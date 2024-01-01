App store for web apps
Top Financial Consulting Providers - Congo - Kinshasa
Financial consulting firms offer businesses expert financial guidance to enhance their financial strategies, streamline procedures, and ultimately boost revenue. Armed with a profound understanding of the financial landscape, these consultants meticulously scrutinize the monetary facets of businesses, offering valuable insights that might elude internal stakeholders. Businesses often engage financial consultants during periods of sluggish growth or when confronted with uncertainties. Typically, these consultants collaborate closely with a company's chief financial officer or a related executive. While some operate within independent firms, others are affiliated with accounting firms or larger consulting entities.
Paro.ai
paro.ai
Paro is a growth platform that brings an expert talent community and businesses together to navigate immediate challenges and architect a plan for long-term success. Powered by proprietary AI technology and in-depth industry expertise, Paro matches businesses with the best-fit expert and solution to...
Wolters Kluwer
wolterskluwer.com
A global expert solutions leader, we help professionals deliver deep impact when it matters most in the health, tax, accounting, finance and legal sectors.
Zeni
zeni.ai
Zeni is the first AI-powered finance concierge for startups powering high velocity decision making. With Zeni’s intelligent bookkeeping, accounting, tax and CFO services, startups have access to real-time financial insights via their Zeni Dashboard, and a team of finance experts to manage every fina...
Fincent
fincent.com
Experience seamless financial management. Streamline ✓ Bookkeeping ✓ Tax filing ✓ Invoicing & Payments ✓ Expense tracking and more. Book a Demo!
Bench Accounting
bench.co
Bench does your small business books for you. We'll connect you with one of our in-house bookkeepers. Then, they'll prepare your monthly and year-end financials—so you don't have to. Dedicated bookkeepers, just for you: Real humans. Perfect books. Your bookkeeping team imports bank statements, categ...
Rehmann
rehmann.com
Rehmann is a fully integrated financial services firm of CPAs and consultants, wealth advisors and corporate investigators.
Ivory Consulting
ivorycc.com
Ivory Consulting Corporation has been the leading provider of equipment lease and loan software, software customizations and consulting services for the equipment finance industry.
American Century Investments
americancentury.com
Every day you invest in making the world a better place for yourself, your family and your community. Individually, you make a meaningful difference. Together we can become a powerful force for good.
ProjectionHub
projectionhub.com
ProjectionHub is the innovative solution for sales management. Give the visibility of financial via projection of revenue, expenses, asset and liability to the entrepreneurs. So that they can get more idea of the business plans and investment.
KPMG Spark
kpmgspark.com
KPMG Spark offers Online Accounting which incorporates automated accounting with access to a dedicated account team for simplified tax prep, invoicing, payments, expense tracking, and more
RevOptimal
revoptimal.com
RevOptimal helps teams leverage data to drive increased revenue. First, we work with your team to isolate your ideal customer profile and develop a list of high-potential, high-intent prospects. Next, we feed your team targeted buyer leads on a steady cadence. Finally, we measure your performance in...
LBMC
lbmc.com
LBMC is a professional services firm that offers accounting and finance, human resources, technology, risk and information security, and wealth advisory services for both businesses and high net wealth individuals. Their broad range of advisory and business consulting offerings were designed to focu...