Top Field Sales Software - Sierra Leone

Map My Customers
mapmycustomers.me
The co-pilot for sales reps in the field. The command center for outside sales leaders. Map My Customers mobile app for iOS and Android helps outside sales reps: Visualize Customers as Pins on a Map • See the areas with the most business opportunity on a map • Create groups based on top customers, product lines, territories and more • See which companies have gone untouched for a set number of days Make More Stops • Select customers to visit and build an optimized route in seconds • Find new customers along your route to meet prospecting goals or fill in extra time Ditch Data Entry • Log a customer visit in just a few taps and take voice-to-text notes • Automatically capture calls and emails on-the-go • Integrate with Hubspot, Salesforce, Quickbooks and more
LeadPlotter
leadplotter.com
LeadPlotter contains all the tools you need to run a smarter business in a streamlined, easy-to-use package. Keep reading to learn why it's the better option for your organization. LeadPlotter is your Personal CRM and ABM that easily manages all your leads and clients, quickly plans and maps your day based on your destinations, improves customer satisfaction: all from any of your devices, anytime anywhere.
Lystloc
lystloc.com
Lystloc is a Location Intelligence and Analytics SaaS product company providing complete solutions on location-based challenges to our customers. Lystloc started as an in-house product intended to track our on-field and office users’ attendance by location via mobile app rather than hardware punch cards. It worked out very well for us saving a lot of time and money. It was then a natural progression to develop this as a SaaS product for other companies who go through similar day to day problems on locations. So, Lystloc is an one-stop shop for all your location based solutions. We are the market leading SaaS solution in real-time location intelligence for your workforce or vehicles or API integrations.
FieldPro
fieldproapp.com
FieldPro is a software platform that helps manufacturers and distributors to easily manage and automate their day-to-day field operations and achieve higher levels of efficiency with real time data.
FieldPie
fieldpie.com
FieldPie is a cloud-based software solution that helps companies manage their mobile workforce in Field Services, Field Sales, Field Audits and Merchandising Operations. Trusted by industry leader brands as well as innovative start-ups, FieldPie helps companies improve the efficiency of their field resources, and greatly simplifies the collection and analysis of field data. Easily schedule tasks, dispatch your field team to the right tasks, design beautiful mobile forms to collect mobile data and monitor every field activity in real-time with FieldPie.
CallProof
callproof.com
CallProof is a powerful tool specifically designed to help outside sales reps maximize the efficiency of their day-to-day operations. It provides an easy-to-use interface for route planning, allowing users to map out optimized routes for all of their appointments in order to save time and fuel costs. With its territory management feature, CallProof also enables sales reps to keep track of their leads, customers and opportunities in their given area. Ultimately, CallProof is designed to help sales reps become more productive by streamlining their workflow and increasing the efficiency of their operations. With our app, teams can experience improved visibility into the performance of each rep and be confident that they are using valuable time in the field wisely. Enjoy the convenience of a fully optimized and personalized sales experience, thanks to CallProof. With its comprehensive suite of features such as Asynchronous Communication, Automated Report Generation, Business Card Scanning, CallProof Voice, Instant Sales Meetings, Streaks, and Sales Goals. CallProof is an invaluable tool for any outside sales team looking to increase their productivity and efficiency. Try it today to maximize your success on the road!
SimpliField
simplifield.com
SimpliField is the mobile-first solution for brands, built to accelerate your path to retail excellence and maximize your profitability in every store. This solution helps your field teams achieve your brand's goals in each store and notifies HQ in real time about any operations happening on the ground. This cross-departmental tool reinforces collaboration across your field, store and HQ teams.
allGeo
allgeo.com
Abaqus provides businesses with solutions to automate their field service operations to dramatically improve their employee productivity, payroll savings, and profitability. In this age of digital transformation, Abaqus is leading the way by providing solutions to various industries from facilities management and construction to fleet management and healthcare. Abaqus simplifies the immense complexity of running field organizations with tens of thousands of mobile workers in the field by providing tools for scheduling, mileage tracking, time clocking, dispatch messaging, field data collection, mobile forms, exception monitoring, and analytics. Abaqus’s allGeo platform can be used to build custom workflow solutions for mid-size and enterprise customers. Solutions hosted on allGeo include resource tracking, time & attendance, electronic visit verification, lone worker safety, load tracking, inspection and audit logs, etc. The platform interfaces with a wide variety of devices such as Android devices, iOS devices, and telematics devices. The Abaqus team brings executives from Philips Electronics, Qualcomm, Cisco, Intel and Jitterbit with decades of experience in web, mobile, and cloud software industries.
