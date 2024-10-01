App store for web apps
Top Financial Wellness Software - Norfolk Island
Financial wellness software offers organizations the necessary tools to implement, manage, and administer financial wellness programs. These solutions provide employees with financial management education, focusing on planning, budgeting, and reducing financial stress. Key features of financial wellness software include budgeting tools, gamification, financial goal planning, debt management, and money management coaching. Additionally, these solutions offer tools for budget creation, goal setting, and tracking spending, assets, and financial management progress. The software also includes reporting and analytics features that help companies boost employee engagement, retention, and productivity. Businesses can integrate financial wellness solutions with corporate wellness software to create a comprehensive wellness initiative that addresses physical, mental, and financial health. Organizations of all sizes, industries, and departments can benefit from these solutions.
Betterment
betterment.com
Managing a 401(k) is challenging. That’s why Betterment at Work makes it simple for employers to offer a high quality 401(k). From ongoing administrative support & investment management, tailored plan design and streamlined payroll integrations – we do the heavy lifting so you don’t have to. Give yo...
Instant Financial
instant.co
A pioneer of flexible employee pay solutions, Instant Financial provides financial wellness solutions to businesses, allowing employees to take control of their finances, and get paid how they want, when they want and where they want. From earned wage access, digital employee tips, and electronic pa...
DailyPay
dailypay.com
On-Demand Pay That You Can Trust. Introducing Friday by DailyPay™ Friday, a Visa® prepaid card and app, is our latest offering and gives employees instant, no-fee access to their earned pay. Join the industry-leading companies that trust DailyPay to help employees take control of their finances.
Branch app
branchapp.com
Branch helps businesses accelerate payments to empower working Americans. Businesses turn to Branch for a more cost-effective, faster way to pay workers and reduce the costs of paper checks and paycards. Workers and independent contractors that sign up with Branch can receive a zero-fee bank account...
SmartDollar
smartdollar.com
SmartDollar is an employee financial wellness program from Dave Ramsey. Employees learn how to budget, get out of debt, save for the future, and retire with confidence.
Earnin
earnin.com
Recruit, retain and improve employee productivity with the Earnin benefit. Earnin is a Financial Wellness platform specifically designed to help employees avoid debt, pay their bills, save for the future and reduce financial stress by enabling access to their pay as they work. Our core Cashout produ...
Brightside
gobrightside.com
Brightside helps people make the right money moves - from accessing emergency cash to consolidating credit card debt and managing student loans.
MoneyWellth
moneywellth.com
MoneyWellth is a comprehensive financial application that can help users learn about important financial topics, from having a baby to planning for retirement. MoneyWellth has an extensive library of videos, articles, calculators, and more to help users learn about the financial topics that matter m...
Best Money Moves
bestmoneymoves.com
Best Money Moves is a mobile-first service designed to help people measure financial stress and then dial it down in order to get control of their financial lives. The service is sold to employers who then offer it to their employees as a free employee benefit. We don’t sell anything. There are no a...
Questis
questis.co
Questis is a workforce financial empowerment company providing a complete personal finance solution. We help businesses become life-changing employers by helping employees solve the root causes of financial stress and cultivating financially resilient workforces. We transform people’s relationships ...
ZayZoom
zayzoon.com
ZayZoon is the financial empowerment platform for SMBs. With ZayZoon, payday finally comes with the push of a button. It’s free for employers and takes only 30 minutes to implement. Employees can use ZayZoon to get paid whenever, however. The platform also offers educational resources and tools to h...
OrbisPay
orbispay.me
OrbisPay provides a Wages On-Demand™ solution that allows employees to get instant access to their earnings ahead of their paycheck. We believe that everyone should have access to the money they earn in order to pay their bills, rent, and handle emergency expenses. Our products and services help imp...
BrightDime
brightdime.com
BrightDime offers everything your company needs to succeed with financial wellness today.
Savology
savology.com
Savology's modern financial wellness benefit actually makes a difference in employees’ lives through personalized financial planning, coaching, and education. By partnering with Savology, employers are able to affordably provide employees with a comprehensive financial plan, financial wellness score...
Your Money Line
yourmoneyline.com
Your Money Line is the employee financial wellness benefit offering unlimited 1:1 human money coaching, world-class education, and AI-powered software—so your people (and their dependents) live worry-free financial lives. Your Money Line provides quick, yet thorough answers to employees’ most person...