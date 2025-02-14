Top Financial Wellness Software - São Tomé & Príncipe

Find the right software and services.
Financial wellness software offers organizations the necessary tools to implement, manage, and administer financial wellness programs. These solutions provide employees with financial management education, focusing on planning, budgeting, and reducing financial stress. Key features of financial wellness software include budgeting tools, gamification, financial goal planning, debt management, and money management coaching. Additionally, these solutions offer tools for budget creation, goal setting, and tracking spending, assets, and financial management progress. The software also includes reporting and analytics features that help companies boost employee engagement, retention, and productivity. Businesses can integrate financial wellness solutions with corporate wellness software to create a comprehensive wellness initiative that addresses physical, mental, and financial health. Organizations of all sizes, industries, and departments can benefit from these solutions.
Betterment
betterment.com
Managing a 401(k) is challenging. That’s why Betterment at Work makes it simple for employers to offer a high quality 401(k). From ongoing administrative support & investment management, tailored plan design and streamlined payroll integrations – we do the heavy lifting so you don’t have to. Give your employees access to an easy-to-use, powerful investing & retirement savings solution with Betterment at Work’s customizable portfolios, personalized financial guidance, ability to link to external accounts and various complementary wealth-building, savings, and investing tools – all accessible through our mobile app. With Betterment at Work, your 401(k) can also be enhanced with new features like offering a 401(k) match on student loan payments as well as additional financial benefits like our Student Loan Management, 529 Education Savings & 1:1 Financial Coaching benefits*. With this modern mix of 401(k) and financial wellness benefits, as well as accessible education and tools, Betterment at Work can help you attract & retain happy employees while providing benefits they need to accomplish their financial goals. *Student Loan Management by Betterment at Work (“SLM”) is provided in partnership with Spinwheel. 529 accounts and their plans are held and managed by program administrators and managers outside of Betterment. SLM, 529s, and Financial Coaching services are only available as part of a bundled offering with a Betterment 401(k) in the Pro or Flagship plan; additional fees apply for use in the Pro plan, services not available in the Essential plan.
SmartDollar
smartdollar.com
SmartDollar is an employee financial wellness program from Dave Ramsey. Employees learn how to budget, get out of debt, save for the future, and retire with confidence.
DailyPay
dailypay.com
On-Demand Pay That You Can Trust. Introducing Friday by DailyPay™ Friday, a Visa® prepaid card and app, is our latest offering and gives employees instant, no-fee access to their earned pay. Join the industry-leading companies that trust DailyPay to help employees take control of their finances.
ZayZoom
zayzoon.com
ZayZoon is the financial empowerment platform for SMBs. With ZayZoon, payday finally comes with the push of a button. It’s free for employers and takes only 30 minutes to implement. Employees can use ZayZoon to get paid whenever, however. The platform also offers educational resources and tools to help workers break the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle. And it works. 89% of employees who use ZayZoon report less financial stress and employers who offer ZayZoon boast a 29% reduction in turnover.
Instant Financial
instant.co
A pioneer of flexible employee pay solutions, Instant Financial provides financial wellness solutions to businesses, allowing employees to take control of their finances, and get paid how they want, when they want and where they want. From earned wage access, digital employee tips, and electronic paycards, Instant is a single-source provider of employee pay, helping organizations level-up their employee benefit offerings. Employers who offer fee-free, flexible employee pay options set their business apart from the competition, attract top talent and build a committed, enthusiastic team – and they enjoy benefits that boost the bottom line: • 30% more job applicants • 25% lower absenteeism • 20% lower turnover Learn more at instant.co.
Branch app
branchapp.com
Branch helps businesses accelerate payments to empower working Americans. Businesses turn to Branch for a more cost-effective, faster way to pay workers and reduce the costs of paper checks and paycards. Workers and independent contractors that sign up with Branch can receive a zero-fee bank account, free instant access to earned wages, and auto-budgeting tools to help them manage their cash flow between paychecks. Branch partners with some of the nation’s leading payroll and workforce technologies to support employers in retail, restaurant, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare.
