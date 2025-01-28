Top Fleet Maintenance Software - India

Whip Around

whiparound.com

A powerful yet intuitive fleet maintenance system, Whip Around helps you keep your entire fleet safe, compliant, and on the road. The Whip Around fleet management platform connects every point of the vehicle and equipment maintenance process in one system: which means managers can use data related to your inspections, repairs, compliance, and uptime to make smarter decisions for the fleet. Whip Around supports your whole team—managers, drivers, and mechanics. FLEET MANAGERS: - Monitor fleet health within the fleet maintenance analytics dashboard - Set schedules for preventive maintenance - Create, prioritize, and track work order progress - Get push notifications when defects appear DRIVERS: - Perform, sign, and submit daily inspections through our DOT-compliant app - Immediately report issues that need maintenance attention by capturing photos and voice-to-text on their mobile devices - Get push notifications if inspections are missing or incomplete MECHANICS: - Push notifications for new work orders and defects - Automatic work order documentation and tracking - Easily mark faults as corrected or addressed within the Whip Around app The data drivers collect with the app powers the fleet maintenance management portal, where fleet managers can keep track of fleet-wide defects, monitor work orders, and observe updated driver and asset leaderboards. The aggregated data also feeds into Whip Around’s maintenance dashboard so mechanics can monitor defects, work orders, and parts inventory. Whip Around keeps your fleet compliant and helps your drivers get home safe at the end of the day.