Top File Converter Software - Tunisia

File converter software allows users to change a document from one file type to another. These tools provide easy, step-by-step processes for conversions: users simply upload the original document, choose the desired output format, and convert it. Additionally, file converter software often supports batch conversions, enabling users to convert multiple documents to the same format simultaneously. It also usually facilitates conversions between specific file types. Some file converter software includes a recovery mode to ensure safe conversion from one format to another. These solutions generally integrate with file reader software, allowing users to access the files they need easily.
Adobe Acrobat
acrobat.adobe.com
At Adobe, we believe that documents are more than just a collection of information and proof. They are foundational to connecting people and ideas, pushing business forward. Adobe Acrobat keeps you connected to your team while driving your business forward – no matter where you’re working. Acrobat is the all-in-one PDF and e-signature solution trusted by Fortune 500 companies. With Acrobat, you can effortlessly create, edit, convert, share, sign, and combine documents – all from one Adobe platform. You can create seamless digital experiences that enable your team to easily collaborate and work from any device, anytime, anywhere. Liquid Mode in Acrobat also enables users to view PDFs on small screens without the need to pinch and zoom. In partnership with Microsoft, we’re reimagining how work gets done in a modern, secure, and connected hybrid workplace. Acrobat solutions are designed to seamlessly integrate with your favorite Microsoft apps. Save time by creating, editing, sharing, and signing – all right from Microsoft 365, Teams, Outlook, and more. Plus, you can also access smart integrations with Google, Box, and many more apps you use every day. With Acrobat, you have access to file protection features to protect your documents from being copied, changed, or printed – for added peace of mind. Acrobat helps organizations comply with security standards and regulatory requirements such as GLBA and FERPA. It also meets ISO 32000 standards for electronic document exchange, including special-purpose standards such as PDF/A for archiving, PDF/E for engineering, and PDF/X for printing.
Convertio
convertio.co
Convertio - Easy tool to convert files online. More than 309 different document, image, spreadsheet, ebook, archive, presentation, audio and video formats supported.
PDF Candy
pdfcandy.com
Convert to PDF and back files of 20+ formats. Moreover, PDF Candy offers 47 online tools to process PDF: edit, split, merge, compress and much more.
CloudConvert
cloudconvert.com
CloudConvert is an online file converter. We support nearly all audio, video, document, ebook, archive, image, spreadsheet, and presentation formats. To get started, use the button below and select files to convert from your computer.
Foxit Cloud
connectedpdf.com
Foxit Cloud provides tools for securely managing and sending PDF documents, as well as PDF forms. With Foxit Cloud, there are several features that make PDF document handling much more convenient, and safe.
Zamzar
zamzar.com
File conversion made easy. Convert documents, images, videos & sound - 1100+ formats supported.
HitPaw Online
online.hitpaw.com
HitPaw Online Background Remover is a free online tool designed to help users remove the background of their photos easily. This tool uses AI to automatically remove the background of the image, and users can then edit the size, adjust, and scale of the image with a variety of options. HitPaw Online Background Remover does not leave any watermark and is 100% safe to use. The tool allows users to batch remove the background from multiple photos, making it ideal for users who need to edit images in large quantities.HitPaw Online Background Remover can be used for a variety of purposes, from creating transparent backgrounds for online shops or social media to customizing profile photos. The tool features different options for background removal, including making the background transparent, coloring it, or customizing it according to the user's preferences. The website provides detailed instructions on how to use the tool and offers a variety of other photo and audio tools for users to choose from.
Lumin
luminpdf.com
Lumin is cloud-based pdf editing & document workflow software founded in 2014 and headquartered in New Zealand. Operating globally with more than 100 million users worldwide, there's a Lumin user located in almost every continent in the world - including Antarctica! Lumin offers seamless integration into G-Suite and boats a range of intuitive digital tools to add eSignatures, text, highlights and more to your PDF documents in the cloud. With Lumin you can: - Edit raw pdf text directly within your documents for ease of date changes and minor updates to contracts and agreements - Create a seamless eSignature workflow to collect and request digital signatures - Comment, tag & collaborate with your team from anywhere - Sync with the Google tools you know and love - Access a range of digital tools including adding shapes, images, text, comments, highlights and - Access a range of advanced pdf features for manipulating documents, compressing files for sending, splitting files and much more. Streamline document processes and workflows with tools that feel like second nature and work just how you'd expect them to. Use Lumin for study, work and life. Lumin is free to download and use, or you can unlock advanced features and functionality from just $9 p/m. Business and Enterprise plans are available and easily scalable to suit your team.
Nanonets
nanonets.com
Nanonets is an AI-based intelligent document processing service that specializes in Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology. By utilizing self-learning algorithms, Nanonets is able to automate data capture from a variety of documents such as invoices, receipts, passports, ID cards and more. The AI-based OCR technology is able to recognize and extract data from documents of any format and size, no matter how complex. In addition, Nanonets offers a variety of solutions to help customers streamline their document processing workflow such as AP Automation, Touchless Invoice Processing, Email Parsing, and ERP Integrations.Nanonets is also equipped with a range of free OCR converters that can be used to convert PDFs to Excel, CSV, JSON, XML, and Text. Furthermore, the service also provides a Web Scraper, Image to Excel, and Image to Text tool.Nanonets has been trusted by over 10,000 customers around the world and has been rated highly on G2 Crowd, Capterra, and GetApp. The service has helped customers save time and money by automating manual data entry. Examples of successful use cases include Maryland-based Remediation Contractor who saved 90% time for their accounts payable team with Nanonets' Invoice Extraction, Expatrio Global Services GMBH who achieved 95% reduction in time for manual data entry with Nanonets' OCR, and In2 Project Management who helped a Water Supply Corporation save 700,000 AUD with Nanonets' AI.Ready to get started? Nanonets provides ready to use solutions for most common document types such as invoices, receipts, ID cards, menu cards, resumes, forms, and meter readings. Customers can create and set up their own custom model in a few clicks. Customers can also book a free 30 minute consultation with the Nanonets experts to get a customized
CocoDoc
cocodoc.com
CocoDoc is a cutting-edge online PDF editor. Our interactive interface makes it easier for users to utilize the different tools and features available, therefore increasing efficiency and chopping off time. With our secure gateways, users can enjoy the peace of mind that their documents are safe and private.
PDFShift
pdfshift.io
PDFShift provides developers with a tool to convert their HTML documents (raw or link) in PDF with high-fidelity. Packages are available for Node.js, Python, and PHP and the API allows any programming languages to be used. Features like watermarking and encryption are available along with many options to customize the rendered documents to your exact needs.
GorillaPDF
gorillapdf.com
Free online PDF converter that converts images, text files, excel, presentations into PDF. It also reduce PDF files size, merge, extract text from image, and encrypt PDF files. GorillaPDF is an efficient, reliable, and easy-to-use solution to manage your PDF needs. Whether you need to convert Word, Excel, or PowerPoint files to PDF, or transform your PDFs into editable formats, GorillaPDF have the right tools. Merge, Compress, and Protect PDF documents with ease. Experience the convenience of handling PDFs like never before. Tackle your digital document challenges with the strength of a Gorilla.