Your Money Line
yourmoneyline.com
Your Money Line is the employee financial wellness benefit offering unlimited 1:1 human money coaching, world-class education, and AI-powered software—so your people (and their dependents) live worry-free financial lives. Your Money Line provides quick, yet thorough answers to employees’ most personal financial questions and prevents financial problems employers don’t know exist within their workforce before it’s too late. We're trusted by hundreds of companies, and hundreds of thousands of households. Goodbye employee money stress. Hello Your Money Line.
Earnin
earnin.com
Recruit, retain and improve employee productivity with the Earnin benefit. Earnin is a Financial Wellness platform specifically designed to help employees avoid debt, pay their bills, save for the future and reduce financial stress by enabling access to their pay as they work. Our core Cashout product supports employees from over 50,000 business across the US and we have provided access to over $10 billion in earnings. Our mission is to help employees live better financial lives. Earnin technology is unique as the only provider with Zero integration needed. This means an easy rollout in days. We're likely helping some of your employees already - get in touch to find out how. Additional features: - Balance shield: Employees receive notification if their bank balance falls below a certain amount to help them avoid an overdraft fee. - Budgeting: We automatically pull in recurring expenses to help employees see what bills are upcoming and budget around them - Tip Yourself: This is a unique savings product where employees can easily create custom savings jars to save for an emergency fund, vacation, education etc.
Savology
savology.com
Savology's modern financial wellness benefit actually makes a difference in employees’ lives through personalized financial planning, coaching, and education. By partnering with Savology, employers are able to affordably provide employees with a comprehensive financial plan, financial wellness scores and report card, personalized recommendations that provide actionable next steps, 1-on-1 access to our financial coaches, financial education, and much more.
Questis
questis.co
Questis is a workforce financial empowerment company providing a complete personal finance solution. We help businesses become life-changing employers by helping employees solve the root causes of financial stress and cultivating financially resilient workforces. We transform people’s relationships with money through deep financial healing and an easy-to-follow path to financial empowerment. Our innovative solution meets people at the paycheck with solid behavioral science, personalized, predictive planning, real-person coaching, and a modern, friendly user experience. Learn more at questis.co.
Brightside
gobrightside.com
Brightside helps people make the right money moves - from accessing emergency cash to consolidating credit card debt and managing student loans.
BrightDime
brightdime.com
BrightDime offers everything your company needs to succeed with financial wellness today.
OrbisPay
orbispay.me
OrbisPay provides a Wages On-Demand™ solution that allows employees to get instant access to their earnings ahead of their paycheck. We believe that everyone should have access to the money they earn in order to pay their bills, rent, and handle emergency expenses. Our products and services help improve retention rates, increase productivity at work, save costs associated with turnover and achieve an overall financial well-being culture for your workforce.
Best Money Moves
bestmoneymoves.com
Best Money Moves is a mobile-first service designed to help people measure financial stress and then dial it down in order to get control of their financial lives. The service is sold to employers who then offer it to their employees as a free employee benefit. We don’t sell anything. There are no ads. And, there are no hidden tricks. Our only goal is to help people make smarter moves with their money by providing award-winning information, easy-to-use tools, a point-based reward system, and a unique content-mapping system that solves financial problems quickly and easily. And for employers, less financially-stressed employees translates into a happier, healthier and more productive workforce.
MoneyWellth
moneywellth.com
MoneyWellth is a comprehensive financial application that can help users learn about important financial topics, from having a baby to planning for retirement. MoneyWellth has an extensive library of videos, articles, calculators, and more to help users learn about the financial topics that matter most to them. The app has powerful tools to help users track spending, create budgets, and a number of other helpful tools to help users reach their financial goals. We don't advertise or promote products to our users, we only offer unbiased recommendations of what is in their best interest
