Financial services customer relationship management (CRM) software offers a centralized platform for managing all customer-focused activities. Institutions like traditional banks, hedge funds, investment banks, and insurance companies utilize this software to establish, nurture, and enhance their customer relationships. Strong customer relationships are crucial for success in the financial services sector, as clients are essential to business growth. Professionals in this field use CRM software to streamline client outreach, manage documentation, analyze accounts, schedule meetings, maintain sales pipelines, conduct KYC verification, and much more.
Wealthbox
wealthbox.com
Wealthbox is a CRM for financial advisors, providing tools for client management, workflow tracking, and integration with financial software.
Affinity
affinity.co
Affinity is a relationship intelligence platform that automates data entry and manages networks for industries like finance and real estate.
Creatio
creatio.com
Creatio is a no-code platform for automating workflows and CRM, enhancing customer interactions and operational efficiency through AI-driven tools.
Maximizer
maximizer.com
Maximizer is a CRM solution for sales that helps manage customer relationships, track activities, and analyze performance efficiently.
Hubly
myhubly.com
Hubly helps financial advisory firms manage workflows and client relationships through a visual dashboard, integrating with existing tools for improved efficiency and compliance.
NMI
nmi.com
NMI is a payment solution app that enables businesses to accept payments securely across multiple platforms including in-store, online, and mobile.
LeadCenter.AI
leadcenter.ai
LeadCenter.AI is an AI-powered platform for financial advisors that automates sales and marketing processes to enhance lead management and customer insights.
TaskSuite
tasksuite.com
TaskSuite is a cloud-based loan management platform that automates and streamlines the loan lifecycle, enhancing efficiency for brokers and lenders.
4Degrees
4degrees.ai
4Degrees is a CRM designed for deal-driven industries, offering tools for relationship management, data entry automation, and alert systems to enhance professional networking.
Datasite
datasite.com
Datasite is a secure virtual data room for managing financial transactions, facilitating collaboration, and supporting due diligence across various industries.
Dasseti
dasseti.com
Dasseti is a software platform for institutional investors, facilitating data collection, analysis, and reporting throughout the investment lifecycle, including ESG data management.
Identifee
identifee.com
Identifee is an engagement platform for financial services that provides automated insights and training to enhance customer experience and increase revenue.
Finpace
finpace.com
Finpace develops software that automates workflows for financial advisory teams, improving compliance and reducing time waste for both advisors and clients.
Zapflow
zapflow.com
Zapflow is a software platform for professional investors to manage deal flow, fundraising, and portfolio tracking efficiently.
Altvia
altvia.com
Altvia is a platform for private equity firms that streamlines fundraising, tracks investor engagement, and manages communications and data analysis for better capital raising.
