Top File Converter Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
File converter software allows users to change a document from one file type to another. These tools provide easy, step-by-step processes for conversions: users simply upload the original document, choose the desired output format, and convert it. Additionally, file converter software often supports batch conversions, enabling users to convert multiple documents to the same format simultaneously. It also usually facilitates conversions between specific file types. Some file converter software includes a recovery mode to ensure safe conversion from one format to another. These solutions generally integrate with file reader software, allowing users to access the files they need easily.
Submit New App
Adobe Acrobat
acrobat.adobe.com
Adobe Acrobat is a tool for creating, editing, sharing, and signing PDF documents on various devices, with security and collaboration features.
Convertio
convertio.co
Convertio is an online tool for converting files between over 309 formats, including documents, images, audio, and video, with options to upload from cloud storage.
CloudConvert
cloudconvert.com
CloudConvert is an online tool for converting files between various formats, including audio, video, documents, and images, from multiple sources.
PDF Candy
pdfcandy.com
PDF Candy is a tool for converting, editing, and managing PDF files across various formats, supporting multiple online and offline functionalities.
Zamzar
zamzar.com
Zamzar is an online file conversion tool that supports 1200+ formats for documents, images, videos, and audio, accessible from any device.
Foxit Cloud
connectedpdf.com
Foxit Cloud is a document management solution for securely managing, editing, and sharing PDF documents and forms across different platforms.
HitPaw Online
online.hitpaw.com
HitPaw Online Background Remover is a free AI tool that removes backgrounds from photos, allows batch processing, and offers various editing options without watermarks.
Lumin
luminpdf.com
Lumin is a cloud-based PDF editing and document workflow tool that allows users to edit, annotate, sign, and collaborate on PDF documents from any device.
Nanonets
nanonets.com
Nanonets is an AI-driven document processing service that automates data extraction from various documents using OCR technology.
GorillaPDF
gorillapdf.com
GorillaPDF is a free online tool for converting, merging, compressing, and editing PDF documents, supporting various file formats and offering encryption features.
CocoDoc
cocodoc.com
CocoDoc is an online PDF editor that allows users to edit, sign, and share documents securely in various formats.
PDFShift
pdfshift.io
PDFShift is a tool for developers to convert HTML documents to high-quality PDF, offering API support and options like watermarking and encryption.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.