Ecanvasser
ecanvasser.com
Ecanvasser's user-friendly software lets you plan and manage all aspects of your canvassing – saving hours of time and increasing supporter engagement
Mapline
mapline.com
Connect your data to the real world. In seconds, you can upload your data, see it on a map, create routes, generate charts and reports, and bring it all together into a visual dashboard. Using our powerful analytical tools, create new ways of visualizing and understanding your data. If you run into issues, our team of experts is ready to show you how to make the most of your data! Call us, chat with us, or send an email, we are here to help.
URVA
urva.co
The URVA Sales Force Tracker is a mobile-friendly sales tool which brings your entire sales team on the same page. Sales teams interface with new leads to generate business and existing customers to upsell and grow business relationships further. While this may happen regularly or irregularly, there is rarely visibility on the whats happening without a tool that connects the team on the ground to the leaders in the HQ. URVA enables the bridging of this very gap. The sales personnel on the go, have a nifty app with them, which allows them to record all customer interactions in seconds, and that too with geotagging for visibility. In return managers get to view what's happening and guide their teams about new products & services as well as set targets & plans for the week/month without having to talk to every team member. Finally, at a leadership level, all these interactions are available for consumption in bit sized dashboards & scheduled reports. All the capabilities of URVA Sales work everywhere from the phone to the big screen and everything in between. URVA Sales is trusted by some of the leading Banks, Telecoms & Pharmaceutical companies in the world.
Repzo
repzo.com
A Complete Sales / Field Force Automation Platform for managing Sales, Marketing and Service Providers which provides you with real time coverage analytics.
eSpatial
espatial.com
eSpatial is cloud-based mapping software that is engineered for the enterprise and designed for the user. We believe mapping should be fast, easy and powerful. With our mapping software, you can easily upload, visualize, and analyze multiple layers of data. It’s rapid visual insight that takes the guesswork out of decision making. We are mapping experts and have been delivering geographic solutions for over twenty years. Trusted by our customers and partners from Fortune 500 companies to non-profit organizations that span nearly every industry, we are committed to helping our users reach their mapping goals. eSpatial has a comprehensive set of features that enables you to visualize, analyze and share your business data currently stored in spreadsheets, CRM or ERP systems.
Promomash
promomash.com
Promomash is the only all-in-one promotion management platform for growing CPG brands in retail. Plan, execute, analyze, and optimize all your retail trade promotions, field sales & marketing activities, and in-store demos in one place - and outsource your biggest headache, deductions, with a turnkey end-to-end managed process. By managing it all in Promomash, CPG brands have one source of truth to help them promote better in retail and make the best choices with their limited trade spend. No other solution provides all the tools brands need to manage every aspect of their trade marketing and promotion efforts. No more spreadsheets or multiple systems needed! • Manage promotions, demos, sales & deductions all in one place. • Get automatic, daily sales data feeds via our partnership with Crisp. • Offload the burden of deduction management with our end-to-end turnkey service. • See trade spend clearer with granular planning, reporting and deduction data. • Compare plan vs actual trade performance one easy-to-read view. Subscription plans that meet your needs now. Sign up for only what you need, or leverage the full benefits of all-in-one promotion management with Promomash. No matter how you get started, all our subscriptions are month-to-month and pricing is built to fit your company's size and budget. • Trade Promotion Management (TPM): Plan, execute, analyze and refine all your trade promotions across all tactics and customers. • Field Marketing Management: Schedule, manage, and report on field marketing events, demos and merchandising activities. • Deduction Management: Leverage automation and our team of experts to capture, categorize, validate and dispute deductions.
TrueContext
truecontext.com
TrueContext enables enterprises to adapt, automate, and transform their field service operations with dynamic, quick-to-deploy mobile workflows that capture the complexity of their environment. With advanced data capture capabilities in various formats, TrueContext gives organizations visibility now and predictability for the future. TrueContext, formerly ProntoForms - is a Canadian software and mobile app developer who provides users with a low-code development platform to build apps for enterprise field service management. The application digitizes paperwork to empower workers in the field with the ability to complete complex forms on mobile devices, collect rich data, and send form data directly to management personnel, back office systems, and analytics tools. The company went public in 2005 and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock ticker symbol, PFM. In 2015, Frost & Sullivan honored ProntoForms with the "North American Mobile Forms Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership" Award. In 2019, ProntoForms was recognized in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms as one of 18 LCAP solutions.
