Top Cloud Storage Services - Slovenia

Google Drive
google.com
Google Drive is a file storage and synchronization service developed by Google. Launched on April 24, 2012, Google Drive allows users to store files on their servers, synchronize files across devices, and share files. In addition to a website, Google Drive offers apps with offline capabilities for Windows and macOS computers, and Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. Google Drive encompasses Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides, which are a part of an office suite that permits collaborative editing of documents, spreadsheets, presentations, drawings, forms, and more. Files created and edited through the office suite are saved in Google Drive. Google Drive offers users 15 gigabytes of free storage through Google One. Google One also offers 100 gigabytes, 200 gigabytes, 2 terabytes, 10 terabytes, 20 terabytes, and 30 terabytes offered through optional paid plans. Files uploaded can be up to 5 terabytes in size. Users can change privacy settings for individual files and folders, including enabling sharing with other users or making content public. On the website, users can search for an image by describing its visuals, and use natural language to find specific files, such as "find my budget spreadsheet from last December". The website and Android app offer a Backups section to see what Android devices have data backed up to the service, and a completely overhauled computer app released in July 2017 allows for backing up specific folders on the user's computer. A Quick Access feature can intelligently predict the files users need. Google Drive is a key component of G Suite, Google's monthly subscription offering for businesses and organizations. As part of select G Suite plans, Drive offers unlimited storage, advanced file audit reporting, enhanced administration controls, and greater collaboration tools for teams. Following the launch of the service, Google Drive's privacy policy was heavily criticized by some members of the media. Google has one set of Terms of Service and Privacy Policy agreements that cover all of its services, meaning that the language in the agreements grants the company broad rights to reproduce, use, and create derivative works from content stored on Google Drive. While the policies also confirm that users retain intellectual property rights, privacy advocates raised concerns that the licenses grant Google the right to use the information and data to customize the advertising and other services Google provides. In contrast, other members of the media noted that the agreements were no worse than those of competing cloud storage services, but that the competition uses "more artful language" in the agreements, and also stated that Google needs the rights in order to "move files around on its servers, cache your data, or make image thumbnails". As of March 2017, Google Drive had 800 million active users, and as of September 2015 it had over one million organizational paying users. As of May 2017, there were over two trillion files stored on the service.
Dropbox
dropbox.com
Dropbox is a file hosting service operated by the American company Dropbox, Inc., headquartered in San Francisco, California, that offers cloud storage, file synchronization, personal cloud, and client software. Dropbox was founded in 2007 by MIT students Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi as a startup company, with initial funding from seed accelerator Y Combinator. Dropbox has been ranked as one of the most valuable startups in the US and the world, with a valuation of over US$10 billion, and it has been described as one of Y Combinator's most successful investments to date. However, Dropbox has also experienced criticism and generated controversy for issues including security breaches and privacy concerns. Dropbox has been blocked in China since 2014. It received a five star rating in the Electronic Frontier Foundation's 2017 "Protecting Your Data From Government Requests" report.
Microsoft OneDrive
onedrive.com
Microsoft OneDrive (previously known as SkyDrive) is a file hosting service and synchronization service operated by Microsoft as part of its web version of Office. First launched in August 2007, OneDrive allows users to store files and personal data like Windows settings or BitLocker recovery keys in the cloud, share files, and sync files across Android, Windows Phone, and iOS mobile devices, Windows and macOS computers, and the Xbox 360 and Xbox One consoles. Users can upload Microsoft Office documents to OneDrive. OneDrive offers 5 GB of storage space free of charge, with 100 GB, 1 TB, and 6 TB storage options available either separately or with Office 365 subscriptions.
iCloud
icloud.com
Sign in to iCloud to access your photos, videos, documents, notes, contacts, and more. Use your Apple ID or create a new account to start using Apple services.
Proton Drive
proton.me
Proton Drive allows you to securely store and share your sensitive documents and access them anywhere.
