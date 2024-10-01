Top File Converter Software - Spain

App store for web apps
File converter software allows users to change a document from one file type to another. These tools provide easy, step-by-step processes for conversions: users simply upload the original document, choose the desired output format, and convert it. Additionally, file converter software often supports batch conversions, enabling users to convert multiple documents to the same format simultaneously. It also usually facilitates conversions between specific file types. Some file converter software includes a recovery mode to ensure safe conversion from one format to another. These solutions generally integrate with file reader software, allowing users to access the files they need easily.
Adobe Acrobat
acrobat.adobe.com
At Adobe, we believe that documents are more than just a collection of information and proof. They are foundational to connecting people and ideas, pushing business forward. Adobe Acrobat keeps you connected to your team while driving your business forward – no matter where you’re working. Acrobat ...
Convertio
convertio.co
Convertio - Easy tool to convert files online. More than 309 different document, image, spreadsheet, ebook, archive, presentation, audio and video formats supported.
CloudConvert
cloudconvert.com
CloudConvert is an online file converter. We support nearly all audio, video, document, ebook, archive, image, spreadsheet, and presentation formats. To get started, use the button below and select files to convert from your computer.
Zamzar
zamzar.com
File conversion made easy. Convert documents, images, videos & sound - 1100+ formats supported.
PDF Candy
pdfcandy.com
Convert to PDF and back files of 20+ formats. Moreover, PDF Candy offers 47 online tools to process PDF: edit, split, merge, compress and much more.
HitPaw Online
online.hitpaw.com
HitPaw Online Background Remover is a free online tool designed to help users remove the background of their photos easily. This tool uses AI to automatically remove the background of the image, and users can then edit the size, adjust, and scale of the image with a variety of options. HitPaw Onlin...
Foxit Cloud
connectedpdf.com
Foxit Cloud provides tools for securely managing and sending PDF documents, as well as PDF forms. With Foxit Cloud, there are several features that make PDF document handling much more convenient, and safe.
Lumin
luminpdf.com
Lumin is cloud-based pdf editing & document workflow software founded in 2014 and headquartered in New Zealand. Operating globally with more than 80 million users worldwide, there's a Lumin user located in almost every continent in the world - including Antarctica! Lumin offers seamless integration ...
Nanonets
nanonets.com
Nanonets is an AI-based intelligent document processing service that specializes in Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology. By utilizing self-learning algorithms, Nanonets is able to automate data capture from a variety of documents such as invoices, receipts, passports, ID cards and more. ...
GorillaPDF
gorillapdf.com
Free online PDF converter that converts images, text files, excel, presentations into PDF. It also reduce PDF files size, merge, extract text from image, and encrypt PDF files. GorillaPDF is an efficient, reliable, and easy-to-use solution to manage your PDF needs. Whether you need to convert Word, ...
CocoDoc
cocodoc.com
CocoDoc is a cutting-edge online PDF editor. Our interactive interface makes it easier for users to utilize the different tools and features available, therefore increasing efficiency and chopping off time. With our secure gateways, users can enjoy the peace of mind that their documents are safe and...
PDFShift
pdfshift.io
PDFShift provides developers with a tool to convert their HTML documents (raw or link) in PDF with high-fidelity. Packages are available for Node.js, Python, and PHP and the API allows any programming languages to be used. Features like watermarking and encryption are available along with many optio...