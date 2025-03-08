ShareFile

Securely share content and collaborate with clients and internal teams from any device or location with ShareFile. Departments and small businesses need simple, secure solutions to collaborate with clients and each other. With ShareFile, use any device to securely access files, share data, and create time-saving workflows. Simple, quick set-up – no IT required. Share, send any size file on any device: Whether you're in the office or on the go, you'll have secure access to your files anywhere, any time with cloud storage. * Know your files are always safe: Bank-level encryption protects your files, emails and attachments in transit and at rest. * Collaborate securely: Audit trails and configurable permissions to know and control who is accessing your data. * Optimize the client and employee onboarding process: Time-saving workflows reduce manual paperwork all within a single point of collaboration. * Secure FTP site alternative: No software installations - for you or your clients.