Top File Converter Software

File converter software allows users to change a document from one file type to another. These tools provide easy, step-by-step processes for conversions: users simply upload the original document, choose the desired output format, and convert it. Additionally, file converter software often supports batch conversions, enabling users to convert multiple documents to the same format simultaneously. It also usually facilitates conversions between specific file types. Some file converter software includes a recovery mode to ensure safe conversion from one format to another. These solutions generally integrate with file reader software, allowing users to access the files they need easily.

Submit New App


Adobe Acrobat

Adobe Acrobat

acrobat.adobe.com

Adobe Acrobat is a tool for creating, editing, sharing, and signing PDF documents on various devices, with security and collaboration features.

Convertio

Convertio

convertio.co

Convertio is an online tool for converting files between over 309 formats, including documents, images, audio, and video, with options to upload from cloud storage.

CloudConvert

CloudConvert

cloudconvert.com

CloudConvert is an online tool for converting files between various formats, including audio, video, documents, and images, from multiple sources.

PDF Candy

PDF Candy

pdfcandy.com

PDF Candy is a tool for converting, editing, and managing PDF files across various formats, supporting multiple online and offline functionalities.

Zamzar

Zamzar

zamzar.com

Zamzar is an online file conversion tool that supports 1200+ formats for documents, images, videos, and audio, accessible from any device.

Foxit Cloud

Foxit Cloud

connectedpdf.com

Foxit Cloud is a document management solution for securely managing, editing, and sharing PDF documents and forms across different platforms.

HitPaw Online

HitPaw Online

online.hitpaw.com

HitPaw Online Background Remover is a free AI tool that removes backgrounds from photos, allows batch processing, and offers various editing options without watermarks.

Lumin

Lumin

luminpdf.com

Lumin is a cloud-based PDF editing and document workflow tool that allows users to edit, annotate, sign, and collaborate on PDF documents from any device.

Nanonets

Nanonets

nanonets.com

Nanonets is an AI-driven document processing service that automates data extraction from various documents using OCR technology.

GorillaPDF

GorillaPDF

gorillapdf.com

GorillaPDF is a free online tool for converting, merging, compressing, and editing PDF documents, supporting various file formats and offering encryption features.

CocoDoc

CocoDoc

cocodoc.com

CocoDoc is an online PDF editor that allows users to edit, sign, and share documents securely in various formats.

PDFShift

PDFShift

pdfshift.io

PDFShift is a tool for developers to convert HTML documents to high-quality PDF, offering API support and options like watermarking and encryption.