MEGA
mega.io
Mega (stylised in uppercase as MEGA) or Mega.nz is a cloud storage and file hosting service offered by Mega Limited, an Auckland-based company. The service is offered primarily through web-based apps. Mega mobile apps are also available for Windows Phone, Android and iOS. Mega is known for its large 50 GB storage allocation for free accounts.The website and service was launched on 19 January 2013, by Kim Dotcom, who had founded the now-defunct service Megaupload. However, in 2015 Kim Dotcom disassociated himself from the service and stated that the New Zealand government had seized the shares of a Chinese investor and has control of the site. Mega Limited responded that the authorities have not interfered with its operations.
TeleDrive
teledriveapp.com
Your Free Unlimited Cloud Storage. The open source project to give you what you deserve. Using the Telegram API as your unlimited storage. So, you can upload as many as you want without any limit.
Amazon Drive
amazon.com
Amazon Drive, formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, is a cloud storage application managed by Amazon. The service offers secure cloud storage, file backup, file sharing, and Photo printing. Using an Amazon account, the files and folders can be transferred and managed from multiple devices including web browsers, desktop applications, mobiles, and tablets. Amazon Drive also lets their U.S. users order photo prints and photo books using the Amazon Prints service.Today, Amazon Drive offers free unlimited photo storage with an Amazon Prime subscription or a Kindle Fire device, and a paid limited storage service. Launched in major countries including U.S, Canada, European nations, Japan, and Australia. It also functions in China and Brazil as a free limited 5GB storage service.
iCloud Drive
icloud.com
With iCloud Drive, you can securely store your files in iCloud and access them on iCloud.com and your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Windows computer. You can also have all the files in the Desktop and Documents folders on your Mac stored automatically in iCloud Drive. That way, you can save files right where you usually keep them on your Mac, and they become available on iCloud.com and all your devices. On iCloud.com, you can use iCloud Drive to upload and download files, share files, delete files, organize files in folders, rename files, and recover recently deleted files. You can also share folders of files with other iCloud users. If you have Pages, Numbers, or Keynote files stored in iCloud Drive, you can open them in Pages, Numbers, or Keynote on iCloud.com.
TeraBox
terabox.com
Provide network backup and synchronization for files. Feature with large space, fast speed, safety and stability, support for acceleration of web-based education and mobile phones. Sign up now to enjoy 1TB of free storage space
Internxt
internxt.com
Stand for privacy, switch to Internxt. Internxt's open-source cloud storage services protect your right to privacy. Internxt Drive, Photos, Send, and more.
Sync
sync.com
Sync is a file storage, sharing, and collaboration platform that keeps you safe, secure and connected in the cloud. Since 2011, Sync.com has been on a mission to provide a safe space for the world to collaborate. Today, over one million businesses of all sizes use Sync’s award-winning cloud apps and ground-breaking privacy protection features to share big ideas, store important information and collaborate on game-changing projects.
Yandex Disk
disk.yandex.com
Upload files by simply dragging and dropping them into the browser window, perform batch operations with files and folders, and publish them right after uploading. Yandex.Disk saves your files no matter what happens.
iCloud Beta
beta.icloud.com
iCloud is essential for keeping personal information from your devices safe, up to date, and available wherever you are. At iCloud.com, you can access your photos, files, and more from any web browser. Changes you make will sync to your iPhone and other devices, so you’re always up to date.
ShareFile
sharefile.com
Securely share content and collaborate with clients and internal teams from any device or location with ShareFile. Departments and small businesses need simple, secure solutions to collaborate with clients and each other. With ShareFile, use any device to securely access files, share data, and create time-saving workflows. Simple, quick set-up – no IT required. Share, send any size file on any device: Whether you're in the office or on the go, you'll have secure access to your files anywhere, any time with cloud storage. * Know your files are always safe: Bank-level encryption protects your files, emails and attachments in transit and at rest. * Collaborate securely: Audit trails and configurable permissions to know and control who is accessing your data. * Optimize the client and employee onboarding process: Time-saving workflows reduce manual paperwork all within a single point of collaboration. * Secure FTP site alternative: No software installations - for you or your clients.
Shadow Drive
shadow.tech
Your cloud storage, your files, your rules. Keep your files private and safe thanks to Shadow Drive, our European-made and hosted cloud storage solution. Now the lowest priced privacy-centric drive on the market.
