers the fleet maintenance management portal, where fleet managers can keep track of fleet-wide defects, monitor work orders, and observe updated driver and asset leaderboards. The aggregated data also feeds into Whip Around’s maintenance dashboard so mechanics can monitor defects, work orders, and parts inventory. Whip Around keeps your fleet compliant and helps your drivers get home safe at the end of the day.
Simply Fleet
simplyfleet.app
Simply Fleet offers an all-in-one solution for businesses seeking to streamline fleet maintenance, minimize downtime, optimize costs, ensure safety compliance, and eliminate paper-based processes. Simply Fleet's intuitive design brings smart and effortless fleet maintenance to your fingertips. Key Features: Maintenance Management: Schedule preventive maintenance, receive timely repair notifications, and manage service records electronically, minimizing equipment and vehicle downtime. Enhanced Safety & Compliance: Utilize automated inspection forms with unlimited tasks to guarantee regular pre-trip checks, fostering a safe work environment and adherence to regulations. Fuel Efficiency Tracking: Monitor fuel usage and mileage, pinpoint excessive consumption, and implement strategies to reduce fuel costs. Paperless Operations: Eliminate the hassle of paperwork with a digital solution for service records, invoices, and various forms, improving efficiency and data accessibility. Ideal for: Small and medium-sized businesses: The Essential Plan caters to those with limited fleets, offering core functionalities at an affordable cost. Growing businesses: The Advanced Plan provides additional features like work order management and trip tracking, facilitating better organization as your fleet expands.
IntelliShift
intellishift.com
IntelliShift is the ONLY fleet intelligence platform that enables businesses with fleets of vehicles and heavy equipment to EASILY access ALL fleet operations data from a single platform. IntelliShift's solutions are designed to solve safety and operational challenges and can easily combine with the point solutions you use today to feed digestible views. Leverage AI dashcams, telematics, inspections, maintenance, and compliance technology to drive better business outcomes.
Fleetpal
fleetpal.io
Fleetpal makes fleet maintenance simple. In just a few clicks, you can effortlessly keep track of all costs, equipment, and labor. A clean dashboard eliminates the need for messy spreadsheets, and visual reports help you avoid preventable repairs. Manage multiple repair shops all at once, digitize work orders, and enjoy Preventive Maintenance intervals on mobile and desktop. Minimize downtime, expand the lifespan of your fleet vehicles, and improve your bottom line!
Clue Insights
getclue.com
Clue is Construction Equipment Management Software that's seamless, efficient, and customizable. Tailored for the heavy construction industry, it integrates effortlessly into your existing systems, ensuring a smooth transition and immediate value. Why Clue? - Total Compatibility: Integrates with over 50 telematics and GPS providers, including VisionLink, JD Link, Samsara, Geotab, HCSS, Verizon, and more. - Seamless System Integration: Aligns flawlessly with major systems like Equipment360, HeavyJob, Viewpoint Vista, Oracle JDE/E1, eMaint, and most CMMS and ERP systems, ensuring streamlined operations. - Quick, Flexible Implementation: Offers rapid, risk-free deployment with adaptable contracts, providing immediate operational benefits. - Customized For You: Specifically designed to cater to your unique workflow requirements. Opt for Clue to simplify and enhance your construction equipment management, ensuring a seamless, efficient, and customized operational experience.
FleetIT
fleetit.com
Fleetit is a cost effective way to manage toll by plate invoices and toll violations, we service fleets of all sizes including car/truck rental, trailer/equipment rental, as well as fleet & leasing management companies.
Truckin Digital
truckindigital.com
Truckin Digital is a Trucking Software ERP for planning, shipment monitoring, sales, safety, inventory/asset tracking, accounting and more. Discover how Truckin Digital can revolutionize your trucking business and help you stay ahead of the competition!