Skynamo
skynamo.com
Skynamo is the all-in-1 Field Sales Platform for manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors. We like to think of it as a complete field sales management, customer relationship management and order capturing solution in one. Skynamo enables your sales teams to focus on what really matters: selling, capturing orders and building unbreakable relationships with your customers. Who is Skynamo for? Skynamo is used by manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors of products with sales teams in the field who visit and sell to customers on a regular basis. Skynamo mobile sales app for Field Sales Reps: Our mobile app for field sales uses data and information gathered via GPS technology to automate administrative tasks, improve productivity and customer service in the field and increase orders. Field sales reps use Skynamo to enhance their relationships with their customers, capture orders and minimize the time wasted on admin. Skynamo Web App for Managers and Office-based Sales Support Teams: Managers and office-based sales support teams get web-based desktop access to Skynamo functionality. Managers can view real-time activity updates, reports, a dashboard on key performance indicators, and answer questions about sales rep performance, sales projections, and problem areas in your sales organization. Sales managers log into the Skynamo web app to keep track of what is happening in the field and to get reports on the performance of the team that reports to them.
SPOTIO
spotio.com
SPOTIO is an outside sales engagement tool designed to improve efficiency while accelerating every aspect of the field sales process. SPOTIO is a solution that eases the burden of the day-to-day by automating manual tasks, fostering accountability, and providing tangible insight into how your sales organization is performing and how it could improve. SPOTIO is a software built with a purpose that offers CRM Mapping, Autoplays, Activity Tracking, Prospecting, and built-in Reporting Dashboards. Centralizing outside sales team activities provides sales organizations with the visibility and insight needed to drive revenue. Build pipeline, improve productivity, close more deals, and never let leads fall through the cracks again. SPOTIO's got your back from lead to close, every time.
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
SalesRabbit’s software helps field sales teams operate faster and smarter. Their solutions address all the major pain points of sales organizations with digital tools. Features like lead and area management, rep performance tracking, digital contracts, lead generation, and more. They also offer multiple add-on services such as a training library, geofenced marketing platform, and homeowner information to help you sell more intelligently. Most importantly, they work personally with you and your company to make sure you get the results you want. Learn more about them at salesrabbit.com.
Veloxy
veloxy.io
Veloxy is a revenue growth system that multiplies and accelerates your selling activities while eliminating non-selling activities that cost you time and money. It's one integrated sales platform that gives your essential sales capabilities — sales engagement, sales enablement, sales productivity, and Salesforce adoption — a single touchpoint across all devices to help you close more deals and generate more leads. 1,000's of field sales reps, inside sales reps, and sales managers are transforming sales departments into real revenue centers with Veloxy.
OctopusPro
octopuspro.com
OctopusPro is a cloud-based service management software with all the features and tools you need to manage and grow your business, allowing you to manage customers, leads, quotes, bookings, invoices, payments, feedback, and reviews, as well as your staff and workers in the field. Helping you reduce administrative and operational costs, increase conversions and customer retention, and improve communication between your office, field workers, and customers.
ForceManager
forcemanager.com
ForceManager is the CRM chosen by sales teams on the move to accelerate their activity and sell more. Try it free from your PC or mobile device.
Delta Sales App
deltasalesapp.com
Delta Sales App is a sales tracking software for field sales automation & employee location tracking to automate company sales and outside field sales activities with ease. This software is designed and developed for sales managers, distributors, brands to manage field sales forces activities. With the use of Delta Sales App, brands, distributors, sales managers can manage field sales employee activities and track their geo-location whereas field sales representatives having Delta Sales App installed in their handsets can automate their routine activities like order taking, payment collections, attendance making, applying for leave, expense management, and more. 20,000+ Sales Reps. are already using Delta Sales App to improve their field sales experience ⚡ ⚡ Download the App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.deltatechnepal.delta_sales_app Delta Sales App Features for Field Employee Tracking, Automation And Sales Management 1. Order Reporting 2. & Collection Automation 3. GPS-based Employee Location Tracking 4. Mark Attendance & Leaves 5. Expense Reporting 6. Assign Activities 7. Parties/Customers Management 8. Product Management 9. Stock Taking 10.Beat Plan 11. Announcements 12. Automated Reports & Analytics 13. Tour Plan 14. Customer Visit Tracking 15. Distributor Management 16. Daily Work Logs 17. File Sharing with Field Team 18. Field Sales Team Performance 19. Field Force Management 20. Direct B2B Customer Orders Automate field sales tracking and transform the way you work and start tracking, managing your field sales employee today.
