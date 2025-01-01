Top Cloud Storage Services

App store for web apps

File-hosting services, commonly referred to as cloud storage services, online file storage providers, or cyberlockers, are internet-based hosting platforms meticulously crafted to accommodate and manage user files. These services offer users the capability to store, share, and access their files remotely through the internet. Leveraging advanced infrastructure and technology, file-hosting services have become integral tools for individuals, businesses, and organizations seeking convenient and scalable solutions for file storage and collaboration. Users can securely upload, store, and retrieve their documents, multimedia, and other digital assets from virtually anywhere, fostering efficiency and accessibility in the digital era. Additionally, many file-hosting services incorporate features such as file synchronization, version control, and collaborative editing to enhance user productivity and collaboration.

Submit New App


Google Drive

Google Drive

google.com

Google Drive is a cloud storage service that allows users to store, share, and collaborate on files across devices with integration to Google tools.

iCloud

iCloud

icloud.com

iCloud allows users to securely access and sync photos, videos, documents, and more across Apple devices using their Apple ID.

Microsoft OneDrive

Microsoft OneDrive

onedrive.com

Microsoft OneDrive is a cloud storage service that allows users to store, sync, share files, and collaborate on documents across various devices.

Dropbox

Dropbox

dropbox.com

Dropbox is a cloud storage service that allows users to store, sync, and share files across devices, enhancing collaboration and file management.

TeraBox

TeraBox

terabox.com

TeraBox is a cloud storage app offering 1TB free space for file backup and sharing, with features like multi-device sync, secure sharing, and privacy protections.

iCloud Drive

iCloud Drive

icloud.com

iCloud Drive securely stores files in the cloud, allowing access across Apple devices and Windows. Users can upload, download, organize, and share files easily.

Proton Drive

Proton Drive

proton.me

Proton Drive is a secure cloud storage app that allows users to safely store, manage, and share sensitive documents with strong privacy protections.

MEGA

MEGA

mega.io

MEGA is a cloud storage service that offers 50 GB of free storage with end-to-end encryption, secure file sharing, and user-controlled file access across multiple devices.

TeleDrive

TeleDrive

teledriveapp.com

TeleDrive is an open-source app that utilizes the Telegram API for unlimited cloud storage, allowing users to upload files without any limits.

Yandex Disk

Yandex Disk

disk.yandex.com

Yandex Disk is a cloud storage app that enables users to upload, manage, and share files securely across devices with features like automatic uploads and smart search.

Internxt

Internxt

internxt.com

Internxt is a secure cloud storage app that offers file management, encryption, and decentralized storage, ensuring user privacy across devices.

iCloud Beta

iCloud Beta

beta.icloud.com

iCloud Beta is a cloud storage service that syncs files, photos, and contacts across devices, ensuring access and management from anywhere.

Sync

Sync

sync.com

Sync is a secure cloud storage platform for file management and collaboration, offering end-to-end encryption, sharing controls, and compliance with privacy regulations.

Shadow Drive

Shadow Drive

shadow.tech

Shadow Drive is a European cloud storage solution that prioritizes privacy and data security, offering users control over their files.

ShareFile

ShareFile

sharefile.com

ShareFile is a secure file sharing and collaboration platform that allows users to access, manage, and share files from any device while ensuring data security and compliance.

