Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Financial wellness software offers organizations the necessary tools to implement, manage, and administer financial wellness programs. These solutions provide employees with financial management education, focusing on planning, budgeting, and reducing financial stress. Key features of financial wellness software include budgeting tools, gamification, financial goal planning, debt management, and money management coaching. Additionally, these solutions offer tools for budget creation, goal setting, and tracking spending, assets, and financial management progress. The software also includes reporting and analytics features that help companies boost employee engagement, retention, and productivity. Businesses can integrate financial wellness solutions with corporate wellness software to create a comprehensive wellness initiative that addresses physical, mental, and financial health. Organizations of all sizes, industries, and departments can benefit from these solutions.
Submit New App
Betterment
betterment.com
Betterment helps employers manage 401(k) plans, offering investment management, financial guidance, and various tools for employee retirement savings.
DailyPay
dailypay.com
DailyPay allows employees to access earned wages instantly via an app or Visa prepaid card, enabling better financial management before payday.
Instant Financial
instant.co
Instant Financial is an app that allows employees to access their earned wages instantly, make purchases, and transfer wages to a bank account.
Branch app
branchapp.com
Branch facilitates payments for businesses and provides users with a bank account, instant wages access, and budgeting tools for better financial management.
Earnin
earnin.com
Earnin is a financial app that allows users to access earned wages early, helping them manage expenses and avoid overdraft fees without interest or mandatory fees.
SmartDollar
smartdollar.com
SmartDollar is an app that helps employees manage finances by providing budgeting tools, debt reduction strategies, and long-term planning resources.
MoneyWellth
moneywellth.com
MoneyWellth is a financial management app that helps users track spending, manage budgets, and learn about various financial topics through resources and tools.
Best Money Moves
bestmoneymoves.com
Best Money Moves is an app that helps users reduce financial stress and manage their finances through tools and information, available as a free benefit from employers.
Brightside
gobrightside.com
Brightside provides personalized financial assistance for employees, helping with debt management, savings, and accessing financial resources through expert support.
Your Money Line
yourmoneyline.com
Your Money Line offers personalized financial coaching, education, and tools to help individuals manage their finances and improve financial literacy effectively.
Questis
questis.co
Questis is a financial empowerment app that helps employees manage financial stress through personalized planning, coaching, and user-friendly tools.
ZayZoom
zayzoon.com
ZayZoon is a platform that allows employees to access earned wages on demand, reducing financial stress and improving workplace satisfaction.
OrbisPay
orbispay.me
OrbisPay allows employees to access their earned wages on-demand, improving cash flow management and reducing financial stress before payday.
BrightDime
brightdime.com
BrightDime is a financial wellness app that helps users manage their finances with tools for budgeting, saving, retirement planning, and debt management.
Savology
savology.com
Savology is an app that provides personalized financial planning, coaching, and education to help users improve their financial wellness.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.