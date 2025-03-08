Find the right software and services.
File-hosting services, commonly referred to as cloud storage services, online file storage providers, or cyberlockers, are internet-based hosting platforms meticulously crafted to accommodate and manage user files. These services offer users the capability to store, share, and access their files remotely through the internet. Leveraging advanced infrastructure and technology, file-hosting services have become integral tools for individuals, businesses, and organizations seeking convenient and scalable solutions for file storage and collaboration. Users can securely upload, store, and retrieve their documents, multimedia, and other digital assets from virtually anywhere, fostering efficiency and accessibility in the digital era. Additionally, many file-hosting services incorporate features such as file synchronization, version control, and collaborative editing to enhance user productivity and collaboration.
Google Drive
google.com
Google Drive is a cloud storage service that allows users to store, share, and collaborate on files across devices with integration to Google tools.
iCloud
icloud.com
iCloud allows users to securely access and sync photos, videos, documents, and more across Apple devices using their Apple ID.
Microsoft OneDrive
onedrive.com
Microsoft OneDrive is a cloud storage service that allows users to store, sync, share files, and collaborate on documents across various devices.
TeleDrive
teledriveapp.com
Your Free Unlimited Cloud Storage. The open source project to give you what you deserve. Using the Telegram API as your unlimited storage. So, you can upload as many as you want without any limit.
TeraBox
terabox.com
TeraBox is a cloud storage app offering 1TB free space for file backup and sharing, with features like multi-device sync, secure sharing, and privacy protections.
Yandex Disk
disk.yandex.com
Yandex Disk is a cloud storage app that enables users to upload, manage, and share files securely across devices with features like automatic uploads and smart search.
Proton Drive
proton.me
Proton Drive is a secure cloud storage app that allows users to safely store, manage, and share sensitive documents with strong privacy protections.
iCloud Drive
icloud.com
iCloud Drive securely stores files in the cloud, allowing access across Apple devices and Windows. Users can upload, download, organize, and share files easily.
Dropbox
dropbox.com
Dropbox is a cloud storage service that allows users to store, sync, and share files across devices, enhancing collaboration and file management.
Internxt
internxt.com
Stand for privacy, switch to Internxt. Internxt's open-source cloud storage services protect your right to privacy. Internxt Drive, Photos, Send, and more.
MEGA
mega.io
MEGA is a cloud storage service that offers 50 GB of free storage with end-to-end encryption, secure file sharing, and user-controlled file access across multiple devices.
Sync
sync.com
Sync is a file storage, sharing, and collaboration platform that keeps you safe, secure and connected in the cloud. Since 2011, Sync.com has been on a mission to provide a safe space for the world to collaborate. Today, over one million businesses of all sizes use Sync’s award-winning cloud apps and ground-breaking privacy protection features to share big ideas, store important information and collaborate on game-changing projects.
iCloud Beta
beta.icloud.com
iCloud is essential for keeping personal information from your devices safe, up to date, and available wherever you are. At iCloud.com, you can access your photos, files, and more from any web browser. Changes you make will sync to your iPhone and other devices, so you’re always up to date.
ShareFile
sharefile.com
Securely share content and collaborate with clients and internal teams from any device or location with ShareFile. Departments and small businesses need simple, secure solutions to collaborate with clients and each other. With ShareFile, use any device to securely access files, share data, and create time-saving workflows. Simple, quick set-up – no IT required. Share, send any size file on any device: Whether you're in the office or on the go, you'll have secure access to your files anywhere, any time with cloud storage. * Know your files are always safe: Bank-level encryption protects your files, emails and attachments in transit and at rest. * Collaborate securely: Audit trails and configurable permissions to know and control who is accessing your data. * Optimize the client and employee onboarding process: Time-saving workflows reduce manual paperwork all within a single point of collaboration. * Secure FTP site alternative: No software installations - for you or your clients.
Shadow Drive
shadow.tech
Your cloud storage, your files, your rules. Keep your files private and safe thanks to Shadow Drive, our European-made and hosted cloud storage solution. Now the lowest priced privacy-centric drive on the market.
