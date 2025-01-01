Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop—your all-in-one tool to manage apps and accounts. Switch between multiple accounts, organize apps by workflow, and access a curated catalog of desktop apps for Mac and Windows.
Financial research software assists portfolio managers and investment professionals in finding, sorting, and analyzing relevant data to inform their investment decisions. These tools include search functionalities, access to the latest financial market information, and various features designed to support financial services professionals in their research and analysis. The primary purpose of financial research software is to provide analysts and investors with easy access to essential documents, estimates, market news, and financial statements. Many solutions in this category also offer custom reporting, risk analytics, stock screening, and charting tools. This software enables investment professionals to manage the analytics and market evaluations vital for portfolio selection by granting access to extensive data sets and analytical tools. Analysts and finance professionals use these solutions to stay informed about market trends, make predictions, provide investment advice, and refine their investment strategies.
Submit New App
TradingView
tradingview.com
TradingView offers advanced charting, real-time market data, and social trading features for stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies, with customizable alerts and trading integration.
Koyfin
koyfin.com
Koyfin is a financial analytics platform for advisors to track portfolios, analyze investments, create reports, and conduct stock research.
PitchBook
pitchbook.com
PitchBook is a financial data platform providing insights on private and public markets for investment analysis, fundraising, and market research.
YCharts
ycharts.com
YCharts is an investment research platform that provides tools for analyzing securities, building portfolios, and visualizing financial data.
Deepvue
deepvue.com
Deepvue is a trading platform that offers stock screening, customizable dashboards, watchlists, educational resources, and advanced charting tools for informed investment decisions.
FactSet
factset.com
FactSet is a financial analytics platform that provides data management and risk analysis tools for investment professionals to support informed decision-making.
Nasdaq
nasdaq.com
The Nasdaq app offers real-time financial data, customizable watchlists, market analysis, and educational resources for informed investing and portfolio management.
Quartr
quartr.com
Quartr is a financial app providing access to live earnings calls and investor relations data from over 12,000 public companies for professionals and investors.
OpenBB
openbb.co
OpenBB is an AI-powered research platform that offers tools for financial analysis, data integration, and real-time collaboration for investors and researchers.
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
AlphaSense is a market intelligence platform that provides access to diverse content sources to enhance business decision-making and streamline research.
QuantConnect
quantconnect.com
QuantConnect is a cloud-based platform for designing, backtesting, and deploying algorithmic trading strategies across multiple asset classes.
Coinseeker.co
coinseeker.co
Coinseeker.co is an AI-driven platform that aggregates data on crypto fundraising, market trends, and analytics for investors in the blockchain sector.
Grata
grata.com
Grata is a platform that helps users find, research, and engage with private companies for M&A and investment purposes, streamlining the dealmaking process.
BeyondIRR
beyondirr.com
BeyondIRR is a B2B app that helps investment professionals enhance client experiences with technology, insights on markets, and access to exclusive investment products.
StockInsights AI
stockinsights.ai
StockInsights AI helps investors analyze public company filings and conduct efficient research with AI-driven insights, real-time updates, and customizable dashboards.
Profit.com
profit.com
Profit.com is a trading app that provides real-time market data, advanced charting, portfolio management, and news features for informed trading decisions across various asset classes.
Quill AI
quillai.com
Quill AI automates parsing financial documents, extracting SEC data, and generating KPIs, to streamline research and analysis for public equity investments.
Hebbia
hebbia.ai
Hebbia is an AI search engine that automates document analysis and data processing to streamline research and improve decision-making for knowledge workers.
Stockpulse
stockpulse.ai
Stockpulse is an AI tool that analyzes financial news and data, providing insights and reports for informed investment decisions across various financial sectors.
Finbox
finbox.com
Finbox is an investment platform providing tools for stock research, portfolio management, and valuation, helping investors analyze companies and track market performance.
Streamlined Finance
streamlined.finance
Streamlined Finance is an investment research app that provides financial data, analysis tools, and portfolio management features for individual investors and professionals.
Consumer Edge
consumer-edge.com
Consumer Edge provides global transaction revenue data to help businesses predict earnings, forecast sales, and identify growth opportunities.
Tradepost.ai
tradepost.ai
Tradepost.ai is an AI-driven platform for analyzing financial data, providing insights from newsletters, SEC filings, and market sentiment to aid investment decisions.
Dealroom.co
dealroom.co
Dealroom.co is a global data platform providing insights on startups, innovation, high-growth companies, ecosystems, and investment strategies.
Synaptic
synaptic.com
Synaptic provides a no-code platform for investors to access diverse alternative data for company insights and investment research.
Countercyclical
countercyclical.io
Countercyclical is an investment research platform for teams to create valuations, collaborate securely, and manage the investment lifecycle efficiently.
AlphaResearch
alpharesearch.io
AlphaResearch is an investment research platform that helps users extract insights from financial texts and data to aid in informed investment decisions.
Aiera
aiera.com
Aiera is an app that monitors live Wall Street events, offering real-time transcriptions and audio, along with company data search and collaboration tools.
PrivCo
privco.com
PrivCo offers detailed financial data and insights on U.S. private companies, helping users with research, analysis, and informed decision-making.
EILLA
eilla.ai
EILLA is an AI platform that automates tasks and supports decision-making in M&A, VC, and PE deals, enhancing workflow efficiency and productivity.
Gain.pro
gain.pro
Gain.pro is a private market intelligence platform providing insights on companies, investors, and industries using advanced technology and local research.
Growjo
growjo.com
Growjo tracks the growth of companies and startups globally, providing data on revenue, employee numbers, funding, and market trends for informed business decisions.
Valutico
valutico.com
Valutico is a cloud-based business valuation software that simplifies financial assessments using various methods for accurate company evaluations.
Inven
inven.ai
Inven is an AI tool that helps users find M&A targets by scanning websites for similar companies based on their criteria, streamlining deal sourcing.
Tegus
tegus.com
Tegus is a research platform for investors, offering market data, expert call transcripts, and compliance tools to support informed investment decisions.
Databento
databento.com
Databento provides easy access to real-time and historical financial data on US equities and futures, with customizable formats and user-friendly APIs.
BlueGamma
bluegamma.io
BlueGamma is a user-friendly platform for financing teams to easily download EURIBOR, SONIA, and SOFR curves.
MarktoMarket
marktomarket.io
MarktoMarket is a platform providing data and analytics for M&A professionals, offering access to a searchable database of private company intelligence in the UK.
Doceo
doceo.tv
Doceo provides retail investors access to regular updates from investment managers via short analytical videos.
Standard Metrics
standardmetrics.io
Standard Metrics is an automated platform that facilitates financial transparency between startups and investors, aiding founders in decision-making for growth.
Cyndx
cyndx.com
Cyndx is an AI-based platform for discovering and analyzing potential acquisition deals, focusing on private companies and their financial activities.
Sourcescrub
sourcescrub.com
Sourcescrub is a deal sourcing platform that provides investment and M&A teams with insights on private markets by integrating data from various sources.
Dasseti
dasseti.com
Dasseti is a software platform for institutional investors, facilitating data collection, analysis, and reporting throughout the investment lifecycle, including ESG data management.
Jacobi
jacobistrategies.com
Jacobi is a cloud-based platform for managing multi-asset investments, enabling portfolio design, analysis, and client engagement with customizable dashboards and reports.
Kwanti
kwanti.com
Kwanti provides portfolio analytics for financial advisors, assisting with model building, client analysis, and proposal generation through a web-based platform.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.