Designed for employees involved in the practice of door-to-door sales, field sales software allocates logical routes to sales personnel, optimizing efficiency. These tools assist in guiding team members through sales routes and keep managers informed of their employees' locations in real-time. The software also enables the logging of successful sales or transactions and facilitates the monitoring of team activities on the road. Field sales software operates within the broader realm of sales software. While other sales software assigns digital territories for contact via telephone, email, or video call, field sales software distinguishes itself by providing physical location territories, seamlessly connecting salespeople to their leads' physical addresses. Some tools can also integrate with or function as a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, extracting contact information and serving as a central hub for updates and field notes.
Map My Customers
mapmycustomers.me
Map My Customers is a sales mapping app that helps outside sales reps visualize, manage, and optimize routes to customer locations for improved sales efficiency.
LeadPlotter
leadplotter.com
LeadPlotter contains all the tools you need to run a smarter business in a streamlined, easy-to-use package. Keep reading to learn why it's the better option for your organization. LeadPlotter is your Personal CRM and ABM that easily manages all your leads and clients, quickly plans and maps your day based on your destinations, improves customer satisfaction: all from any of your devices, anytime anywhere.
Lystloc
lystloc.com
Lystloc is a Location Intelligence and Analytics SaaS product company providing complete solutions on location-based challenges to our customers. Lystloc started as an in-house product intended to track our on-field and office users’ attendance by location via mobile app rather than hardware punch cards. It worked out very well for us saving a lot of time and money. It was then a natural progression to develop this as a SaaS product for other companies who go through similar day to day problems on locations. So, Lystloc is an one-stop shop for all your location based solutions. We are the market leading SaaS solution in real-time location intelligence for your workforce or vehicles or API integrations.
FieldPro
fieldproapp.com
FieldPro is a software platform for manufacturers and distributors to manage and automate field operations with real-time data for improved efficiency.
FieldPie
fieldpie.com
FieldPie is a cloud-based software solution that helps companies manage their mobile workforce in Field Services, Field Sales, Field Audits and Merchandising Operations. Trusted by industry leader brands as well as innovative start-ups, FieldPie helps companies improve the efficiency of their field resources, and greatly simplifies the collection and analysis of field data. Easily schedule tasks, dispatch your field team to the right tasks, design beautiful mobile forms to collect mobile data and monitor every field activity in real-time with FieldPie.
CallProof
callproof.com
CallProof is a powerful tool specifically designed to help outside sales reps maximize the efficiency of their day-to-day operations. It provides an easy-to-use interface for route planning, allowing users to map out optimized routes for all of their appointments in order to save time and fuel costs. With its territory management feature, CallProof also enables sales reps to keep track of their leads, customers and opportunities in their given area. Ultimately, CallProof is designed to help sales reps become more productive by streamlining their workflow and increasing the efficiency of their operations. With our app, teams can experience improved visibility into the performance of each rep and be confident that they are using valuable time in the field wisely. Enjoy the convenience of a fully optimized and personalized sales experience, thanks to CallProof. With its comprehensive suite of features such as Asynchronous Communication, Automated Report Generation, Business Card Scanning, CallProof Voice, Instant Sales Meetings, Streaks, and Sales Goals. CallProof is an invaluable tool for any outside sales team looking to increase their productivity and efficiency. Try it today to maximize your success on the road!
SimpliField
simplifield.com
SimpliField is a mobile app for managing retail field operations, enabling data collection, progress tracking, and team collaboration for improved efficiency.
allGeo
allgeo.com
Abaqus provides businesses with solutions to automate their field service operations to dramatically improve their employee productivity, payroll savings, and profitability. In this age of digital transformation, Abaqus is leading the way by providing solutions to various industries from facilities management and construction to fleet management and healthcare. Abaqus simplifies the immense complexity of running field organizations with tens of thousands of mobile workers in the field by providing tools for scheduling, mileage tracking, time clocking, dispatch messaging, field data collection, mobile forms, exception monitoring, and analytics. Abaqus’s allGeo platform can be used to build custom workflow solutions for mid-size and enterprise customers. Solutions hosted on allGeo include resource tracking, time & attendance, electronic visit verification, lone worker safety, load tracking, inspection and audit logs, etc. The platform interfaces with a wide variety of devices such as Android devices, iOS devices, and telematics devices. The Abaqus team brings executives from Philips Electronics, Qualcomm, Cisco, Intel and Jitterbit with decades of experience in web, mobile, and cloud software industries.
Ecanvasser
ecanvasser.com
Ecanvasser's user-friendly software lets you plan and manage all aspects of your canvassing – saving hours of time and increasing supporter engagement
Mapline
mapline.com
Mapline is a mapping software that helps businesses visualize and analyze geographic data, create routes, and generate reports for strategic planning.
URVA
urva.co
The URVA Sales Force Tracker is a mobile-friendly sales tool which brings your entire sales team on the same page. Sales teams interface with new leads to generate business and existing customers to upsell and grow business relationships further. While this may happen regularly or irregularly, there is rarely visibility on the whats happening without a tool that connects the team on the ground to the leaders in the HQ. URVA enables the bridging of this very gap. The sales personnel on the go, have a nifty app with them, which allows them to record all customer interactions in seconds, and that too with geotagging for visibility. In return managers get to view what's happening and guide their teams about new products & services as well as set targets & plans for the week/month without having to talk to every team member. Finally, at a leadership level, all these interactions are available for consumption in bit sized dashboards & scheduled reports. All the capabilities of URVA Sales work everywhere from the phone to the big screen and everything in between. URVA Sales is trusted by some of the leading Banks, Telecoms & Pharmaceutical companies in the world.