inSitu Sales
insitusales.com
inSitu Sales is an all-in-one cloud based mobile order management system with ERP integration (QuickBooks®, Xero, SAP and Excel). Give sales reps and drivers the flexibility to create mobile invoices or take orders on the go. Territory management and route accounting offer pre-planned delivery routes with GPS tracking, time stamped activity, and invoice submission locations with optional signature capture for your field sales reps. All reps and managers will receive an end of day report reflecting how much was sold, how many sales were completed, and how much inventory remains to replenish warehouses, making sure stock is returned and accounted for in future sales, and no payments are missed. All data taken on the field will work with dual-sync QuickBooks® integration to insure that data is always accurate and meets estimated projections. Eliminate manual data error such as wasted time on routes, misplaced/lost inventory, or loss of revenue on inaccurate billing, with automated DSD software.
Mobi Work
dms.mobiwork.vn
Not only supporting the market sales team, MobiWork also provides ordering solutions for MobiWork Retail points of sale and PG marketing team management solutions.
Pepperi
pepperi.com
Pepperi provides consumer goods brands and wholesalers with a comprehensive B2B commerce platform to consistently manage all aspects of their omnichannel sales. Empowering you to sell more, better and faster, our platform uniquely combines B2B e-Commerce, Sales Force Automation, retail execution & route accounting (van sales) into an integrated mobile solution that runs natively on all devices to maximize in-person and online B2B sales. Over 1000 customers, in more than 60 countries, across different verticals – FMCG, beauty & cosmetics, food & beverage, eyewear and many more - rely on Pepperi to plan, execute and analyze their B2B omnichannel sales: • Web and mobile B2B e-Commerce platform enables buyers to order anytime, anywhere • On/offline order-taking made easy with e-catalogs, trade promotions and full customer data • Retail execution app for in-store auditing, merchandising and replenishment • Direct Store Delivery and van sales powered by a route accounting app for iOS and Android • Manage trade marketing promotions across all channels simultaneously, using an intuitive user interface • Central management streamlines omnichannel operations across customer touchpoints Pepperi’s enterprise-grade platform seamlessly and securely integrates with ERPs such as SAP Business One, SAP Business By Design and many others, making data fully accessible to field reps and buyers, on all devices, online and offline.
BeatRoute
beatroute.io
BeatRoute is an enterprise sales enablement platform that empowers retail brands to reach their business goals through deep collaboration between their sales teams, channel partners, and B2B customers. As an Industry SaaS solution, we take pride in offering rapid, risk-free implementation, designed to tackle retail and distribution challenges. We prioritize comprehensive sales enablement for every stakeholder involved in a brand’s Route-to-Market, rather than just automation for sales teams alone. Brands can onboard all their stakeholders onto BeatRoute, including sales teams, distributors, dealers, retailers, and even channel influencers such as painters, electricians, beauticians, etc. and empower each of them with configurable workflows aimed at making them more productive.
Repsly
repsly.com
Repsly’s retail execution platform is the driving force behind the world’s most effective merchandising and field sales teams. From brands to brokers, Repsly empowers RetEx teams with the data and tools they need to make the biggest possible impact in the field every day. For regional team leads and national account managers, Repsly makes it easy to assign and distribute work to the field and confirm execution at scale in real time. For your boots on the ground, Repsly streamlines scheduling, route planning, data collection, order entry, and more — giving them everything they need to work smarter in every account. And with powerful insights and analytics, Repsly helps business leaders answer questions about promotion and planogram execution, team performance, resource allocation, and more. Customers include Kraft Heinz, Dyson, Mattel, Curaleaf, L'Oreal, BeyondMeat, Olaplex, CoreMark, Spar, Sodastream, L&R Distributors, AB InBev, and more!