Repzo
repzo.com
Repzo is a sales and field force automation platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, and service operations with real-time analytics and seamless system integration.
eSpatial
espatial.com
eSpatial is a cloud-based mapping software for visualizing, analyzing, and managing business data, ideal for sales territory management and route optimization.
Promomash
promomash.com
Promomash is the only all-in-one promotion management platform for growing CPG brands in retail. Plan, execute, analyze, and optimize all your retail trade promotions, field sales & marketing activities, and in-store demos in one place - and outsource your biggest headache, deductions, with a turnkey end-to-end managed process. By managing it all in Promomash, CPG brands have one source of truth to help them promote better in retail and make the best choices with their limited trade spend. No other solution provides all the tools brands need to manage every aspect of their trade marketing and promotion efforts. No more spreadsheets or multiple systems needed! • Manage promotions, demos, sales & deductions all in one place. • Get automatic, daily sales data feeds via our partnership with Crisp. • Offload the burden of deduction management with our end-to-end turnkey service. • See trade spend clearer with granular planning, reporting and deduction data. • Compare plan vs actual trade performance one easy-to-read view. Subscription plans that meet your needs now. Sign up for only what you need, or leverage the full benefits of all-in-one promotion management with Promomash. No matter how you get started, all our subscriptions are month-to-month and pricing is built to fit your company's size and budget. • Trade Promotion Management (TPM): Plan, execute, analyze and refine all your trade promotions across all tactics and customers. • Field Marketing Management: Schedule, manage, and report on field marketing events, demos and merchandising activities. • Deduction Management: Leverage automation and our team of experts to capture, categorize, validate and dispute deductions.
TrueContext
truecontext.com
TrueContext is a mobile workflow platform that enables enterprises to automate and streamline field service operations and data collection.
Skynamo
skynamo.com
Skynamo is a field sales management app that helps sales teams manage customer interactions, capture orders, and access reports, enhancing productivity.
SPOTIO
spotio.com
SPOTIO is a field sales management tool that automates tasks, tracks activities, and provides insights to improve efficiency and performance for outside sales teams.
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
SalesRabbit is a sales management app that helps field sales teams manage leads, track performance, and optimize sales processes with various digital tools.
Veloxy
veloxy.io
Veloxy is a revenue growth system that multiplies and accelerates your selling activities while eliminating non-selling activities that cost you time and money. It's one integrated sales platform that gives your essential sales capabilities — sales engagement, sales enablement, sales productivity, and Salesforce adoption — a single touchpoint across all devices to help you close more deals and generate more leads. 1,000's of field sales reps, inside sales reps, and sales managers are transforming sales departments into real revenue centers with Veloxy.
OctopusPro
octopuspro.com
OctopusPro is a cloud-based service management software with all the features and tools you need to manage and grow your business, allowing you to manage customers, leads, quotes, bookings, invoices, payments, feedback, and reviews, as well as your staff and workers in the field. Helping you reduce administrative and operational costs, increase conversions and customer retention, and improve communication between your office, field workers, and customers.
ForceManager
forcemanager.com
ForceManager is a CRM app that helps sales teams track activities, manage territories, and optimize field operations for increased productivity.
Delta Sales App
deltasalesapp.com
Delta Sales App is a sales tracking software for field sales automation & employee location tracking to automate company sales and outside field sales activities with ease. This software is designed and developed for sales managers, distributors, brands to manage field sales forces activities. With the use of Delta Sales App, brands, distributors, sales managers can manage field sales employee activities and track their geo-location whereas field sales representatives having Delta Sales App installed in their handsets can automate their routine activities like order taking, payment collections, attendance making, applying for leave, expense management, and more. 20,000+ Sales Reps. are already using Delta Sales App to improve their field sales experience ⚡ ⚡ Download the App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.deltatechnepal.delta_sales_app Delta Sales App Features for Field Employee Tracking, Automation And Sales Management 1. Order Reporting 2. & Collection Automation 3. GPS-based Employee Location Tracking 4. Mark Attendance & Leaves 5. Expense Reporting 6. Assign Activities 7. Parties/Customers Management 8. Product Management 9. Stock Taking 10.Beat Plan 11. Announcements 12. Automated Reports & Analytics 13. Tour Plan 14. Customer Visit Tracking 15. Distributor Management 16. Daily Work Logs 17. File Sharing with Field Team 18. Field Sales Team Performance 19. Field Force Management 20. Direct B2B Customer Orders Automate field sales tracking and transform the way you work and start tracking, managing your field sales employee today.
inSitu Sales
insitusales.com
inSitu Sales is a mobile order management app that integrates with ERP systems, enabling real-time sales tracking, inventory management, and customer interactions.
Mobi Work
dms.mobiwork.vn
MobiWork app supports sales teams with order placement, retail solutions for MobiWork points, and management tools for marketing teams.
Pepperi
pepperi.com
Pepperi is a B2B commerce platform enabling consumer goods brands to manage omnichannel sales, integrating e-commerce, sales automation, and retail execution.
BeatRoute
beatroute.io
BeatRoute is a sales enablement platform that optimizes collaboration between retail sales teams, distributors, and customers to enhance productivity and efficiency.
Repsly
repsly.com
Repsly is a mobile app that helps field teams manage tasks, collect data, and improve productivity in retail and sales operations.
